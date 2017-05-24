A new leaf

The new Parliament gets to work today, two weeks after Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Free National Movement (FNM) secured a convincing victory at the polls.

The new government, which has been handed a tremendous mandate by the people of The Bahamas, will lay out its legislative agenda amidst the color and ceremonial splendor of the day.

Minnis, our prime minister, enjoys a significant amount of goodwill as he digs his heels in and begins to lay the groundwork to tackle the significant issues that weigh heavily over the national horizon.

The celebration will be short lived.

It is time to get down to serious work.

We believe the prime minister understands that.

Minnis should also understand that the recent election was more about voters’ complete and utter disgust at Perry Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) than it was an embrace of him and the Free National Movement’s plans for The Bahamas.

After watching the disastrous performance of the PLP — although in opposition he did little to hold the Christie administration accountable — we believe Minnis is well aware how quickly the public tide can turn against a government.

He has repeatedly stated his commitment to transparency and accountability.

It is still early, of course, but he has shown the first sign of being serious about this commitment through the appointment of a press secretary — Anthony “Ace” Newbold — who is responsible for keeping the media and the public informed about Cabinet conclusions and other matters related to public information.

Minnis has a wonderful opportunity to set himself apart from Christie, who presided over a government of secrecy that quickly became discreditable in the eyes of the public.

While his pledges were not nearly as outrageous as the ones made by Christie and the PLP ahead of the 2012 general election, Minnis has promised a lot.

Christie promised to deliver the moon and the stars, to move heaven and earth, to deliver a kind of utopian existence for his people.

Instead, he gave us five years of unaccountability and arrogance, and ended his term in disgrace, after allowing certain ministers to get away with conflicts and governmental abuse.

Together, they attracted odium to an administration that had promised good governance and pledged to deliver big.

We believe Minnis recognizes the importance of learning from the disreputable actions of his predecessor, whose legacy has been stained through his protection of compromised colleagues.

It has only been two weeks.

Minnis will need time to demonstrate whether he is able to deliver.

He was not a strong opposition leader, in terms of his handling of national matters and his performance in Parliament.

Politically, he proved to be skillful.

He persevered and outmaneuvered those who sought to destabilize him politically.

He also benefited from the failures of Perry Christie and the people’s disenchantment.

Minnis has ascended to the highest political office in the land.

He will forevermore be known in the history books as the fourth prime minister of the Commonwealth of The Bahamas.

The FNM’s election lifted a burden off the nation’s shoulders, as many were anxious to see the backs of Christie and the others.

Minnis has come to power at a time when there is much that needs fixing.

With fiscal resources strained, the public’s expectations high, and with many significant national challenges before him and his new team, he will find that the solutions will not come easily.

Rhetoric and pandering

He may also find that it will not be easy to separate opposition rhetoric from the realities of governance.

For instance, while the capital punishment issue was absent from his party’s manifesto, released several weeks ago, Minnis grabbed headlines when he declared in Parliament less than a year ago that it is time for the country to start “popping the necks” of “murderous scum bags”.

He made the statement as he accused the Christie administration of failing “miserably” in its responsibility to keep the Bahamian people safe.

Now in the seat of power, Minnis has an opportunity to demonstrate that he was serious about the statement that it is time to resume hangings.

We would be genuinely shocked if this is an issue he touches anytime soon — if ever.

We would also be surprised if he even thought through how his administration would go about carrying out hangings more than 17 years after the last one.

There is an old Bahamian saying that goes, “Mouth could say plenty”.

It applies more to politicians than anyone else we can think of in the national arena.

Like Christie before him, Minnis is famous for pandering.

Among his major pledges on the campaign trail was a pledge to create an independent director of public prosecutions and an independent boundaries commission.

Those sorts of things sound good to the public.

But consider this: In its July 2013 report, the Constitutional Commission, headed by Sean McWeeney, recommended those two matters as “imperatives for reform”.

It also recommended amendments to citizenship provisions to achieve gender-neutrality in constitutional language.

Minnis informed the powers that were at the time that he would be willing to support a referendum that dealt with gender equality issues in the first instance, and no other issues.

Of course, he later backed away from his position on the gender referendum, which was a dismal failure.

He now has his opportunity to push forward with the commitments he made in relation to constitutional reform and other reforms that would impact the judiciary, aspects of governance and the conduct of elections.

He has also promised term limits for the prime minister and a fixed election date.

With the economy still sluggish, crime still a major concern and the education system failing, we do not see those other matters being a priority for the new administration.

As the new government was preparing today’s Speech from the Throne, it was also looking at the new budget it must bring to Parliament a week from today.

It is looking at the spending priorities that were outlined by the former administration and seeking to determine whether to reorder them.

No doubt, this is a monumental task.

Some of what Minnis has promised to do entails decisions not directly related to financial concerns, but the vast majority of what he needs to achieve requires spending decisions.

Pledges

Minnis has committed to removing value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items.

He said at a rally on April 7, “It is unconscionable that the PLP put VAT on healthcare. When you, or your children, or your parents get sick, the last thing you need is VAT on your health bill.

“This is especially so considering the hundreds of millions of VAT money and other revenue the PLP wasted.”

He has also promised to institute a program “of far reaching targeted tax initiatives” to help stimulate business Over-the-Hill and in inner city communities.

“We will help the people in the inner city to invest in their own communities by using the tax code to spur jobs, economic activity and investment,” he said.

Additionally, Minnis promised to “fix BAMSI” (the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute in North Andros) .

“We will make it stronger and better,” he said on April 18.

“I will be a transformational leader. My vision for agriculture is broad.

“... The truth is, BAMSI could have been up and running in the proper manner long ago. But like everything they touch, the PLP used BAMSI to give money and favors only to their people.”

Minnis also committed to amending existing legislation and policies to enhance and increase the authority of Family Island local government and to work to enhance small business opportunities.

He said he will “put an end” to the neglect of Grand Bahama. He said his government will identify Crown land for the development of a hydro farm, and mariculture facility for the production of high demand crops and seafood export on the island.

Minnis has also promised education reform.

He said the FNM administration will introduce, in phases, free education for qualifying young people at The University of The Bahamas.

“This is real talk and this is real change,” he said in a rally speech on May 3.

He has also promised a boost in employment.

On April 20, he said, “We have seen what five years of talking about unemployment has done about unemployment.

“There are more households in The Bahamas with no one working than ever before in the history of The Bahamas.

“Nothing brings a sense of dignity and self respect to people of working age like gainful employment as an entrepreneur or as an employee.

“This is why I will launch the most ambitious program in the history of The Bahamas to make thousands of young business people.”

It would take us some time to outline the promises Minnis made on the campaign trail; we cannot get to all of them now.

We note, however, that Minnis also promised that his government will “launch a revolution in renewable energy”.

Minnis also committed to privatizing carnival.

“In building our new Bahamas,” he said, “we will not spend all those public funds on carnival. The PLP should have invested those many millions in authentic Bahamian cultural expressions and experiences.”

If The Bahamas experiences an improved economy, moves toward education reform and sees some measurable dent in crime, and if the prime minister is able to keep controversies and scandals at bay, and provide accountable governance, he would likely be poised for a second term.

That, of course, is a long way off.

His administration is just getting started.

What many now hope to see is a government that hits the ground running and begins to deliver what it says it will deliver.

In so doing, it needs to remember its pledge that it is the “people’s government” and not be so consumed by power that it loses touch with reality and becomes so disconnected from the mood of the electorate that it ends up suffering a disastrous fate.

If nothing else, Minnis should learn from the previous administration that the patience of the electorate has a limit.

Goodwill can be quickly lost and trust swiftly eroded.

The love affair does not always last forever.