Steep learning curve

The budget debate begins in the House of Assembly today.

For the first time, we will get a real opportunity to see most of the members perform in Parliament.

It will be a time when they are able to show their grasp of important national matters and begin to separate themselves from colleagues who may be less skilled.

Some will pull away from the pack.

Others will struggle to keep up.

The budget debate will provide an opportunity for members to demonstrate whether they are mentally agile and whether they are strong parliamentary debators. Some will be successful in raising their profiles, in the process putting on display their charisma and leadership ability.

They will set the tone for what we can expect from them this term.

We will get to see what they really have to offer.

We look forward to substance.

They must go beyond platitudes.

They should offer analysis and something to move the process of governance and legislating forward in a meaningful way.

Some may begin to show signs of disagreement with their party’s own stated positions.

That is always something to watch.

The election campaigns are over, so the primary focus of MPs ought not be politicking on the floor of Parliament, although some level of politics is reasonable.

In his inaugural address two weeks ago, Speaker Halson Moultrie said he was not unmindful of the fact that the chamber is a political arena.

“And to an appropriate extent, a degree of latitude will be extended to allow for members to enjoy their engagement in the process,” he said, adding that he would not allow debate to descend to an unacceptable level.

For the new members, the rally stage did not offer what the time in office will offer.

We will now get a better idea from a national platform what this new team is made of.

During the campaign season, they were on one accord. They had one goal. They were united in that focus: To unseat the poorly performing Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

It is time now to set policy, pass legislation and run the country.

The FNM has a large parliamentary team.

Many FNMs were surprised that they won 35 seats.

The win provided a time of jubilation, and that was well deserved.

Now in power, the FNM has discovered a fiscal nightmare.

The new government will have to walk a tight rope in seeking to meet expectations where reasonable, and carry out its agenda, while having no fiscal space in which to maneuver.

Thirty-five seats is a tremendous and commendable achievement for Dr. Hubert Minnis, the new prime minister, and his Free National Movement (FNM), which only a few months ago was mired in its own series of crises, and near debilitating infighting.

Minnis has already warned his ministers that he will have zero tolerance for wrongdoing.

That warning was warmly welcomed by Bahamians who were tired of witnessing a prime minister (Perry Christie) who condoned wrongdoing and protected ministers who were conflicted or compromised.

But we imagine it will not be easy for Minnis to keep 34 MPs in line.

That would be a challenge for any prime minister.

It will be interesting to watch the process.

With so many different personalities on one team, and ambitions at play, challenges will arise.

There will, for sure, be some jockeying for the spotlight.

No doubt, some are quietly disappointed that they did not receive certain appointments.

Their views of their own abilities were not picked up by the prime minister when considering his Cabinet.

Minnis has promised that meritocracy will trump loyalty, but at least one member who we know of believes the new prime minister has already demonstrated otherwise.

It is perhaps fine to feel that way, so long as it does not come out publicly, creating unnecessary problems for the government.

Unity is important in protecting the FNM’s brand and avoiding controversies that could create unwanted distractions for the administration.

The sweeping rhetoric of a campaign has a tendency to mask shortcomings and handicaps of individual politicians.

Given the election results, it is clear that the Bahamian people have no appetite for shallow debate and utterances of members of Parliament void of real solutions.

While the present crop of members will enjoy a fair amount of goodwill from voters, they will be equally burdened by high expectations.

These expectations stem from a larger frustration in the public that the status quo politicians will no longer suffice.

The Bahamian people wiped out an entire generation of politicians because they wanted new, innovative and inspiring legislators.

The new cadre of MPs will be expected to acquit themselves well.

The lack of members with an abundance of institutional memory suggests a steep learning curve for many.

The large number of governing members may foreshadow great trepidation for a newly minted prime minister who is still honing his political skills.

Some MPs, meanwhile, may be unable to contain their disappointment.

One need look no further than the member for Long Island, Adrian Gibson, who showed lack of maturity and perspective in articulating his disappointment over not being appointed to the Cabinet, even before he was sworn in as an MP.

Added to the mix is a number of members who have defeated what some would call political giants or, at a minimum, strong and highly favored incumbents.

A first time prime minister, first time ministers and an eager and relatively youthful backbench determined to make their political mark, add to the intrigue of this new Parliament.

We are here for all of it.