A tall order

Stop the press. Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis is shocked that the Minnis administration intends to borrow $722 million out the gate.

Davis apparently was lying under a rock for the last five years as the Christie administration drove us to the brink of the fiscal cliff.

But he did offer an explanation for the GFS deficit ballooning from a projected $100 million to $500 million: Hurricane Matthew, which struck in October 2016, a year after Hurricane Joaquin.

A week ago, Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest delivered the budget communication, accusing the former government of “gross mismanagement and poor governance”.

Davis said it was not mismanagement at all, and pointed out that even Turnquest acknowledged Hurricane Matthew’s role in driving up the deficit.

Turnquest said, “Hurricane Matthew also affected the expenditure side of the budget, through the actions implemented by the government to assist in the rebuilding efforts and the repair of public infrastructure.”

In a communication that was chilling in its revelations and near terrifying in its implications, the minister said the revenue shortfalls and accelerated spending of the former government contributed to a backlog of payments and commitments in excess of $300 million.

He said it is possible this figure could grow before the end of the year as the government learns more of the “many deals” undertaken by the previous administration.

The minister said several of these commitments were made weeks and days before the general election.

He said the high level of outstanding payables, which the government is committed to, is directly responsible for the government seeking emergency funding.

There is no accounting yet for the $150 million the Christie administration borrowed after the hurricane last October.

There is also no accounting yet for how much it collected from private donors, and how private donations were spent.

When he addressed the press last week, Davis, in his new capacity as leader of the opposition, did not have an explanation for the disturbing rising backlog of payments in excess of $300 million.

Not only is that amount disturbing, but it also demonstrates further the Christie administration’s stunning level of hypocrisy, which resulted in it being kicked out of office in humiliating fashion.

In an early address to Parliament after coming to power in 2012, then Prime Minister Perry Christie announced that legislation would “soon” be tabled to prevent any administration from entering into contracts between the time Parliament is dissolved and when an election is held, except in cases where an independent statutory body determines such contracts are absolutely essential.

Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) made much of the fact that in the weeks leading up to the 2012 election, the Ingraham administration entered into various contracts — including employment contracts — which Christie called “bribes”.

“We know that is clearly wrong,” he said. “We have indicated that we are going to take steps to prevent any government, including ours, from doing that kind of thing, because it is bribery and is offensive.

“We are not going to allow that to happen.”

Christie also announced that the government would determine if a commission of inquiry was necessary to investigate these matters.

Given that no such commission of inquiry was appointed, we suppose the government determined none was necessary.

Speaking during debate on the 2012–2013 budget, the then prime minister pledged: “As a matter of priority, we will do whatever is necessary, such that going forward the government is properly positioned to more efficiently function, and ensure that public monies are properly spent and accounted for, so that we avoid the type of cost overruns that have been recently witnessed.”

Nearly a year later, in April 2013, Christie again announced that legislation was being drafted to block any administration from signing contracts near an election.

In this instance, Christie said the Ingraham administration had done “foolishness” in signing contracts.

He declared, “Never again must we allow this to happen. Legislation is being drawn to prevent any future government from being able to conduct itself in doing foolishness in this country again. It cannot happen.”

The Christie administration claimed the Ingraham adminstration had entered contracts between March and May 2012 totaling $24 million — though FNM officials denied this figure was correct.

Shortly after the last general election, Davis, who was deputy prime minister and minister of works, said the Ingraham administration issued 80 contracts between March and May.

Again, Christie never brought the legislation he promised.

In March, weeks ahead of the recent election, he sought to justify late-term contracts.

Richard Lightbourn, who at the time was the Montagu MP, raised the issue in the House of Assembly.

The prime minister said because National Health Insurance would be rolled out in April, it was necessary for his government to enter certain contracts related to NHI.

We noted in March — as we do today — that Christie’s signing of contracts on the eve of an election spoke to his hypocrisy.

The statutory board he promised to independently determine which contracts are essential in the days and weeks before an election was never established.

We are not surprised by Turnquest’s revelations that the Christie-led government was still signing contracts days before the election.

As opposed to being shocked by the unprecedented borrowing, Davis should explain this $300 million in unpaid bills.

He was minister of works and deputy prime minister, so he should have some idea what was going on.

Dire straits

At his press conference after the budget communication last Wednesday, Davis said, “In the government’s efforts to make political points, the Free National Movement has to be very careful not to talk down this economy to the harm of the national interest.

“The budget statement appears to do just that.

“A responsible government must outline the facts as they are, but must always give a people hope that there are better days ahead.

“This statement today is disappointing in that it appears to offer no hope for the future, just bashing the PLP about its past stewardship and indicating that it will be cutting back further into the growth prospects of the economy.”

The FNM administration is left to clean up the mess left by the previous administration.

There are serious fears about further credit rating downgrades. There were four such downgrades under the former government.

This makes borrowing more expensive. It worsens the debt.

Today’s Guardian Business reports that international credit ratings agency Moody’s had accounted for the “slippage” Hurricane Matthew caused the Bahamian government in its latest assessment, but the ratings giant was still taken aback by the new government’s discovery of fiscal bedlam.

Days after the FNM government revealed it will have to borrow $722 million to finance its commitments for the current and upcoming fiscal year, Moody’s is now projecting a “significantly worse” fiscal outlook for the country.

“This indicates that The Bahamas’ fiscal position is much weaker than we had previously expected, even after accounting for the slippage caused by Hurricane Matthew,” Moody’s said.

Putting aside the actions, or inaction of the Christie administration, the focus now must be on how to turn the current situation around.

This task is now the responsibility of the Minnis administration.

The finance minister must become the most strict around the Cabinet table.

Tough decisions have to be made, strong action taken.

We simply cannot continue on the pattern that has been in place from previous administrations. The increase in borrowing continues that pattern.

The level of borrowing is troublesome.

This will worsen the national debt, which exceeds $7 billion.

The country desperately needs economic growth.

Turnquest noted in his budget communication that our domestic economy has not performed to the levels required of a nation such as ours with a relatively healthy growth of both the population and labor force.

In fact, he said, the level of total output in our economy has either remained stagnant or has declined every year after 2012.

In 2015, real GDP shrank by 1.7 percent, and last year it is estimated to have been virtually unchanged from the prior year.

In the tourism industry, the level of stay-over visitors has essentially remained stagnant over the past 20 years, at or around the level recorded last year.

Turnquest would need to effect improvements in the level of efficiency of spending and revenue collections.

An increase in the rate of taxation could be harmful for economic growth, however.

Investors are not encouraged to invest if they are facing increased taxes. An increase in taxation could reduce savings, thereby discouraging investments.

When the budget debate begins in the House of Assembly today, the new administration will begin to flesh out its plans to turn around the current dire fiscal situation.

No one should be fooled into thinking the crisis will be resolved in the near term.

The best that we can hope for, given this very deep hole, is some signs of life on the horizon, more investments coming in, restrained spending and tighter controls on revenue intake.

This is a tall order.