PLP needs to bury political rejects

After a recent meeting of the Progressive Liberal Party Leadership Council, Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis released a statement demonstrating yet again that he still does not get the message of the PLP’s abysmal showing at the polls on May 10.

Perhaps the PLP cannot reform as long as he is leader.

It needs total gutting.

Davis said in a statement that the leadership council has asked the PLP candidates from the recent election to remain engaged in the constituencies in which they stood for office and to work with the local branches until the party has indicated after consultation with them the way forward.

These candidates will continue to be a part of leadership council meetings.

They are officially designated “constituency caretakers”.

“In the first instance then, residents of the various constituencies who wish to engage in the work of the PLP in their area should utilize the services of these constituency caretakers as a link to the party and the branch in the respective constituencies,” Davis said.

“I wish to thank the former candidates for agreeing to this work. I realize the tremendous sacrifice this will require. I am confident that this is part of the rebuilding process as we move forward.”

While it is not unreasonable that the PLP wishes to keep its branches active over the next five years, it’s laughable to hear these rejected candidates, now dubbed “caretakers”, will be at work in the constituencies.

Will Perry Christie, the former prime minister who did not win his seat after 40 years, also be a constituency caretaker for an area he so shamelessly abandoned and constituents he took for granted for so many years?

And what kind of caretaker could Jerome Fitzgerald possibly be for Marathon after demonstrating such an astounding lack of care for the people there, then insulting them with his ‘Fitzgerald cares’ slogan ahead of the election?

He demonstrated that what he cared for most was using his public office to advance his and his family’s interests.

He made no apologies either.

The PLP ran a team of mostly incumbents in the election. Others who were not incumbents were on the ticket in previous elections. A small few were fresh faces.

They were soundly rejected as a team, winning only four seats.

Davis and Glenys Hanna-Martin were the only two Cabinet ministers left standing when it was all over.

They have promised to defend their record in office. But there is not much to defend.

They ran on their record and lost on their record.

The legacy of the most recent Christie administration is one of disturbing fiscal mismanagement, perceived corruption, obvious conflicts of interest and the former prime minister’s protection of compromised colleagues.

When they went to the polls with a quiet resolve to get rid of the PLP from governance a month ago, the Bahamian people left no room for doubt.

They wanted a deep purge of the PLP bench.

It has been quite revealing to speak with people who describe themselves as PLPs, but who voted for the FNM.

One ‘PLP supporter’ told us the morning after the election that she did not see her prime minister (Christie) standing up for what was right, and she did not see others around him standing up for what was right.

So while she is still a PLP at heart, she refused to give them another chance.

Another ‘PLP supporter’ told us that the way Christie and his ministers were running the country, their arrogance and total disregard for the electorate’s demands for transparency and accountability, pushed her toward the FNM.

This is a theme we have adopted in this space for quite some time — the PLP administration’s lack of transparency and accountability.

The party’s leadership refused to listen to the media.

Most importantly, the leadership refused to listen to the people, whose frustrations, disenchantment and anger grew month after month, transforming into intense momentum for the FNM in the weeks leading up to the election.

The PLP has been left with just one seat in New Providence.

Hanna-Martin won by 142 votes in Englerson.

Nationally, the Free National Movement won 57 percent of the vote.

The PLP won 37 percent.

Voters rejected the leadership and ideals of the PLP Cabinet of Perry Gladstone Christie.

The interim leader’s first steps go against the will of the voters. His selection of former ministers Fred Mitchell — the most vitriolic and bitter of the bunch — and Dr. Michael Darville as senators, was his first signal that he missed the message.

Davis says he needs their experience in the Senate.

But many voters do not want to see failed PLP candidates.

The PLP appears fully blind while the voters’ eyes are wide open, wondering when the PLP will learn.

The party is in need of a fresh start. That’s what many voters expect. That’s the only message that was clear on May 10.

Way forward

The refusal of Christie’s so-called new generation leaders to stand for good governance and decency in public life resulted in their humiliation on Election Day. They became smeared by Christie and Davis’ poor approach to the management of our affairs.

When one turned a blind eye to wrongdoing and conflicts, all turned a blind eye — including Davis, who has inherited the leadership by winning his seat.

They were tone deaf.

Cabinet meetings are secret, but it was obvious to many that when they got in that room, they fed off each other’s delusion. They propped each other up with their propaganda and their insatiable sense of entitlement.

The national mood was completely against them, yet they banked on FNM Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis’ personal leadership challenges and the FNM’s public infighting to push them over the edge.

All the way up to Election Day, the PLP behaved arrogantly.

Christie, Davis, Allyson Maynard-Gibson (the then attorney general) and their colleagues showed a blatant disregard for the intelligence of the electorate.

They disrespected the Bahamian people.

They failed to report on matters that were crucial to voters.

They kept secret much of what we had a right to know about.

And they pushed their flimsy and shoddy record on the Bahamian people, who pushed back quietly, but forcefully when they had an opportunity to do so.

In the waning months of the Christie administration’s most recent term in office, it was clear that Christie and those around him had not learned from the lessons of their first term in office when scandals took their toll and lousy attitudes toward governance became a national concern.

If one were to take a read of the study commissioned by the PLP’s leadership after the 2007 loss, which was leaked to The Nassau Guardian, one would see that the same issues plagued the PLP between 2012 and 2017.

Prior to 2012, Christie claimed that he had learned from the mistakes of the first term.

But during the second term he failed to demonstrate that he in fact had.

It was more talk from him.

Thank God we no longer need to listen to him.

We could not take five more years of his empty words and flat pledges.

The Greenberg Quinlan Rosner report, which set out the reasons for the PLP’s 2007 general election loss, highlighted the perception of scandals within the PLP ranks as well as the perception that Christie was considered a weak leader.

Forty-seven percent of respondents to the Greenberg 2007 survey said they did not vote PLP because of corruption and scandals, and 19 percent pointed specifically to the issue involving former Immigration Minister Shane Gibson and the late American celebrity Anna Nicole Smith (respondents were allowed to select the two factors they thought were the most important for deciding not to vote PLP). The survey said the corruption issue contributed to the perception of Christie as a weak leader.

“Voters perceived that he was unwilling to take action against advisers or Cabinet officials accused of wrongdoing, an impression that was reinforced by the delay over Shane Gibson’s resignation,” Greenberg found.

The 2007 report said that, given the focus on the leadership of the parties, the PLP’s success will depend to a large degree on rebuilding Christie’s public image with a strategy that shows voters he can be a forceful, decisive leader.

Christie was given a second chance.

Upon returning to office, he again failed to properly address scandals and conflicts within his administration.

For that, he was punished; he was the first Bahamian prime minister to lose his seat.

With Christie forced into retirement unceremoniously, Davis, as interim leader, is left to collect the piece off the bloody battlefield and chart the way forward.

In that process, he ought to bury the political dead.

The rebuilding of the PLP will be hard work. The party must go search out new and principled members who will demonstrate that they are a break from the past.

It was good to see Chester Cooper win the Exuma and Ragged Island seat. Many will now be watching to see whether he toes the party line, as the new generation leaders did before him, or whether he will stand on principle when the moment calls for it.

PLPs are not generally known for standing on principle, at least not the last crew that most recently handled our affairs.

They fought to protect each other, even when there was obvious violation of ministerial code, conflicts of interest and plain wrongdoing.

Again, Davis cannot distance himself from it.

He was a part of it.

He should be seeking the people’s forgiveness.

He should begin to prepare the party for new, fresh, dynamic leadership.

Men like Chester Cooper, and former PLP Chairman Raynard Rigby, whose frustrations with the Christie-led PLP left him out of any participation in the recent campaign, ought to be the faces of the new PLP.

They have much to offer.

They are visionary and competent.

They are not tainted by the Christie administration. They cannot be placed in the group of new generation leaders like Michael Halkitis, Khaalis Rolle, Kendred Dorsett and Dr. Kendal Major, who remained silent in moments when they ought to have taken a stand.

We do not know what the future holds for that group, but we imagine they would have a hard time trying to distance themselves from all the scandals and recklessness the Christie administration stood for.

The PLP’s best chance of putting to rest its arrogance and perceptions of corruption will come when new and fresh faces are engaged to chart a new course for the party.

The PLP must turn the page. Its refusal to do so could leave it wandering in the political wilderness beyond this term.

They could be in for a very long sentence.