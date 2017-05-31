Realistic plan needed for NHI

National Health Insurance (NHI), a program former Prime Minister Perry Christie had hoped would have been the defining achievement of his administration, is far from reality in any practical sense, notwithstanding the fact that the former government started enrolling people for the still undefined and unfunded plan before it was defeated on May 10.

It ramped up a public relations exercise in an effort to convince voters that it had delivered on a major campaign promise, first made by the Christie-led PLP ahead of the 2002 election.

Two weeks before the 2017 election, then Minister of Health Dr. Perry Gomez made an incredible, though not surprising, admission: The government had no plan in place to fund the scheme moving forward.

NHI has to be paid for.

Gomez said NHI was being funded through the public purse, but admitted that the government cannot continue to do so.

He said while several options had been discussed, the government had yet to make a final decision.

NHI was a noble idea.

Christie often responded to critics and others questioning the government about how it will sustain or fund the plan by responding that people who cannot afford healthcare sometimes die, and this is something his administration was determined to address.

He wanted to stop cookouts as a means for families of the sick to fund their care.

Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party, meanwhile, portrayed the Free National Movement as being anti-NHI.

They repeatedly suggested that “rich” doctors like Dr. Duane Sands, who is today the minister of health, were concerned about losing money.

In 2012, Gomez had promised NHI “within the first year” of a PLP term — a sham promise.

When he and his colleagues got to office, the realities of governance set in.

They left office not knowing how much NHI would cost and how they would pay for it.

On April 25, Gomez said he will continue to dismiss those who suggest NHI enrolment started because of the general election.

Although there was no funding plan in place, he insisted that, at the end of the day, the government and its team “delivered”.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing that’s happening,” Gomez said.

“The fact that we have reached this point, the beginning of NHI, many people didn’t think it would happen, and particularly didn’t think it would happen at the time we said it would happen, this month.”

When the Christie administration left office, there was still no public insurer in place or regulations finalized for NHI.

We were told contractual discussions were ongoing for a public insurer.

At the time, the Christie administration was eyeing prospective public insurer Aetna — a U.S.-managed healthcare company with revenue of $60.34 billion as of 2015.

At the time of the launch of the primary care phase last month, NHI Project Manager Delon Brennen said proposed regulations were with the attorney general’s office.

“I am sure by the time actual services are provided, those regulations will be in place,” he said.

No such regulations are in place.

Many doctors remain anxious about what NHI will mean for them.

Now that the Christie administration has been kicked out of office, the Minnis administration is tasked with the responsibility of determining which direction to move in as it regards National Health Insurance.

In its Speech from the Throne last week, the new government said it “reaffirms that the fundamental premise of National Health Insurance is that eligible residents have equitable access to quality healthcare”.

The government said it supports NHI, but recognizes that the present roll-out model, which focuses on primary care services, does not address the significant health maladies the country presently faces.

“My government will, therefore, extend the focus of National Health Insurance to secondary and tertiary healthcare,” the Minnis administration said in the speech.

But the most important question in the NHI discussion remains: How will NHI be funded?

Before we get to that, actually, the government will need to settle on how much a scheme will cost.

The Christie administration said it allocated $24 million for catastrophic care.

This new administration is finding that the country’s fiscal position is dire.

The money just is not there to fund its plans.

Sands revealed on Monday that the former administration left more than $100 million in unfunded healthcare commitments.

“That means that, as we proceed, we are going to have to find monies to deal with those commitments that have been made, as well as deliver services going forward,” Sands said.

Sands revealed that some of the contracts entered into by the former administration, with respect to healthcare, were entered into within the last week before the general election. He said some were entered into within the last month before the election.

Christie had promised to bring legislation to prevent any government from entering contracts right before an election. He failed to do so.

When he was criticized over the fact that his administration was doing what it had criticized the Ingraham-led government for doing, Christie claimed the health contracts were necessary for NHI to proceed.

It may take some time yet for the new government to get a complete assesment of the fiscal mess it has to deal with.

We will be listening today to hear how much money is being set aside to advance such a program.

But it seems that the more urgent matter for the new administration is to get a handle on these outstanding commitments, to formulate a clear plan for how it wishes to proceed with NHI and to be very clear on how it will be funded.

At the same time, the focus ought to be on the continued upgrade of infrastructure in the health sector, and improvements in the delivery of care.

What we do not need is to be sold false promises.

We have had our fill of that.