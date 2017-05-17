Bad optics

We talk often in this space about perceptions.

In the world of politics, they can be damaging to leaders, political parties and governments — even if they are not always based on facts.

The new prime minister, Dr. Hubert Minnis, should guard against allowing certain perceptions to set in.

His first appearance as prime minister on the front page of the newspapers last Friday was a beaming shot next to former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian and his wife.

They attended Minnis’ swearing in at Government House the night before.

Izmirlian was hard to miss.

His presence created a lot of chatter.

His presence played into the narrative established by the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) that the Free National Movement (FNM) was being funded by Izmirlian and that Izmirlian had lined up some key men as candidates for the FNM in the election.

Several FNM candidates were all formerly affiliated with Izmirlian and Baha Mar.

They are all now members of Minnis’ Cabinet.

Dionisio D’Aguilar, a former Baha Mar board member, is the new minister of tourism, a move that would no doubt be of some concern to the new owners — or soon to be owners — of Baha Mar.

D’Aguilar was one of the most vocal defenders of Izmirlian.

When he is sitting down for talks related to Baha Mar, the words “conflict of interest” are going to be raised.

And that would be exactly what the Free National Movement accused former Christie administration ministers of being involved in — conflicts as they relate to Baha Mar. Other types of conflicts, but conflicts nonetheless.

Even though D’Aguilar is not now involved in Baha Mar, the fact that he was involved in 2015 could be problematic in the extreme.

It is not a hidden conflict, so it can be managed, but as one pundit opined in a chat with National Review yesterday, “it just seems like an unnecessary invitation of danger”.

Of course, the Bahamian people resoundingly rejected the PLP last week.

That does not mean that the narrative is dead, however.

It also does not mean the PLP was telling the truth when it set that narrative into place.

At least two prominent FNMs who attended the prime minister’s swearing in acknowledged in conversations with National Review that Izmirlian’s attendance was “bad optics”.

We agree.

It did not set the right tone for the new prime minister and the new government, which have a tremendous amount of goodwill as they set off on their task to get The Bahamas on track.

It raises questions.

Why did Izmirlian attend?

Was he merely showing support for the new prime minister and for the former members of the Baha Mar team?

Was he gloating in the defeat of the PLP, after an acrimonious relationship with the Christie administration that played out bitterly in the newspapers and courtrooms over months, or was his presence a more significant sign that he intends­ to mount more aggressive efforts to get Baha Mar back?

Was it an indication that he has certain expectations from the new prime minister and new government in that regard?

Speaking to reporters after the swearing in, a seemingly elated Izmirlian declared: “This is a great day for the country and for the prime minister. It’s a wonderful day for The Bahamas.”

He also told reporters, “My offer has always been on the table for Baha Mar, and nothing has changed on that.”





Realities

Izmirlian filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in a Delaware court in 2015.

It triggered a nasty and unfortunate exchange with the Christie administration, which fought the move.

Fred Mitchell, at the time foreign affairs and immigration minister, declared that Izmirlian should “consider making the appropriate steps to live elsewhere”, if he is unable to conform with the expected conduct of “economic guests”.

Then Labour Minister Shane Gibson also blasted the developer, stating that “because he has a couple dollars, he believes he could come into The Bahamas and talk to us and the prime minister any way he feels like”.

The bankruptcy cases were eventually tossed and Export-Import Bank of China (CEXIM) filed for receivership, gaining full control of the multibillion-dollar project.

Throughout the months that followed, Izmirlian accused the Christie administration of siding with the Chinese, a claim that was also repeatedly made by the Free National Movement in opposition.

It fed perceptions that the government was selling out to the Chinese — a theme that resonated on the campaign trail.

Last October, Izmirlian criticized the sale of Baha Mar’s assets to Perfect Luck Holdings Ltd., and said his legitimate offer to purchase the resort was still on the table.

Perfect Luck is a special purpose vehicle owned by CEXIM, the project’s financier.

Following’s Izmirlian’s statement last October, the then government said: “If, as he states, Mr. Izmirlian is in a position to, and wishes to work with CEXIM to deliver Baha Mar for the Bahamian people, then he should engage seriously with Perfect Luck and its advisors. If he is in a position to make a credible proposal to acquire Baha Mar from Perfect Luck, then he is free to do so.”

Last December, then Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that Baha Mar was being sold to CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE), and said the executed sale and purchase agreement represents a “significant achievement for The Bahamas, and a milestone in the troubled history of the Baha Mar resort”.

The sale is expected to close upon the full completion of the project.

Baha Mar had a soft opening on April 21, which many saw as part of a political move designed to shore up support for the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

When we toured the property with Baha Mar executive Robert Sands on opening day, he strongly rejected this notion.

It became clear in 2015, amid his public row with the Christie administration, who Izmirlian preferred to lead The Bahamas.

He said back then “voters of The Bahamas will decide how they feel about the actions of the government” regarding the entire Baha Mar ordeal.

Any concern anyone might have about Izmirlian’s presence at the swearing in of the new prime minister would be understood by those who have closely followed developments related to Baha Mar over the last two years.

In March, Minnis said: “Your Free National Movement government will engage and execute a real sale of Baha Mar to a qualified and respectable purchaser who believes in Bahamians; a purchaser who will utilize only Bahamian labor to complete the resort, and will put Bahamians back to work with real jobs as quickly as possible.”

We opined in a column on March 15, 2017 that this was reckless talk.

In the final days of the campaign, Minnis said the FNM administration would not seek to get Baha Mar in the hands of another owner.

We wonder whether Minnis will follow through with his commitment that only Bahamian laborers will complete Baha Mar.

As minister of health, Minnis had no problem supporting the approval of more than 8,000 work permits for foreign laborers to build Baha Mar.

Today, he is prime minister.

The matter is now fully before him.

There are some clear realities the new government will face. If it wanted to get CTFE out of the picture, that would be legally calamitous and damaging to our international reputation.

The government of The Bahamas does not own Baha Mar.

Besides, no sensible prime minister would take action to put more than 1,000 Bahamians out of work and upset investor confidence at a time when the national economy is so anemic.

Still, many will be keeping a close eye on this new government’s dealings with Izmirlian.

Again, he said last Wednesday his offer remains on the table.

We imagine CTFE will closely watch developments in this regard as well.



