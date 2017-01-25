The Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) has something to prove this week.

It is coming toward the end of a term of low achievement and unfulfilled promises with a leader who is a drag on national development, one who is masterful at obfuscation, heavy on talk, but low on results.

As PLP leader, Christie is entrenched in his god-like perch and clearly ill at ease with the decision by Alfred Sears, the Fort Charlotte candidate, to challenge his leadership.

We doubt Sears can dislodge Christie, but many will be watching to see if tomorrow’s leadership vote demonstrates diminishing support for a tired leader long past his shelf life but determined to hang on to power at least another lap.

Last week, Christie revealed that he is determined to serve in Parliament longer than Sir Lynden Pindling, the late former prime minister, who was leader of the PLP from 1956 until 1997.

No doubt, he is propelled in his determination to stay on by a deeply wounded Free National Movement (FNM) whose leader remains uninspiring, though an increasingly palatable option for some who are joining the ‘anything but Christie’ chorus.

Before he does battle against Minnis and the FNM and the other opposition elements eyeing the prize, Christie is determined to show that in the PLP, he remains the god, the emperor, the admired one, even if he is a bridge that is fractured and a leader who has refused to prove a stated commitment to cutting a path for a new generation of leaders.

It is in this context that Christie is preparing to crush Alfred Sears’ challenge to his leadership.

And it is in this context that the PLP is shamelessly stacking the deck against Sears.

The determination to mute the impact of Sears’ challenge is glaring.

Though he has been guarded against triggering the kind of nasty public fighting that came ahead of what was expected to be a leadership challenge in the FNM last July, Sears’ view that there are attempts to undermine his bid was expressed in an interview with us on Sunday.

“No desperate measures and last minute maneuvers will be sufficient to prevent the stalwart councilors and the delegates to vote their conscience and vote for the candidate who they feel represents the best opportunity for the Progressive Liberal Party to be re-elected, and I have no doubt that I am that candidate,” he said.

Evidence of stacking the deck is clear for any objective observer.

A senior party official confirmed to National Review that more than 300 stalwart councilors were ratified in recent days. As long as they are in good financial standing with the party, these super delegates will be able to vote in tomorrow’s party elections.

They will be among the more than 1,000 delegates who are eligible to vote.

Sears said he requested the full list of stalwarts, but was told he would get the list today, which is nomination day.

He told us, “I was surprised that there would be the appointment of any, much less the significant numbers of stalwarts a week before the voting, and that the identities and contacts of those persons would not be disclosed to me until a day before the election.”

Sears said he was given an old list two months ago, but learned as he traveled the Family Islands campaigning for the leadership position over the last few months that many of the people whose names are on the list are dead.

If the PLP truly wishes to demonstrate its commitment to the democratic process, it should have a cut off point for the appointment of new stalwarts ahead of a convention.

It is the list that would provide the contender for any position a fair shot at making a case to the people who will vote for him or her.

Such a list should include the contact information of the stalwarts.

At this late stage, we imagine it would be impossible for Sears or anyone else who is nominated to have the kind of interaction with the stalwarts they could have had, had they received the names in a reasonable time.

The failure to do so provides the appearance of a rigged system, and that is not a perception any political party concerned with portraying itself as reputable and respectful of democratic principles should want to take root.





Damaged brand

The PLP is already a damaged brand in the political marketplace after four-plus years of operating in an unaccountable fashion, failing to make our communities safer and failing to jumpstart a lethargic economy.

A stacked deck could call into question the future legitimacy of the leadership of Prime Minister Perry Christie, who wants to do more than just win the party’s leadership, but to win convincingly.

And so Sears, who already appears to have a long shot at victory, is seeing his chances at capturing a respectable size of the PLP leadership vote quashed by what he has termed desperate maneuvers.

It is shameful the way he is being treated. But this is not about Sears, really.

It is about the PLP and the shameless, disgraceful and petty manner in which it operates.

When it comes to the PLP, there’s a lot of pettiness to go around.

Sears requested to speak at the convention, but was informed that, that won’t happen.

Shane Gibson, the labor minister who serves as the convention chair, said Christie won’t speak ahead of the leadership race either, so the process is fair.

Many people who are watching this process play out, however, see the decision to deny Sears — a former minister of education and former attorney general — an opportunity to speak at the convention as a bid to block him from promoting his message of reform and the need for the injection of new energy into the PLP.

As party leader and prime minister, Christie, of course, has had multiple platforms to speak to the party’s base and to appeal to supporters not to change the captain so late in the game.

As leader, Christie has also had the advantage of knowing who the new stalwart councilors are, and of selecting stalwarts and using his influence for their ratification. It has been seven years since the PLP held a convention. Its constitution mandates one annually.

The leadership challenge will happen, as the party has to at least pretend that everyone has a fair shot at a leadership challenge.

But the way in which the PLP has handled the challenge to Christie’s leadership is seedy, unfair and stifles quality political debate.

It also discourages quality contenders from stepping forward.

The appointment of hundreds of stalwarts on the eve of this week’s convention is reprehensible.

Far from portraying Christie as a democrat, it strengthens the narrative that he is increasingly a desperate and panicked leader with an insatiable lust for power.











