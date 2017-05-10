Judgment Day

The closing arguments have been made.

The campaign rallies have ended.

And while the nastiness and vitriol that largely shaped the 2017 general election campaigns still linger, it is time for the Bahamian people to speak.

Today, we will decide by the thousands whether we should re-elect Perry Gladstone Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) after a term of low achievement, disrespect toward the electorate on multiple occasions and a general lack of accountability.

At 73, Christie still shuffles on rally stages in an attempt to fire up his party’s base and project himself as energetic and fit, and to demonstrate the charisma that has won him votes over decades.

But it is clear for all to see that he has lost his magic. He appears tired. His message is flat. It did not seem to resonate.

His legacy is tarnished by his refusal to address wrongdoing among his ministers.

His record is far from commendable.

He is hanging on for his political life.

He appears increasingly desperate to hold on to power, banking on his opponent’s still lackluster performance in opposition and on the campaign trail, and a possible split in the opposition vote today to push him and his party past the finish line in a gold medal performance.

This time around, we will not see the storied showdown between Christie and Hubert Alexander Ingraham, the former FNM leader and former prime minister, whose injection into the Free National Movement’s (FNM) campaign last week reinvigorated the FNM, while resulting in the PLP turning its political ammunition in a new direction.

Of course, the danger for the FNM is also that Ingraham’s presence may have energized some PLPs too.

While proving good for the FNM brand, it highlighted the FNM leader’s critical flaws and his inability to generate the same level of excitement and attention to his message.

Today, Christie goes head to head with Dr. Hubert Alexander Minnis, a 63-year-old gynecologist whose rise to the leadership of the opposition party was an accident of history, and who has struggled over the last five years to portray himself as a competent, formidable force and a strategic thinker with a clear plan to reverse the current economic and fiscal nightmare we face.

Also in the race is the Democratic National Alliance (DNA). Formed just a year before the last general election, it won more than 13,000 votes (eight percent of the vote) at the polls in 2012, outperforming any other third party in the nation’s political history.

It is led by attorney Branville McCartney, a former minister in the Ingraham Cabinet, who we predict will remain on the outside peeping in after today’s vote.

McCartney, 50, allowed his ego to prevent him from coming to an arrangement with Minnis and the FNM that would have better positioned the DNA for a presence in the Parliament, and perhaps strengthened the FNM’s chances at victory.

The DNA is going it alone today, fighting against the might of the big boys and the forces behind them.

McCartney thinks the DNA’s time has come. He thinks that his party will do better this lap than it did its first time out the gate.

But we believe today’s election is a two-party race, and the DNA’s more likely impact would be upsetting chances and dreams in certain constituencies and splitting the vote.

Those who cannot stomach Christie, and who are unwilling to give the ineffectual Hubert Minnis a chance, may cast votes for the DNA.

But we do not expect the third party to win one seat today.

Tonight, when the results are called — assuming there is not chaos and confusion with the voting process — we will know whether the electorate has decided to give the PLP a chance to govern once again, or whether voters have rejected the PLP and have decided to cast their lot with Minnis and the FNM.





Issues

One must always be careful not to judge these things based on rally crowds, although those political events are important in energizing the political parties and projecting them as winners.

Both major political parties have drawn large crowds in recent weeks.

We must also be careful not to judge these things based on talk shows and social media commentary.

That said, there is a general feeling that the FNM has built momentum in recent times.

Just several months ago, the party’s ability to pull the pieces together and mount a serious challenge to the PLP was in doubt.

In every direction, people are saying the PLP has to go. They are saying that it is time to send Christie into retirement. They are saying the country can take no more of the Christie-led PLP.

PLPs recognize this.

Many have acknowledged this in private conversations. Many know that Christie is a tough sell.

Even some PLP candidates have admitted to us that their great difficulty on the campaign trail has been winning over certain voters, not because of those candidates’ unattractiveness, but because of the unattractiveness of Christie and his leadership.

Christie weighs down our national prospects.

There is a certain fatigue as it relates to him.

As a prime minister, he has lacked focus and discipline.

He has presided over an administration that has been disorganized and arrogant.

The PLP names as its major achievements this term National Health Insurance (NHI); BAMSI; doubling the investment in scholarships; leading The College of The Bahamas to university status; and getting Baha Mar open, among other accomplishments.

It also boasts about its handling of the nation’s fiscal affairs. But we have seen four downgrades of our credit rating this term — a fact no PLP candidate has mentioned.

This term, the Christie administration has added more than $2 billion to the national debt, which is now over $7 billion— another fact hidden by their campaign.

While the introduction of value-added tax (VAT) in 2015 was a major achievement, many Bahamians do not view it in that context.

In fact, an overriding theme of this campaign has been the government’s inability to adequately account for the expenditure of VAT — more than $1 billion was collected.

‘Where the VAT money gone?’ has resonated across socieoeconomic and political lines.

The prime minister’s explanation on this matter in the House of Assembly several weeks ago still did not answer the question in the minds of many.

Many Bahamians are not feeling good about our national economic prospects as they go to the polls today. Their economic conditions have not improved over the last five years.

Unemployment is in the double digits.

In an election, the economy matters, although voters may reject a party even when the economy is doing well.

Trust in an administration and a political party also matters.

Many voters do not trust Christie and the PLP.

The party is perceived as corrupt.

Even if that is only a perception, it may negatively impact the PLP at the polls today.

Political parties understand that perceptions impact elections.

It is why so many lies are told in political campaigns. It is why smear tactics are used.

They are intended to shape perceptions and damage opponents.





Controversies





In 2007, even when the economy was stable and unemployment was low, voters rejected Christie and the PLP at the polls.

A survey quietly commissioned by the party’s leadership after the loss revealed that Christie’s perceived weak leadership, corruption and scandals were the major reasons for its loss.

Respondents said they voted against the PLP because of Christie’s failure to deal with Cabinet officials accused of wrongdoing.

For the PLP, today could be a repeat performance of 2007.

Christie has shown that he did not learn from the mistakes of his first administration.

He protects compromised ministers.

On Nomination Day last month, when The Tribune revealed that Jerome Fitzgerald, the education minister, had solicited contracts for his family business from then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian in 2013 and 2014, Christie remained silent.

Later, he praised Fitzgerald at a rally for his work as a minister.

Christie was also silent amid concerns expressed after the media revealed that Shane Gibson, the labor minister, was receiving money directly into his bank account every month from the controversial Lyford Cay resident and PLP financier Peter Nygard.

Gibson said the money was for community projects.

On the day of the advance poll when reporters asked the prime minister to respond to these matters, he suggested they were FNM lies.

As a team, PLP ministers and candidates, by their silence, have condoned wrongdoing.

These latest scandals came at the end of a term marred by one controversy after the next.

Earlier in the term, Christie protected Minister V. Alfred Gray even after it was clear he had abused his power by interfering in a judicial matter in his constituency.

But the one act we believe that was an early turning point for this administration, and the most significant example of its violation of the public’s trust, was Christie’s decision to ignore the results of the 2013 gambling referendum.

This was followed by month after month of arrogant deflection and a refusal by this administration to be accountable to the Bahamian people.

The lack of trust in the Christie administration was largely reflected in the results of the gender equality referendum last year.

Despite the government making a case in favor of the constitutional changes, many voters believed there was a hidden agenda and resoundingly rejected the questions on the ballot.

This mistrust came about for multiple other reasons.

The Rubis scandal was tremendously damaging to the Christie administration, we believe, even if Fitzgerald, the Marathon MP, wins his seat.

For more than a year, the government hid from the public a report that warned of potential health hazards from a fuel spill at the Rubis service station on Robinson Road.

Fitzgerald infamously said he did not warn his constituents because he would have been fired from Cabinet for revealing information the government had decided not to put in the public domain.

Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson has been at the center of certain government actions that have further led to the erosion of the public’s trust in the PLP.

She appointed a committee to look into reasons for the delayed Rubis report and make recommendations to avoid a reoccurrence of this unfortunate delay. We have asked her repeatedly about the findings of this committee, but she has ignored our requests.

She was also the minister who repeatedly promised that the sealed Baha Mar deal would be made public by April. There is no evidence that the government ever moved to make this happen.

Once again, the Bahamian people were duped by baseless government pledges and statements.

While the government made public a heads of agreement it recently signed with the new owners of Baha Mar, it has refused to release the deal it made last August with the Chinese to get Baha Mar completed.

More than two years ago, the government signed an agreement with Cable and Wireless Communications to get back two percent of the shares in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company.

Christie promised to make the deal public, but today is Election Day and it is still hidden from public view.

The government also repeatedly pledged to make public the Bahamas Power and Light business plan that cost taxpayers nearly $1 million.

This also remains a secret, as is the Renew Bahamas contract for the New Providence Landfill. Renew has long pulled out of the arrangement.

Bahamians going to the polls today should take these matters as a personal insult.

They should also be insulted by the disdain with which this government has treated the citizens at every turn.

This administration has scoffed at demands that it be accountable for its actions.

Ministers have acted as if they are spending their own money and have no obligation to account to the Bahamian people.

We still do not know how much money this government spent on the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI).

The deputy prime minister misled the Parliament after millions of dollars in public money was lost when the male dorm burned down at BAMSI in North Andros. We still do not know how much money has been spent since the fire.

The Ministry of Tourism spent $650,000 of our precious tax dollars on the Caribbean Muzik Festival, but the main festival events have yet to happen well over a year after they were scheduled.

There is no accountability in the matter.

The PLP claims that NHI is now a reality — right in time for the election. Of course, on the campaign trail five years ago it said ‘elect us and NHI will be introduced in the first year’.

We were told only recently by the health minister that the government does not know how it will fund the scheme going forward.

It floated enrolment as a sign of its success in introducing NHI, but there is no public insurer, and there are no regulations.

Yet, Christie and the PLP are patting themselves on the back for a job well done.

While he promised the moon and the stars in 2012, Christie has barely delivered.

He appears more in love with being prime minister than he is with quality governance.

It is likely why he rushed in recent days to make critical appointments that should have been made a long time ago, including appointing a deputy commissioner of police (he has now appointed two) and a commodore of the Royal Bahamas Defence Force.

At every turn, the PLP has shown us why it does not deserve another term.

Christie, meanwhile, is asking for more time to complete his “progressive” agenda. He is asking Bahamians not to turn back the clock.





Minnis





Minnis, meanwhile, claims it’s the people’s time, although he has struggled to articulate a clear vision for The Bahamas.

No doubt, he expects to benefit from the widespread disillusionment — and even disgust — toward Christie and the PLP.

He just might benefit.

While much of what Christie and the PLP have had to say on the campaign about Minnis has been true, for many voters, those concerns about Minnis do not trump their strong desire to see the backs of Christie and his ministers.

They have been talking throughout the campaign more about Minnis and his challenged leadership than they have been talking about their plan to move The Bahamas forward.

What they do not know is many people have stopped listening to Christie. They have stopped listening to the fear mongering by the prime minister, Fred Mitchell, Philip Brave Davis and the others.

Alarmist claims about foreigners running the FNM and about Brent Symonette introducing the UBP element to the FNM are not sticking.

It is hard for the PLP to get beyond the wave of anti-PLPism that has swept The Bahamas.

A perception has been set that the Christie administration has sold out to the Chinese, that the Chinese have control of the government and too great a control in our national economy.

True or not, the perception is there.

This is a major issue for voters.

It is why outrage was sparked when we revealed last November that the government had given the green light for our embassy in Beijing to pursue further a proposal for the Chinese to be involved in our fishing and agriculture industries.

We believe that revelation was harmful to the government and the way so many Bahamians view it.

In the final weeks of the term, it has been difficult, if not impossible, for the PLP to reverse these perceptions.

Pushing the message of Minnis as a lousy leader who could not hold the confidence of his party’s small parliamentary team has been lost on many voters.

Talking about the myriad problems that have plagued the FNM this term, does not appear to be attracting support for the PLP.

We believe the best the PLP can hope for today is for its base to come out in full, and for the undecided voters and DNA supporters to split the vote.

The Christie administration has done such a poor and discreditable job at governance this lap that it is facing grave difficulties in getting beyond that.

We believe that Minnis is far from prepared to govern The Bahamas, although he may get a chance after today to prove us wrong.

He has performed poorly as opposition leader.

In Parliament, he has often seemed unprepared and unfocused.

He has not made himself available to explain any policy proposals to the media during this election season.

He has stayed scripted because he clearly lacks the confidence or the ability to clearly articulate these thinly crafted plans.

He has not demonstrated he is an agile thinker with the ideas to solve our biggest problems.

While it is important for a leader to have a good team, it is also important for the country to have focused leadership.

These are the options before the electorate today.

We have our views.

And each voter has his or her views.

At the end of the day, the leader of the party that wins the most seats will be prime minister — even if the party does not win the popular vote.

If that is the PLP, then Christie would have a new mandate, a fresh opportunity to shape a richer legacy.

If that is the FNM, then Minnis would become the fourth prime minister in an independent Bahamas — having overcome the daggers from within his party, the years of trials and tribulations that have beset him and the FNM.

Our problems are grave.

While one group will celebrate tonight, there really can be no honeymoon.

The winning side must immediately get to the business of governing our Bahamas, at a time when there is an urgent need for national renewal and cleansing.











