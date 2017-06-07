Inside man?

Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar, who was a member of Baha Mar’s board when Sarkis Izmirlian was the developer, has met with Baha Mar executives under the property’s new ownership.

But just months ago, D’Aguilar, Izmirlian’s most ardent defender in the media and a personal friend of the Izmirlians, was declaring that Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE), was “unfit to invest in The Bahamas”.

In a statement last October, D’Aguilar pointed to Cheng Yu Tun family’s (the owners of CTFE) failure to secure casino licensing in two U.S. states and what he claimed was CTFE’s well documented connection to organized crime in Asia.

D’Aguilar made the comments while responding to certain statements about him that were made by Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Bradley Roberts.

“Perhaps Mr. Roberts should tell the Bahamian people why they (CTFE) have been denied casino licenses in the United States, specifically Nevada and New Jersey, for simply being unsuitable and unacceptable.

“Perhaps Mr. Roberts could explain their well-documented connection to organized crime in Asia. Perhaps Mr. Roberts could spare some time to explain to the Bahamian people exactly who it is that his government is trying to invite into our shores, instead of focusing on little ol’ me.

“Perhaps then he would be of some use.”

Baha Mar of course rejected the claim that CTFE is linked to organized crime.

It did so repeatedly, even taking out advertisements in local newspapers.

Several weeks before the general election, Dr. Hubert Minnis, leader of the Free National Movement and The Bahamas’ new prime minister, pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar upon coming to office.

It has been widely reported that the sale to CTFE will not be finalized until the property is fully completed.

Minnis also vowed that only Bahamians would be allowed to complete Baha Mar — although he joined other MPs in 2010 in approving the issuance of work permits for 8,150 non-Bahamian construction workers to build Baha Mar.

Back then, he was a minister in the Cabinet of Hubert Ingraham.

The campaign trail is where political rhetoric and bluster are heightened, practical application is often not considered, and the realities of governance are far out of sight.

Prime Minister Minnis recently met at his office with Baha Mar President Graeme Davis, but the details of that private meeting are unknown.

It was not even publicly announced that they met.

In his new capacity, D‘Aguilar has gone to tour Baha Mar under its new owners — the same ones he railed against and whom he suggested last fall should not be allowed onto our shores.

On Monday, Baha Mar released a statement on the visit.

It said Baha Mar's executive team led by Davis welcomed the new minster of tourism to a tour of the property “in order to begin talks with the new administration”.

It came just over three weeks after Izmirlian, who attended Minnis’ swearing in as prime minister a day after the general election, told journalists that his offer to get Baha Mar back remains on the table.

Izmirlian also sat through the three-hour opening of Parliament ceremony in downtown Nassau, snapping photos with his cell phone.

Given D’Aguilar’s former position on Baha Mar’s board under Izmirlian, his previous public declaration that CTFE is “unsuited to invest in The Bahamas”, Minnis’ comments in opposition suggesting he would pull the rug from under CTFE, and given Izmirlian’s close ties with the new administration and his desire to own Baha Mar, it is hard for D’Aguilar to shake a perception of conflicts.

Govt needs Baha Mar to succeed

It is too early to conclude whether D’Aguilar will have the ability to be objective as it relates to Baha Mar.

Clearly, someone as entrenched as he was would not have lost his passion or prejudice on the issue.

Some have suggested that his insertion into the national politics is less about a civic duty, but directly linked to his involvement in Baha Mar, and a strategic move by Izmirlian in his desire to reclaim the resort.

Last September, D’Aguilar denied that he was entering frontline politics with Izmirlian’s financial backing.

Roberts, the PLP chairman, released a statement accusing him of being a “mouthpiece” of Izmirlian, and suggested the FNM was working in Izmirlian’s interest by running D’Aguilar.

D’Aguilar said Izmirlian had no influence on his decision to become an elected official.

He said at the time, “Let me be clear about my relationship with Mr. Izmirlian. He’s a very good friend of mine, and never once have I ever asked him for a dollar.

“I keep that level of independence, because I don’t want anyone to ever think that he is influencing my outcome.”

When asked pointedly if Izmirlian would be financing his campaign, D’Aguilar said he doesn’t need the former Baha Mar developer’s financial support.

“I support him because I believe in him,” he said. “I think he was the right person to run [Baha Mar], and for that reason alone. You don’t need to pay me to say that. I’ll say that without the need of money.

“I don’t need the money. I don’t need the financial support. I believe that he was the right person to run it, and for that reason and that reason alone, I supported him wholeheartedly.”

D’Aguilar maintained that Izmirlian would have made Baha Mar work had the Christie administration not intervened after he filed for bankruptcy protection in 2015.

“I was at the table, I was the director of the company and I saw what transpired. I saw how hard he fought to make this project work, and it’s just unfortunate that the government has decided to meddle into this project,” he said.

As it regards Baha Mar and the entrance of CTFE into the picture, the FNM took a risky strategic approach that paid off.

There seemed to be widespread support for Izmirlian in his efforts to get the property back.

Many Bahamians still believe the Christie administration treated him unfairly and the Minnis administration should right a wrong.

Now that it is in office, we doubt that the FNM would seek to undo what has already been done with CTFE. That would be damaging to the national interest.

A lot is still riding on Baha Mar.

As Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest said in his budget communication last week, “The near-term outlook for domestic economic activity appears modestly positive in 2017, with the phased opening of the Baha Mar resort and the ongoing support provided by other foreign investment-led projects.”

We imagine that the FNM’s victory has made CTFE tremendously nervous, although it would never admit that publicly.

It has to work with any administration that is in.

It may find comfort in knowing that the government needs Baha Mar to succeed.

All of the rhetoric of the recent campaign aside, the challenges of governance are now before the Minnis administration.

We are in a very deep fiscal hole.

The government must grow the economy. It must get people to work. It must deal with our burgeoning debt.

There aren’t many obvious options for near-term economic growth, which has remained flat under the Christie administration.

Conflict

That said, Izmirlian’s closeness to the new government remains something to watch, as we have already observed in this space.

The FNM came to office highlighting the Progressive Liberal Party’s conflicts on Baha Mar.

The two PLP ministers negotiating to get Baha Mar completed and sold — Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson and Jerome Fitzgerald — were incredibly conflicted.

Maynard-Gibson’s family has stores in Baha Mar. Fitzgerald had sought to secure contracts from Izmirlian for his family’s business, and he also claimed in an email to Izmirlian that Daniel Liu, a senior official of China Construction America (CCA), Baha Mar’s contractor, had also made certain promises to him.

CCA never addressed that claim after the Tribune published the emails on April 20.

Speaking of his recent visit at Baha Mar, D’Aguilar told reporters yesterday, “Three reasons I went to Baha Mar: one, I was invited; number two, I am the minister of tourism, and I wanted to go down there to see what is the status of the project; and number three, I wanted to go down there and see how we are going to increase the surprisingly low occupancy levels at the property right now. They’re under 25 percent...”

Asked directly about Roberts’ most recent statements that he is conflicted in his Baha Mar dealings, D’Aguilar said he did not go to Baha Mar to discuss ownership.

“That is not my purview,” he said.

“I went down there in my capacity as the minister of tourism. I did not go down there to discuss the ownership or how that was going to play out.

“That is not my responsibility. That goes into a different office.”

Would D’Aguilar recuse himself if Baha Mar ownership talks make it to the Cabinet table?

We are not sure.

Many Bahamians know that Bradley Roberts is one of the biggest hypocrites with a public platform.

He remained silent in the face of egregious revelations regarding Fitzgerald and Baha Mar.

He had no problem with Allyson Maynard-Gibson’s obvious conflicts.

Still, there is merit in his questions relating to D’Aguilar’s new involvement with Baha Mar.

To be clear, D’Aguilar’s Baha Mar bias, does not rise to the scandalous and shameful actions of Fitzgerald’s breach of ministerial code, or Maynard-Gibson’s conflict, but it could be distracting for the new administration.

Some people — ourselves included — will wonder whose interests D’Aguilar will be serving in relation to any dealings with Baha Mar.

It is easy to see why that question will come up.

On the Baha Mar issue, no other person in the Cabinet is more partial.