Selling out?

The decision by We March organizer Ranard Henfield to accept a Senate appointment from Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis appears less about a desire for “the people to have a seat around the table” — as he puts it — and more about pursuing his personal ambition.

It will likely set back activism in The Bahamas by years.

It is easy to see why some people who supported We March feel duped. They feel that the group’s leader preyed on their desires for their voices to be heard.

Activism cleared a path for Henfield’s personal advancement.

But who really should be surprised by this?

There were red flags all along.

Over the months since the movement was formed, attracting thousands of Bahamians anxious to see good governance, Henfield has had contradictory views.

He now has a seat around the table, he says.

Months ago, he was not even interested in sitting with the then Prime Minister Perry Christie, to air the group’s concerns.

Henfield has repeatedly made wild declarations and has appeared enamored by his ideas and the limelight he has attracted through the effort.

Months ago, he claimed that if the Christie administration did not adhere to the group’s list of demands for more accountable governance, it would “initiate a national strike”.

It was an irresponsible and baseless threat, which he quickly backed away from after we reported it.

Instead, he accused the media of misrepresenting him.

In March, he told reporters that We March would “publicly endorse another political party” if its march in April did not get the response the group wanted from the government.

But he later said We March had no intention of endorsing or associating itself with a political party and would remain an “independent” voice of The Bahamas.

At that April march, Henfield told reporters: “I will leave the country this Sunday. I am not interested in running; you won’t see my name on a ballot.

“You won’t see me at any campaigns or any rallies; you won’t see me endorsing any parties, nor will you see any party saying ‘Well, Ranard is now a part of us’.”

When asked when he plans to return, Henfield said: “Well, I have no idea when I intend to return to the country. But I can tell you this much, that I am not going to be on any ballot for any party.

“I’m not in conversations with any party about running for any party or taking any postings for any party.

“I’ve had those offers, and I think I’ve made it very clear to every single party that I’m not interested. I’ve always been anti-parties, and that is because I believe once you swear your allegiance to a party, you can never be neutral.”

Days earlier, former Court of Appeal President Dame Joan Sawyer, who supported the movement during its January 10 march, said endorsing a party would be a bad idea.

“If it goes on to endorse, I think he would lose half of the people who support him, because we’re still looking for independence; we’re looking for independent thinkers,” she said.

“We don’t need to be caught up in petty, partisan politics. We need to be able to speak freely and to say ‘thus sayeth the Lord, thus sayeth the constitution’ to any and everybody who sits there.

“We must not tie our hands by tying ourselves to any particular house.”

Days ahead of the election, Henfield endorsed Minnis, and by extension the Free National Movement — although he insisted it was not an endorsement of the FNM.

Henfield, known for his vainglorious comments, posted a photo of himself on Facebook wearing an FNM “It’s the People’s Time” cap, declaring he was “fired up to fire them!”

“In a time when opportunists and career politicians are funded by puppet masters to deceive the electorate, Dr. Minnis has refused to protect the status quo and career politicians that have raped our country and people,” he said.

“The status quo would rather see the opposition votes split and the PLP returned to power than have the power returned to the people.

“I have just one vote! I have marched on these pirates in hopes of waking up our people to do more than complain and to expose those that seek to maintain the status.

“The status quo can't stand me, but they hate ‘Doc’ even more for the very same reason: It's the people's time, and we've written that on the wall and in the streets!”

On the night of the general election, Henfield posted a video of exuberant FNMs celebrating the victory.

He declared: “We did it! Government changed!!!”

And on Monday, the activist was at Government House, where he received his instruments of appointment as a senator.

He was one of three senators selected by the prime minister in consultation with the leader of Her Majesty’s Loyal Opposition. The other two are trade unionists Jennifer Isaacs Dotson and Sharon Ferguson-Knowles.

The view is that they will be “independent” senators.

But they are Minnis’ picks.

They cannot shake the FNM alignment.

Some who supported We March expressed disappointment that Henfield accepted the post.

They believe he has betrayed the core message of the movement — to remain neutral in his advocacy.

Others, however, shared Henfield’s view that the appointment gives “the people” a voice at the table — whatever that means in the context of the largely ineffective Bahamas Senate, which rubber stamps legislation sent from the lower house.

At Government House on Monday, Henfield insisted that We March “isn’t backing down”.

“We March isn’t sitting small,” he said.

“We March is not saying because we have a seat to the table we have nothing to say.

“If the things that We March was agitating for aren’t done, the organizations are sitting and waiting, counting down the days saying ‘We’re going to send a letter, and if that letter isn’t addressed, we will march’.

“And if the administration is doing what it is supposed to do and promised to do, we will still march to remind them to keep doing it.”

Henfield presumptuously claimed he will be speaking for 43 other civil society organizations when he stands in the Senate.

Talk about illusions of grandeur!

We have to wonder whether Henfield got the views of these organizations on whether he should accept a Senate appointment and the implications for the movement — given that he will be speaking on their behalf.

What is also interesting is that he has already announced that if certain things are not achieved in 100 days of the new administration, there would be another march.

“I can assure you, if Dr. Minnis doesn’t do as promised in his first 100 days, we march!” he insisted.

On May 3, he released a list of 16 demands:

• Jail for corrupt politicians;

• Lower the cost of living;

• Term limits for PM;

• Remove Crown land distribution from PM and have it distributed to our people;

• Local government for New Providence;

• Independent director of public prosecutions;

• Independent AG;

• MP recall system;

• Fixed date for elections;

• Empower Bahamians to own our natural resources and industries;

• Freedom of Information Act;

• Whistle Blowers Act;

• Scrap that ‘spy bill’;

• Make doing business easier;

• Make exporting from The Bahamas easier;

•Make banking cheaper and easier;

That is a very detailed list of demands. Henfield has essentially set the agenda for Minnis and his new team — at least in his own mind.

We see no way for all of these demands to be met within 100 days — which takes us to the end of August.

It would give him an opportunity to test the strength of We March, whose future appears threatened by his mercurial statements, and recent acceptance of Minnis’ Senate offer.