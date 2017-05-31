The art of political expediency

When he reflected recently on the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) loss, former Speaker of the House of Assembly Dr. Kendal Major spoke of the need for politicians to “do the right thing”.

Major also observed that former PLP ministers Jerome Fitzgerald and Shane Gibson had made “misjudgments”.

In the case of Fitzgerald, he shamelessly and brazenly begged Sarkis Izmirlian, at the time the developer of the luxury Baha Mar resort, for contracts for his family’s business.

The shocking emails to Izmirlian were published by The Tribune on April 20.

Fitzgerald acknowledged they were authentic, but gave us the proverbial middle finger, suggesting that he acted appropriately when the evidence to the contrary was clear.

Not long after, The Nassau Guardian and The Tribune revealed that former Labour Minister Shane Gibson had received direct payments of $5,000 monthly from controversial businessman Peter Nygard in 2012 and 2013.

Gibson claimed the payments — deposited to his U.S. bank account — were for community projects.

In both instances, then Prime Minister Perry Christie remained silent — eventually dismissing the revelations as FNM lies.

That response from Christie, which came after he voted in the advance poll, was wholly insulting to the Bahamian people, whose trust he was seeking to

secure once again.

He praised Fitzgerald from a rally stage for the work he had done as minister of education.

Christie also gave the Bahamian people the proverbial middle finger.

Major and other colleagues — with the exception of Dr. Charles Clarke, who was the PLP’s candidate for St. Anne’s — said absolutely nothing.

Clarke acknowledged in an interview with us on April 25 that Fitzgerald was in breach of the code governing the conduct of Cabinet ministers and ought to resign from the Cabinet.

Clarke said, “I think there needs to be some admonishment... I wouldn’t get carried away. At the end of the day, we still have two weeks before election and let the people decide his fate.

“It does appear to be in conflict with the [code of conduct].”

It was a bold statement by the political newcomer, who faced backlash within his party for daring to speak truth.

Had he said it prior to receiving his nomination, he probably would have never received it.

With an election so near, PLPs apparently felt it was more important to act out of political expediency than it was to point out any wrongdoing on the part of colleagues.

They apparently believed ignoring the obvious was a way to steady the PLP ship, and hope enough members of the electorate were also willing to turn a blind eye to such nonsense.

We opined previously that Christie’s legacy is marred because he protected compromised colleagues.

Major and the others also protected them by remaining silent.

In the main, PLPs toed the party line and appeared more concerned about winning than anything else.

While Major in hindsight speaks to these “misjudgments”, we believe he knew all along that they were misjudgments, but speaking out would not have been politically expedient at the time.

On the Fitzgerald and Gibson matters last week, Major told us, “I think any right-thinking Bahamian, any right-thinking person, would recognize that those were misjudgments that ought not to have happened.”

He said ultimately, the ministers ought to have done the right thing.

Likewise, Major and others ought to have done the right thing and spoken out against these infractions.

We saw repeatedly over the course of the last term where they said nothing when they ought to have condemned certain behavior.

There was silence when Fitzgerald declared in 2015 that he did not tell his constituents about a report from consultants warning that they potentially faced a health risk due to a fuel leak from the Rubis gas station on Robinson Road.

There was protection for V. Alfred Gray too, after he interfered in a judicial matter in his constituency.

There was rarely ever any breaking of the ranks to demand that the government operate above board and in a transparent fashion.

When audio tapes were put into the public domain of Nygard speaking disparagingly about the prime minister, PLPs ignored it, so as not to offend an important financial backer.

Instead, Fitzgerald turned the focus in Parliament on Nygard’s wealthy Lyford Cay neighbor, Louis Bacon, and the environmental group Save The Bahamas (STB), insisting they were seeking to destabilize the Christie administration.

He read the private emails of STB members into the record of the House of Assembly and arrogantly threatened to reveal more information.

More than embarrassing or exposing STB members, Fitzgerald was angering the electorate. Bahamians were becoming increasingly anxious to vote the PLP out of office.

The wholesale rejection of the gender equality referendum last year was the first sign that the Christie administration was facing its last months in office — even with the FNM’s deep troubles, which existed at the time.

Protection

It would be naive to think that members of political parties ought to spend their time criticizing their colleagues.

But in certain instances, the voices of a few good men who appeared to have so much political promise, and whose talents were undeniable in helping to move our country forward, would have restored some hope that the PLP was concerned with what was best for The Bahamas, and not what was best for its members.

It was Jerome Fitzgerald who said in Parliament last year: “You touch one, you touch all”.

PLPs protected each other at all and any cost.

They were untouchable, or so they thought.

They behaved arrogantly and scoffed at demands for accountability.

At times when they claimed they were being accountable, they were, more than anything else, insulting the Bahamian people.

At the PLP’s convention in January, Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis spewed utter nonsense when he tried to explain how the Christie administration had used the more than $1 billion in value-added tax (VAT) it collected since 2015.

A bright mind, and one of the so-called new generation leaders, Halkitis ended up being a disappointment.

He used PLP trickery, in the process taking the Bahamian people for fools.

Months later when the Fitzgerald matter broke, the education minister danced his way into the nomination center as if the wrongdoing exposed by The Tribune was no big deal.

PLPs locked arms and dug their heels in, in an effort to protect those compromised colleagues.

Their silence made them all complicit.

It further damaged the PLP’s already tarnished brand, as well as the personal brand of otherwise unblemished MPs like Major, Halkitis, Khaalis Rolle and others.

To be fair, there were some moments when Major seemed to ‘get it’.

Last November, he acknowledged that the PLP was a hard sell.

“The PLP’s brand is damaged,” he told us. “There’s no question about it. The PLP is a hard sell...”

Major and the others clearly all knew that Christie was unpopular, that his failure to deal with conflicts, abuse of power and scandals was tremendously damaging to the team as a whole.

But many did not speak out.

When Christie refused to deal with scandal-plagued ministers, they said nothing.

They declined to take a stand, to do the right thing.

They hoped that voters would overlook the chaotic, indisciplined and stained administration; they hoped that the challenges faced by Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Free National Movement in opposition would secure them another victory at the polls.

They were dead wrong.

There were many important lessons in the recent PLP defeat.

One is that the Bahamian people have the ability to recognize when there are clear attempts to dupe them.

They have no tolerance for leaders who are not prepared to do the right thing — to take a stand when it really matters.

For people like Dr. Kendal Major, these lessons were no doubt hard learned.