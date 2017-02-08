A black hole of promises

Perry Christie’s reaction in the House of Assembly last week to the controversy surrounding the unfortunate and misleading speech delivered recently at the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) convention by his Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis was a typical response from the prime minister when he wants to kill debate on an issue, and try to convince Bahamians that he is committed to accountability.

He has repeatedly demonstrated that he is not.

The issue of accounting for the $1 billion the Christie administration collected in value-added tax (VAT) was raised during debate on the Freedom of Information Bill, which finally made it to the House of Assembly at the end of a term in which the government has operated largely in the dark.

With Halkitis under fire for claiming the government spent VAT revenue on many of the same items it borrowed hundreds of millions of dollars for, Christie pledged to provide the public with a full reporting on VAT spending — even though Halkitis had repeatedly suggested that there is no way to provide a specific accounting of VAT revenue.

“... I have directed the Ministry of Finance to prepare fully, a full explanation to maximize the publicity on it; to speak to the Bahamian people on it; and to, at length, show that when we reduced duty as we did, 40 percent of VAT money would go to compensate for the reduction of duties and other taxes; another 30 percent would go, [30] cents of every dollar, to debt reduction, I think, Mr. Speaker,” Christie said.

“These are matters that we will show... We will detail it. We will present the graphs, and we will present it in every nook and cranny in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.”

Does anybody really believe the prime minister anymore when he makes these sorts of declarations?

We have repeatedly heard Christie promise to account on one thing or another. We have repeatedly seen him fail to deliver on what he promises to account on.

This is a pattern that has defined his time in politics.

There is good reason to believe he will not deliver on any VAT accounting.

In the same debate last week, Montagu MP Richard Lightbourn berated the government for claiming to be transparent and accountable, despite several controversial incidents where the government withheld or sealed information.

Lightbourn pointed to the prime minister repeatedly promising to report on Resolve, a wholly-owned government special purpose vehicle, created in October 2014 to take $100 million off the books of Bank of The Bahamas.

Christie promised that an explanation will come before Parliament is dissolved, and that the government is “just about ready” to report.

This is the same prime minister who promised more than two years ago to make public the agreement his administration signed with Cable and Wireless Communications (CWC), reportedly to get back two percent of the shares in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company that the Ingraham administration sold to CWC.

We have asked him if he intends to make the deal public. He has said multiple times he will, in fact thanking us on one occasion for reminding him to do so.

Last month marked three years since Christie announced on national television that, that agreement had been reached. Months later, he announced that it was finalized.

Christie has not demonstrated that he ever intended to let the public in on what is in the agreement.

Again, he has a track record of failing to do what he claims he will do.

Way back in 2004, during his first administration when a firestorm erupted over campaign financing and claims made by businessman Mohammed Harajchi, Christie promised he would provide a full and accurate accounting of Harajchi’s donations.

Christie angrily denied that he or his ministers had accepted improper contributions. He denied that he received $500,000 from Harajchi to renovate his Cable Beach home. Harajchi also claimed he had pumped millions of dollars into the PLP’s 2002 election campaign.

Not surprisingly, Christie never provided this full and accurate accounting he promised.

More recently, in 2013, the prime minister told reporters he would have no difficulty giving a full account of how much money was spent on a trip to Sri Lanka for the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (CHOGM); then to Vatican City, where he met the Pope; and London.

At the time, former National Security Minister Tommy Turnquest accused Christie of evading his responsibility to account for the use of public funds and called on him to reveal the cost of his travels.

While Christie indicated he would provide an accounting, that was another empty statement.

None ever came.

Given this kind of record the prime minister has, we imagine others, too, will not hold their breath for his VAT report.

This is the same prime minister whose administration shamefully kept secret a report on the Rubis fuel leak earlier in this term.

That report warned that residents who live and work near the Rubis gas station on Robinson Road could face possible health risks.

It took more than a year for the government to release the report. To kill the furor that was triggered, the government appointed a committee — headed by retired Justice Joseph Strachan — to report on what contributed to the delayed release of the report and how this could be avoided in the future.

Nearly two years later, the government has not made public the report into the delayed report.

While the Rubis matter and other similar matters are not directly related to the expenditure of public funds, they do demonstrate just how disingenuous Christie and his government are when they claim to believe in transparency.

Such claims are laughable.

Following Halkitis’ flopped speech, and his disingenuous claims being exposed on a Guardian Radio show last week, the PLP and the government attempted to blame the media for — as they see it — unfairly criticizing him.

While Halkitis himself sought to itemize how VAT was spent, he later said there is no way to itemize the expenditure of VAT revenue.

Two days later, when the issue came up in Parliament, the minister, clearly wounded by the ordeal, remained defiant, insisting that he stands by everything he said in his speech.

This was followed by the prime minister’s commitment to report to the Bahamian people on the matter.

But we have seen Christie play that game before. He promises to report. He never reports. Oftentimes the media and the public forget, and the issues die.

This time around, so close to an election, it is likely that this issue of how the VAT money was spent will haunt the PLP, especially if Christie’s promised report turns out to be as we expect — more hot air.



