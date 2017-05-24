Something to watch

As Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis prepares to meet with the new principals of Baha Mar, we expect that the best interest of the Bahamian people and the stability of the national economy will be foremost in his mind.

Minnis has had a lot to say about the stalled Cable Beach project, which had a soft opening on April 21.

He repeatedly called the opening a “public relations gimmick” by the PLP administration for political gain.

Many Bahamians certainly saw it that way.

Many believed that the plan was to close the property after the election — a claim Baha Mar officials strongly rejected.

A walk through the Grand Hyatt at any hour of the day would reveal that there is not much activity there.

In the casino, workers, for the most part, stand around with nothing to do.

They smile at the few passersby.

We imagine they are hoping for some activity.

Last week, Graeme Davis, president of Baha Mar, told us that reservations have exceeded management’s expectations for travel this summer.

He said, “Phase one opening of Baha Mar launched with tremendous excitement. Live reservations have exceeded our expectations, and the overall demand is extremely strong for summer travel.”

This is good news.

Baha Mar needs business.

The Bahamas needs Baha Mar to succeed.

As he campaigned, Minnis characterized Baha Mar as a “mess”.

It will be noteworthy to see whether he still feels this way.

On March 23, he said at an FNM rally, “It is the FNM who had to clean up the PLP’s mess at Baha Mar last time.

“The FNM will likely have to do so again. If the FNM had been in charge, 6,000 Bahamians would now be working at Baha Mar for the past two years and four months.”

It was unclear whether he was suggesting an FNM administration would have been so intimately involved in the progress of the development that it would have helped avoid the collapse that occurred on June 29, 2015, when Sarkis Izmirlian, the then developer, filed for bankruptcy protection.

Perhaps he was suggesting that an FNM administration would have allowed the Delaware filing to proceed, something Izmirlian wanted and the Christie administration fought successfully against.

In that same March 23 speech, Minnis made it clear he was not comfortable with the way the Christie administration was handling arrangements for Baha Mar under the new ownership of CTF BM Holdings Limited, a subsidiary of Hong Kong conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Limited (CTFE).

“The way this deal is being done by the PLP offers no assurance to anyone that this is anything more than political grandstanding,” Minnis said.

“We don’t know really who the buyer is, what the contract is, or what parts of the resort will be open for any length of time after the election.

“It is the PLP who are responsible for thousands of Bahamians losing their jobs and livelihoods at Baha Mar.”

He added, “Because of the mess the PLP made at Baha Mar, our economy has collapsed, our GDP and economic growth went into a downward spiral, and tour companies and travel agents are wary about booking guests.”

Minnis also told us that the full opening of Baha Mar may not happen for some time under the PLP.

He said, “We need a real opening that will employ thousands of Bahamians.”

Repeatedly, Minnis also pointed out on the campaign trail that the sale was not yet closed.

As we reminded last week, he also promised to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar — whatever that means.

In this context, his discussions with the new principals ought to be interesting.

Last week, we noted that Minnis appears to have a cozy relationship with Izmirlian, who attended his swearing in as prime minister a day after the election.

Izmirlian declared it was a wonderful day for The Bahamas and told reporters that his offer to get Baha Mar back remains on the table.

The previous government claimed he never came up with any money to back up his offer.

We have to wonder whether, as minister of tourism, Dionisio D’Aguilar, a former Baha Mar board member under Izmirlian, will be around the table for the Baha Mar discussions with the prime minister and CTF officials.

If he is, that ought to make the new owners — or soon to be owners — very uncomfortable.

No doubt, they were not at ease seeing a smiling Izmirlian on the front page of the paper with the new prime minister a day after the swearing in.

Both Izmirlian and Minnis accused former Prime Minister Perry Christie of siding with the Chinese in the very public dispute that erupted after the bankruptcy filing.

The reaction from our readers to Izmirlian’s presence at the swearing in was tremendous.

Many of them, without any concern for, or regard to, the legal implications of undoing what has already been done with CTFE, insisted that Izmirlian deserved to have “his” project back.

While some agreed with our contention that his presence at Government House for the swearing in was “bad optics” for the new government, many were happy to see him emerge from the shadows after the abuse they feel he took from the former government.

It seems Minnis has a good relationship with Izmirlian. There is nothing wrong with that.

But if there are certain unreasonable expectations, the new prime minister ought to make it clear to Izmirlian what the possibilities are — if indeed there are any at all — and what is not possible.

We are certain the prime minister — notwithstanding his political pronouncements and pandering on the campaign trail — does not want to see the more than 1,000 people on staff at Baha Mar put out of work.

We are sure he wants to see a stable Baha Mar.

It is not in the country’s interest or in his own political interest for it to be destabilized for any reason.

He said in March, “The FNM will work to ensure job security for those employed at Baha Mar. Getting Baha Mar opened is about economic security for our country, for our people and for our future.

“What we should be working toward at Baha Mar, is long term gains for everyone, not short term political gain for one party.”

We know, of course, that the tone of prime ministers is often different from the tone of politicians in opposition.

We look forward to hearing the prime minister’s assessment of the state of Baha Mar and his expectations for its future.

This matter is certainly one to watch very closely.