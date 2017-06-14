Smith: Time long passed to unseal deal

Amid ongoing concerns over the secrecy surrounding an agreement the Christie administration entered into with the Chinese last summer to complete work on the Baha Mar resort, Fred Smith, QC, is urging the Minnis administration and former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian, “and any other party who has been prejudicially affected by the secrecy”, to support a court-filed application of the group known as Transparency in Politics (TIP), to lift the seal on the deal.

Smith seemed baffled that as a first act the new administration did not apply to the Supreme Court to unseal the heads of terms signed last August and sealed at the request of the China EXIM Bank, the Baha Mar receivers.

He offered a possible explanation: “I assume that the previous PLP administration must have agreed some kind of confidentiality clause in their documentation with the Chinese parties, in which event, if the government unilaterally discloses the document, it would possibly expose the taxpayers of The Bahamas to a claim in damages for breach of contract. And so I can only assume that the government’s hands are tied by some confidentiality agreement.”

Smith said, “Some of these confidentiality provisions in these commercial contracts say that you can’t even say what is in the contract, so it may very well be that the previous administration has locked The Bahamas government into a position where they can be sued for damages.

“It may even be punitive damage provisions, which say, if you breach it, you will pay $5 million, $10 million, $15 million, $20 million.”

When he spoke to us on Sunday, Attorney General Carl Bethel said the Office of the Attorney General was in talks with EXIM Bank on the way forward as it regards making the deal public, something the Free National Movement pledged to do while in opposition.

After the deal was sealed, then Prime Minister Perry Christie said the bank made the application to the court, and the seal was to protect the integrity of the commercial transaction as Baha Mar was being sold.

But many Bahamians scoffed at that explanation, as did the then opposition as it demanded that the government make public the secret deal.

Of course, Christie and then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson repeatedly committed to causing the documents to be made public but never did.

Asked why Bethel would not have explained that there is a confidentiality clause if, in fact, there is one, Smith said, “The agreement can be so carefully drafted that even to say that there is a confidentiality clause might be a breach of the agreement.”

On April 30, the Christie administration made public the heads of agreement it entered into with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, Baha Mar’s new owners.

While a provision in that agreement provides for the new owners to benefit from all of the concessions outlined in the heads of term (the August deal between the government and EXIM), it did not outline what those concessions are.

Smith does not believe any administration should enter into a heads of agreement without the terms first being made public.

“This is part of the greater mischief that I have continued to complain about for over 17 years now, of secret heads of agreement entered into by the Office of the Prime Minister with foreign developers,” he told National Review.

“...It hides from transparency or accountability what corrupt agreements can be entered into, or what huge benefits or incentives can be given away without scrutiny.”

He believes proposed agreements should be debated in Parliament and agreed to.

“...Expose it to the 39 members of Parliament so that each of those MPs as representatives of the people of The Bahamas, the taxpayers, they can debate the pros and the cons of any provisions of the agreement; and in that way it is transparent, it is accountable, the government justifies its tax incentives and the wool isn’t put over the head of the Bahamian taxpayer,” Smith suggested.

Smith insisted agreements not first brought to the public are “an infection that is eventually going to kill democracy in The Bahamas because it is vesting absolute control, secretly, in members of the executive, in the Office of the Prime Minister, who account to nobody”.

Transparency in Politics, a civil society group “representing the public interest in defending the constitutional principle of open justice”, is seeking a court date for its application to be heard.

TIP’s position is that the constitutional principle of open justice applies, and there is no exception in the case of the August agreement “that allows the wholesale blanket sealing of details of this deal”.

The organization contends in court documents that if there was ever a legitimate justification for the sealing of the agreement, that justification has now gone as the Baha Mar assets have been transferred to the prospective purchaser subject to completion of the project.