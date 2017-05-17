Come to Jesus

Coming up for air after the brutal beating they took at the polls last week, the response from senior PLPs ranged from acknowledgement of their defeat to signs that they did not entirely get the message of their wholesale rejection by an electorate hungry for change.

First out the gate was the bitter and unrepentant former foreign minister Fred Mitchell, who poured acid on an already ailing and damaged Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

No doubt fed by his ego, Mitchell lashed out, downplaying the PLP’s miserable and embarrassing defeat and the Free National Movement’s (FNM) monumental victory, while further insulting the electorate for whom the former administration showed much disdain.

He said, “There is nothing revolutionary about [the FNM’s] victory or far reaching.

“They were able to manipulate a population suffering from the ill effects of the economic recession, which was never overcome, and the turn of clever phrases plus the money of foreign interests to accomplish what they have, and the failure of the PLP to correct the problem.”

He advised, “This is not the second coming, but a simple election victory which can be reversed in five years...”

Bradley Roberts, the PLP’s chairman, said at a special meeting of the party’s National General Council on Monday night that there are clearly some very important lessons for the party to learn, and that it humbly accepted the verdict of the Bahamian people.

He did not outline what he thinks those lessons were.

He said the FNM’s campaign was based on “deception” and Bahamians were led to believe the Christie administration stole the value-added tax (VAT) money.

In fact, much of the commentary from that meeting, where former Prime Minister Perry Christie announced his resignation as PLP leader, portrayed a party that is not yet focused on exactly how it needs to rebuild, but is more focused on undermining the goodwill that has been garnered by the new administration.

There were also bizarre comments that confirmed to us that the old guard of the PLP remains firmly in denial, and just does not get it.

Errington “Minky” Isaacs, chairman emeritus, went back to the PLP’s old playbook, employing an old weapon that did not work for the PLP on the recent campaign trail when some of its members introduced race into the discussion.

Isaacs said, “I always speak to my children and I tell them check your history years ago. Who rounded us up when we were in Africa? Our own black people rounded us up.

“The white people stood on the sidelines and watched. Well ain’t nothing changed, man.

“Ain’t nothing changed.

“When are we, as black people, going to learn how to stick together and work together?

“You don’t see no white people supporting the PLP, per se. We’ve got to learn stickability.”

Isaacs seemed to be suggesting that black Bahamians sold out other black Bahamians to white or foreign interests in the recent election.

It was disgraceful and demonstrated that there is an element in the PLP that really may never get the message of the loss.

As Isaacs’ unfortunate statements made the rounds in social media circles, Chester Cooper, who won one of four seats for the PLP in last week’s election, moved swiftly to distance himself from the comments.

He demonstrated that there is hope for the future branding of the PLP and hope for the emergence of new generational leaders who understand the context of the loss and recognize what would have to be possible for the PLP to become a formidable and winning team once again.

Cooper said, “The PLP is an organization that is supported by Bahamians of every racial makeup.

“The thread that binds us is that we are all Bahamians.

“Many white Bahamians voted for me, and fought a hard battle in Exuma and Ragged Island to keep that constituency in the PLP’s column in what appears to be a wave election.”

Cooper said the PLP is interested in building this nation for all.

“This country, like so many others, has a deep and complex racial history; and though we still bear the scars of the deep wounds of the past, we move forward together to build this country that we all love,” he said.

“This is the time for healing. Indeed, Bahamians of all races and ethnic backgrounds are welcome in the Progressive Liberal Party.”

Many were happy to see Cooper take a stand.

Philip Brave Davis, the new interim leader of the PLP, should distance himself from Isaacs’ comments as well.

He should also be careful not to adopt Fred Mitchell’s pungent tone.

Mitchell has lost Fox Hill.

His dreams of becoming prime minister probably died at the polls last week.

The PLP needs to embark on a new day with new roles and a new message that can resonate.

Davis will likely already face difficulties, as he is a part of the old team many Bahamians wanted to see obliterated altogether.

He may struggle to find his grounding and relevance as the new leader.

The first significant element of the PLP’s reform is a change in leadership.

While Davis is an old face, it is good to see Christie exit the political stage.

He ought to have done that ahead of the election.

Since he did not, the party has suffered mightily.

As it picks up the pieces, the constant resurrection of the white bogeyman will likely become less relevant to the generation of young voters, who played a critical role in retiring Christie.

It will be of even less significance to the young Bahamians who will be eligible to vote in 2022.

The electorate has decided who will govern The Bahamas.

It has rejected in the strongest possible terms the PLP and its message. Voters strongly rejected Christie.

They toppled the former Cabinet, leaving only Davis and Glenys Hanna-Martin, the Englerston MP-elect, standing.

With Christie out of the picture, the PLP is in desperate need of a come to Jesus moment.



