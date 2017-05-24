Path from the pit

With Perry Gladstone Christie swept unceremoniously into retirement, the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) is at a crossroads.

It can choose to gut itself and embark on a complete reconstruction, thereby sending a strong and important message to the electorate that it “gets” the message of its recent annihilation at the polls.

The other option is to continue in its old ways, with old faces, old attitudes and archaic thinking.

As the new administration of Dr. Hubert Minnis settles in, and the fractured and deeply wounded PLP picks up the pieces in the post-Christie era, the opposition party ought to send the right signals if it is to regain the trust of voters over the next five years.

Christie’s retirement was an important step in the critical reforms needed in the PLP.

He ought to have stepped aside ahead of the election, clearing the path for new leadership.

Instead, he stayed on, feeding his seemingly insatiable desire for power and bringing the PLP to its knees.

The excuse was that a change in leadership would destabilize the party.

It was an excuse used to fuel Christie’s ego trip and extend the life of the roaring gravy train the all-for-me-baby crowd benefited from.

The PLP under Christie became seized by hubris and an irrepressible sense of entitlement.

Christie came to symbolize what many Bahamians did not want in a leader. The team around him was also unpopular.

The whole lot of them was rejected on May 10.

While Philip Brave Davis, the former deputy prime minister, and Glenys Hanna-Martin, the former transport minister, hung onto their seats, Fred Mitchell, Jerome Fitzgerald, Dr. Bernard Nottage, Obie Wilchcombe, V. Alfred Gray and the others were all sent packing, along with their leader, who somehow could not see how widely unwanted he had become.

They lost touch with the Bahamian people and abused their trust while expecting to benefit from the tumultuous state of the Free National Movement (FNM) and the multiple missteps of Dr. Hubert Minnis, the FNM leader who is now prime minister.

Today, PLPs understand that keeping Christie on was a serious mistake.

They are now paying the price.

Their party has been left in shambles.

They lost the seat of power two weeks ago. But they lost their way a long time ago.

Good governance was not the PLP’s focus.

Its focus was power — at any and all cost.

It was clear that the PLP had forgotten who held the real power — not Christie, not Allyson Maynard-Gibson, not Davis or Mitchell or Michael Halkitis, but the people.

In the lead up to the election, the PLP, desperate for a message, conjured up memories of an honorable past when the party’s founding fathers fought for social justice and built important institutions of a modern Bahamas, but the people were no longer the focus.

Although touting the record of Sir Lynden Pindling, they appeared in government not to be true believers of that revolution, leaving many Bahamians wondering what the party truly stood for.

The revelations during the course of the recent campaign made it evident that some members of the party appeared to be more interested in their self dealings, as opposed to advancing the cause of the Bahamian people.

Their failure to account to the Bahamian people in many important areas was reprehensible.

They often acted in a contemptuous fashion and bizarrely thought they were positioned for another term after a term of low performance, multiple controversies that further stained the PLP’s reputation and abusive actions.

The Bahamian people could take no more of it.

Survival

In the early days since the May 10 election defeat, Davis, the new interim leader, appears not to have taken the necessary time to consider the loss, the messages that were sent to the PLP and the people’s disgust at those who sat around the Cabinet table.

This is evident in his appointment of Fred Mitchell and Dr. Michael Darville, who served in Christie’s last Cabinet.

It is important in the early days of the party’s crushing defeat to send a very clear message to the voters, who are not only watching the government, but also watching the opposition party, that they accept the loss and demonstrate that acceptance in their appointments, their messages and in their actions.

Ahead of the election, the PLP’s message did not resonate. Its record did not convince voters to give the party another shot.

The Bahamas was in an urgent need of renewal and cleansing.

Most voters believed that and acted accordingly.

Today, the PLP itself is in need of renewal and cleansing.

It must shake the sordid elements of its past, and learn from its mistakes.

It must reform.

The party should be bold, and its boldness should be reflected in the new cadre of Bahamians who it ushers into the forefront of the party.

Davis has had a stellar performance in the Progressive Liberal Party.

He has been the party’s “go-to” for many years.

He has fought Election Court petitions on behalf of PLP candidates. He was instrumental in the party’s 2012 campaign, which caused it to regain power.

There is no doubt that he has skills. He is well anchored in the party based on his years of service, and it is obvious, too, that he is well liked in the party.

The question, though, which PLPs must answer — and the answer may not come immediately but in the next two years — is whether they want Davis to lead them in the next election.

He will be 70 years old by then.

Davis, Mitchell and others ought to recognize it is time for them to evaluate what roles they can play in assisting a new generation of PLPs to assume roles in the party.

This is the only way we see the PLP will survive.

The next moves the PLP makes will be greatly watched.

Bad pick

Davis’ decision to appoint Mitchell as one of the four opposition senators is unhelpful in any effort by the PLP to show it is serious about reform.

Mitchell is a bad pick.

While he brings experience to the team, he represents all that is wrong with the PLP.

He is arrogant.

He is vile in his utterances.

He is oftentimes delusional about his role and the PLP’s, even in the aftermath of defeat.

Consider his reaction to the party’s loss.

Mitchell released a statement not long after the election saying there is nothing revolutionary or far reaching about the Free National Movement’s election victory.

“They were able to manipulate a population suffering from the ill effects of the economic recession, which was never overcome, and the turn of clever phrases plus the money of foreign interests to accomplish what they have, and the failure of the PLP to correct the problems.”

Those remarks were largely viewed as petty and vindictive.

They were an insult to the electorate. His inference was that voters were unable to make an intelligent assessment of what was before them.

Instead, they were manipulated by the FNM, according to Mitchell. In his view, voters were stupid in choosing the FNM. They were duped, as he sees it.

Mitchell came across as angry and bitter.

We know what we can expect from Mitchell in the Senate: More vitriol, denial of his party’s failed record, irascible behavior and an imperious attitude that does not bode well for attracting people back to the PLP.

Clearly frustrated by failed ambition, Mitchell is seeking to remain relevant.

We imagine he would do more harm than good in efforts to rebuild the PLP’s reputation and portray it as a reformed entity ready to govern again one day.

Darville is also far from a change agent.

The former minister for Grand Bahama was unable to sell his message to Grand Bahamians that the island was seeing economic progress.

In all five constituencies on that island, voters placed their trust in Minnis and the FNM.

Davis also selected Clay Sweeting, who was the PLP’s candidate for North Eleuthera in the recent election, and Jobeth Coleby-Davis, a young lawyer.

In a statement on Monday, PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts said this team “will not allow the FNM government to misrepresent or distort the record of achievement of the PLP government; will not compromise our sovereignty as a nation nor will they acquiesce if the FNM government pursues policies or practices that hurt vulnerable Bahamians”.

But there is nothing inspiring about the PLP’s Senate team.

It was for sure a missed opportunity.

Like Mitchell and Darville, Saunders was also rejected by voters two weeks ago.

While the work of senators is often seen by the public as insignificant to governance, Senate picks nonetheless are widely watched.

They can signal whether or not the losing party understands what voters were saying.

Davis will be interim leader until the PLP has a convention.

We do not know when that will be.

But we recently learned that Obie Wilchcombe, the former tourism minister, intends to run for chairman, a post he held in the 90s.

Like Christie, the current chairman, Bradley Roberts, is hugely unpopular.

His voice on the political stage was a huge turn off.

It would be refreshing to see him go.

But it is baffling why Wilchcombe would believe that he should contest the position of national chairman of the party.

He was convincingly defeated.

As the senior member of the party in Grand Bahama, he must assume responsibility for what was a total rejection of the PLP on Grand Bahama.

While May 10 was not a night of celebration for the PLP, the election of Chester Cooper as the MP for the Exumas and Ragged Island constituency was at least one positive.

Cooper has already demonstrated he has no problem speaking out, even if the finger points at the PLP.

He quickly distanced himself from the unfortunate rant of PLP Chairman Emeritus Errington “Minky” Isaacs during a meeting of the National General Council last week, where Christie announced his resignation as party leader.

Isaacs railed against black people, whom he claimed were not standing together against white people who continue to enslave them.

Cooper’s response was a breath of fresh air, as he rejected that view.

At the moment, however, he remains a largely unknown quantity in the PLP and in political circles.

Turning the page

While Christie presided over an administration of conflicts, controversies and ministerial abuse, he was not the only person responsible for driving the PLP to the depths of despair.

The morning after the election, we noted that the men and women on Christie's team stood for nothing.

They condoned wrongdoing because the wrongdoers were PLPs. They did not take a stand when they had opportunities to do so.

Jerome Fitzgerald — among the more shameless of the group — declared in the House of Assembly last year, “You touch one, you touch all.”

Collectively, they all came close to destroying the PLP.

Wilchcombe, Mitchell and the others still seeking relevance, and perhaps even still holding onto the scraps of their ambition, are not a good look for the new PLP.

They represent the status quo and the recent vote was a resounding vote against the status quo.

In charting its future, the PLP must find a new nucleus.

It must show that it understands why it lost.

It is now moving forward with Davis.

He is even a difficult sell. He will be challenged to cleanse the party’s image.

He stood next to Christie every step of the way as the former prime minister protected compromised colleagues.

Like Christie, he said nothing when revelations were made on April 20 that Fitzgerald had abused his Cabinet position and solicited Sarkis Izmirlian when he was developer of Baha Mar.

It will now be difficult for Davis to distance himself from all of the failings and shortcomings of Christie.

He simply cannot run away from it.

He was Christie’s deputy for the full five years.

The election result was an overwhelming rejection of the party’s leadership, of its ideology and of its policies in government.

In order to turn the page, it must leave those dark days of scandals and nepotism behind. There is need for a fresh, new PLP.

Davis should truly see himself as interim leader, as a caretaker to begin the process of reform, but be willing to hand over the reigns to a new, young, energetic PLP, someone with no baggage and who is able to articulate a message and a vision for what this new PLP stands for.

It cannot be Pindling’s or Christie’s PLP.

It must be new in all facets.