Battle for Free Town

Powerful forces were said to be at work yesterday after the Candidates Committee of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) voted the night before for prominent attorney Wayne Munroe to get the nomination for Free Town — the newly reconfigured Montagu — over Frank Smith, who previously represented St. Thomas More, an area largely folded into Montagu ahead of the last election.

Smith lost the Montagu race to Richard Lightbourn in 2012.

Smith got 42 percent of the vote (1,999 votes) to Lightbourn’s 47 percent (2,227).

Smith, a long-time PLP, is a senator and also chairman of the Public Hospitals Authority.

He ran in Blue Hills in 1997, losing to the FNM’s Dion Foulkes.

Smith represented St. Thomas More in 2002 and 2007.

Munroe is a newcomer to the PLP.

In 2012, he ran for the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) in Mount Moriah.

He received 10 percent of the votes (471). The PLP’s Arnold Forbes won the seat with 48 percent of the votes (2,262). Munroe joined the PLP in 2015.

At the time, party chairman Bradley Robert said, “The PLP has a sound and historic record of harnessing the skills, knowledge and talents of young Bahamians through public service to further the national developmental objectives of our great country.

“We are confident that this noble legacy will continue with the addition of Mr. Munroe to our team.”

Roberts said that Munroe will lend much insight to the PLP.

Explaining his decision at the time, Munroe said, “I looked at the available parties; I looked at their philosophy and I found that historically, philosophically and in execution of its philosophy, the PLP is more suited to my view of where The Bahamas should be going.”

Since joining the party, he has been one of the PLP’s strongest defenders in social media circles, often locking horns with bloggers and others, arguing forcefully in favor of PLP government positions.

It had long been in the air that Munroe, a Queen’s Counsel, was being eyed for Montagu.

When we contacted Smith yesterday, he declined to speak extensively on the matter, but he did tell us that he was advised “unofficially” that the Candidates Committee voted against him.

When asked whether it was true — as claimed by a prominent PLP — that he has lost support on the ground, Smith said this is absolutely incorrect.

“That’s not true. I was able to demonstrate that this was not the case,” he said.

Three senior members of the PLP told us yesterday that the Montagu branch voted in support of Smith’s candidacy.

“I don’t think this will sit well with the council. You’re shafting a person who has been a loyal supporter of the party for over 20 years for a person who just came, and who ran against the party at the last election,” said one senior PLP, who spoke to National Review on condition of anonymity.

“Tradition is, you listen to the branch, and unless the branch wants you to go with someone who is an embarrassment and who may have brought disrepute to the party or the country, you go with it.

“It’s pure jealousy and pettiness.”

National Review was told that “very influential elements in the party are making their voices heard and known”.

That senior PLP said: “It is unfair and unwise because the branch and strong supporters in and around the Kemp Road area have recommended Frank”.

Another senior PLP claimed Smith was “side-swiped”.

That PLP likened a nomination for Munroe to the nominations given to Dr. Andre Rollins and Renward Wells in 2012.

The former members of the now defunct National Development Party were not known commodities in the PLP.

They both won their seats as PLPs — Rollins in Fort Charlotte and Wells in Bamboo Town.

In 2015, they both left the party and joined the Free National Movement (FNM) after a tumultuous time with the PLP.

While a PLP, Rollins constantly railed against Prime Minister Perry Christie, who had boasted about his new generation team ahead of the 2012 general election.

Christie did not take kindly to the constant criticisms from Rollins, who found an increasingly chilled reception among PLPs.

National Review was told that Christie, likewise, did not take kindly to a view expressed by Smith when we asked him last July whether he was one of those young PLPs who asked Christie to stay on another term.

Christie said on ‘Ed Fields Live’ that, that was the reason he was staying on.

Back then, Smith told us he was not one of the PLPs who Christie said asked him to stay.

“No. I’ve not asked the PM to stay on,” he said.

Asked if he would like to see Christie remain leader, Smith said, “That’s an entirely different question. I have no comment at this time.”

He added, “I have not approached the PM to stay on or demit. I support having a convention.”

Perhaps there was much to read into Smith’s ‘no comment’.

Smith was not the only PLP who answered reporters’ questions on the matter last July.

Speaker of the House Dr. Kendal Major also said he was not one of the young members of the governing party who asked Christie to remain as leader and had “strong views” about Christie’s statement on why he was not retiring.

“I am absolutely not one of those who he spoke to,” said Major when asked. “Absolutely not.”

While one of the prominent PLPs claimed yesterday what is happening to Smith indicates Christie’s “insecurities and pettiness”, we have no way of knowing whether Smith’s comments were a political death knell.

Major has received a nomination. The difference there, of course, is he is an incumbent.

The PLP’s National General Council is expected to meet before the end of the week to determine whether to ratify Munroe.

Those who support Smith are hoping that Munroe is told thanks, but no thanks.

“Once certain things are brought to the leader’s attention he is going to have to recognize that they have to revisit that decision, which is the right thing to do,” said one of the PLPs who spoke to National Review.

“It isn’t going to sit well with a lot of PLPs in this country who have come to regard Frank as a fixture for the PLP in that part of the country. He ran and lost in Montagu, but he stuck with the people in that area.”

Reportedly, Smith was offered the Southern Shores nomination in 2012, but he wanted to stick with Montagu because that was an area he knew well and he had a connection with the people.

Montagu — or Free Town, as it is being renamed — is widely viewed as a more attractive proposition for a PLP candidate with the new boundary changes.

The Constituencies Commission cut out chunks of FNM strongholds in Montagu and folded them into what is a reconstituted St. Anne’s.

Based on the report, St. Anne’s has absorbed existing polling divisions 13 and 14 of Montagu, impacting many of the residents in neighborhoods east of Village Road, including Blair Estates.

Six hundred and fifteen people voted in those polling divisions in the last general election, of which 449 cast votes for Lightbourn.

Polling divisions 13 and 14 provided Lightbourn with the strongest support of all the polls in that constituency.

A total of 4,750 people voted in Montagu in the last general election.

One PLP observer suggested yesterday that Smith might run as an independent if the PLP does give him the axe.

“He’s not going to take this lying down,” that senior PLP claimed.

“In a three-way race the PLP could lose. Dionisio (D’Aguilar, the FNM’s candidate), is perceived to be a good candidate. Once they took out Blair, it shored it up for the PLP.

“But why give a relatively safe seat to a non PLP, someone who has no stock and currency in the PLP?”

Another senior party member offered an explanation.

“This is Christie’s PLP,” he said. “You toe the line, or you’re off the line.”



