Insult to injury

Michael Halkitis’ ‘where the VAT money gone’ call and response speech at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention last week was the most memorable and the most talked about of all the speeches delivered — but for all the wrong reasons.

Halkitis attempted to convince us that his was the plausible explanation that has long been demanded on how the Christie administration spent the more than $1 billion collected over the last two years in VAT.

The explanation was far from plausible.

It was disingenuous, damaging to Halkitis’ personal political brand and showed a shameful disregard for sensible Bahamians who deserve a proper financial accounting from the government, but who have yet to receive it.

What we got instead was political gimmickry, alternative facts and a confusing twist of the language that amounted to nonsense from a minister held in esteem across party lines — one we expect should know better and respect us enough to speak clearly and accurately.

As PLPs, giddy with excitement, cheered him on, shouting “that’s where the VAT money gone”, the minister of state for finance declared that hundreds of millions of dollars in VAT revenue went toward certain projects we are all familiar with.

But his declarations were largely insulting to many Bahamians, who had paid attention as the government borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars to finance the same projects and initiatives.

When he appeared on Guardian Radio’s “The Revolution”, hosted by our Juan McCartney on Monday, Halkitis’ defense of his speech fell flat.

He simply could not defend it.

The reason is simple: It was indefensible.

In some instances, he acknowledged that the VAT money he said was “gone” has not been spent.

He acknowledged that VAT money is being used to service the huge amount of borrowing the government has done — but in some instances it has not been used to actually pay for the things he claimed it has been used for.

In other instances, he said the money has been “allocated”.

At the convention, Halkitis said one of the ways the government spent VAT was to “provide the money, in excess of $150 million, to introduce comprehensive National Health Insurance in short order for all our people, but especially those in most need and who cannot afford private insurance”.

He said, “This empowers people.”

On Monday, he said that, that money has not been spent yet.

“We budgeted for it… We haven’t spent it yet. We have provided for it. It’s allocated,” he explained.

Halkitis said in his convention speech that the government used VAT revenue to “facilitate a new fleet of aircraft for Bahamasair at a cost of $100 million”.

On the radio show, he acknowledged that VAT has not gone toward purchasing those aircraft.

What the government in fact did, Halkitis explained, is “facilitate” Bahamasair’s $100 million loan for the fleet.

“It says very clearly we facilitated the new fleet, which means we negotiated the loan on behalf of Bahamasair,” he advised.

That is very different from the impression he left at the convention. There was no mention that borrowing was actually done for these initiatives.

Similarly, the minister told the PLP convention that the government “invested in a new fleet for the RBDF at a cost of some $232 million to protect our borders and marine resources” and “that’s where the VAT money gone”.

But like much of what he said in that speech, that statement also left an incorrect impression.

The government did not use $232 million in VAT revenue to finance those new vessels.

In March 2014, Prime Minister Perry Christie tabled a resolution in the House of Assembly to borrow $232 million from Deutsche Bank to buy nine vessels and carry out ancillary civil work for the RBDF.

When we asked the minister to explain why he said VAT money financed the fleet when clearly it did not, he said, “…the only reason you can borrow that is because of your financial position; and secondly, we are going to be paying that loan for 12 years, so we are going to be paying it from VAT, partially,” he added.

The minister also declared in his convention speech that the government spent “hundreds of millions of dollars” in hurricane relief efforts after Hurricanes Joaquin and Matthew.

The government brought a resolution to Parliament after the last hurricane in October to borrow $150 million. It has not yet accounted for all the money it received in donations from corporate sponsors and others for hurricane relief.

But Halkitis could not show how the government spent “hundreds of millions of dollars” in VAT revenue on hurricane relief.

He also told the convention that tens of millions of dollars was spent on a new Critical Care Block, a new hospital in Exuma, and upgrades to health clinics and at PMH, in addition to a new ambulance fleet.

The minister also said the government is “building new schools” and has invested tens of millions of dollars in repairs and upgrades of existing schools “and that’s where the VAT money gone”.

But the government has not built any schools this term. Halkitis said he is aware that ground has been broken on several schools.

Most of the projects Halkitis named were specifically financed through borrowings from Deutsche Bank (the defense force project); CIBC and Credit Suisse (Bahamasair); PMH (through CIBC and RBC). The RBC loan has subsequently been restructured and paid out by a bond issue through the Public Hospitals Authority.

What the minister’s speech should have been called is ‘Where the VAT money ain’t gone’.

It has not gone to paying down the debt.

Disappointing

When we pressed the minister on his ‘where the VAT money gone’ explanation, he repeatedly stressed that there is no way to account for VAT in specific terms, as all tax revenue goes into a big pot — the Consolidated Fund — and is used for government expenses.

VAT was introduced to an already over-taxed Bahamian population with the notion that this was to help pay down our national debt.

That’s how the government framed the argument to get VAT across the line.

The Christie administration has added $2 billion to the debt. It continues to climb.

Halkitis said while VAT is not being targeted directly at paying off the debt, VAT collection means reduced deficits and decreased borrowing.

“I understand there was this impression that you collect this VAT, you pay off your debt, but you get to the same sort of result of having to borrow less money,” he said.

“You’re adding less to the debt, and eventually you start to pay off more than you add… so it’s not a changing of the talks.

“When we say that everything goes into the Consolidated Fund, we do not have in this country a situation where we can say ‘OK, VAT money goes into this account, specifically earmarked for this purpose; customs duties go into an account specifically earmarked for this purpose; road traffic taxes go into this account specifically earmarked to maintain the roads’. It doesn’t happen like that.

“Now, maybe somewhere in the future we may want to change it, but as it stands now, everything goes into the Consolidated Fund, and when it comes out, it’s to defray the expenses, including to pay the interest on your debt and debt redemption.”

It is not unreasonable for taxpayers to demand an explanation on VAT spending — and all other spending by their government.

The excuse that it all goes into the Consolidated Fund — the financial black hole — does not address the issue of accountability.

Further extending his arm into the cesspool of misinformation and double talk that has gotten him into this current mess, Halkitis told us that, considering he was addressing a political convention, and not a bankers’ or accountants’ forum, he did not have the time to get into any detailed explanations.

He fixed his speech for his audience.

But facts are facts. They should not be adjusted or used without proper context depending on who the audience is or how much time a government minister has to speak.

Halkitis was not just speaking to PLPs who make up the base. Many of them would not challenge his explanation.

He was speaking to thousands of other Bahamians too, who were at home watching his speech, many stupefied by his audacity to take them as fools.

A large swath of the electorate is well educated and widely exposed. And they are not necessarily elites. They are willing to seek out information. They are paying attention.

We imagine that the convention crowd did not care for the details, or whether what the minister was saying was in fact correct.

It sounded good. But ‘where the VAT money gone’ was more a catchy convention slogan than it was a sensible accounting of the facts.

It was creative accounting at its finest.

Given that the facts are so easily accessible — they are already in the public domain — it is difficult to understand how Halkitis thought his spin and his false narrative would go unchallenged.

He seemed to have been seized with a degree of PLP arrogance and disrespect toward the Bahamian people that is not characteristic of him.

This is disappointing.

Insular

Michael Halkitis is one of a few young PLP ‘new generation leaders’ who have provided some hope to a turned-off and disillusioned electorate that someone in the current administration ‘gets it’, has the smarts to provide the ideas needed to help bail us out of our financial mess, and the right political pedigree and temperament for future national leadership.

He put his credibility on the line in a feeble attempt at propping up an administration that has repeatedly attempted to dupe the Bahamian people, one that has scoffed at repeated demands for accountability and has shown a reckless disregard for Bahamians who have had to dig deeper into their pockets to pay VAT on just about everything.

Men like Halkitis, Investments Minister Khaalis Rolle and Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald need to be careful carrying water for the old guard PLP crew.

We expect more from them. We expect better from them. We expect them to be the guardians for what we do next in the country.

Halkitis is the de facto minister of finance and needs to recognize that he is regionally and internationally known and is not just a member of Parliament for a constituency in New Providence.

Last April, we watched proudly as he was elected chair of the Inter-American Development Bank Board of Governors.

His reputation is at risk when he puppets nonsense.

Far from being a brilliant and well-crafted speech, Halkitis’ address at the PLP convention was a low moment in his political life that caused his political stock to plummet and marred his personal and professional brand.

His disappointing speech was clearly a function of the insularity of the small group that makes policies. They think they are only speaking to themselves and their base.

They must, at all cost, hold fast to what they know to be right and true when communicating with the Bahamian people.

It’s dangerous for Halkitis and his colleagues to assume they are dealing with a disengaged, illiterate electorate

They do that at their own peril.



