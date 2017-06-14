No access yet to public info under new law

While certain provisions of the Freedom of Information Act came into force shortly before the general election, the substantial part of the act dealing with access to information is not yet enacted.

According to information provided by Attorney General Carl Bethel yesterday, former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald signed the appointed day notice on April 12, bringing some provisions into force.

While part one of the act — which deals with preliminary matters like interpretation of certain terms in the act and objects of the act — have come into force, part two of the act, “right to access”, is not yet in force.

So civil society groups, the media and the wider public will have to wait longer before they can begin to access information under the new law.

The “right to access” part of the act provides for every Bahamian citizen, permanent resident or any body incorporated or registered under the laws of The Bahamas a right to obtain access to a record, so long as that record is not exempt.

An applicant for access to a record shall not be required to give any reason for requesting access to the record.

Part two of the act also deals with the application process for accessing information.

It is not yet clear when that will be enacted.

A person wishing to obtain access shall in writing make an application to the public authority which holds the record.

The public authority would be required to acknowledge receipt of every application made in the prescribed manner.

Access to the record would be conditional upon the payment of a prescribed fee by the applicant.

Part three of the act, which deals with exempt records, is also not in force.

Part four, which is under the heading “internal review”, is not yet in force either.

Part four would allow for an applicant requesting access to a record to apply to the responsible minister or chief officer for an internal review of a decision by a public authority to, among other things, refuse to grant access to the record.

Part five, which deals with the appointment of and functions of the information commissioner, has been brought into force.

The information commissioner shall be appointed by the governor general acting on the advice of the prime minister after consultation with the leader of the opposition.

The commissioner “shall enjoy independence and autonomy in operating and administering the Freedom of Information Unit”.

This part of the act also provides for all salaries, allowances and other expenditure or incurred expenses in respect of the Freedom of Information Unit to be payable out of money appropriated by Parliament for those purposes.

This part of the act also mandates that the commissioner lay before Parliament at the end of each year a report of the operation of this act during the year.

The section of the act under the header “measures to promote openness” is not yet in force.

This section provides for every public authority to appoint an information manager to promote in the public authority best practices in relation to record maintenance, archiving and disposal; receive requests for records; and assist individuals seeking access.

Importantly, this part of the act that is not yet in force also deals with whistleblowers.

The act notes: “No person may be subject to any legal, administrative or employment related sanction, regardless of any breach of a legal or employment-related obligation, for releasing information on wrongdoing, or that which would disclose a serious threat to health, safety or the environment, as long as he acted in good faith and in the reasonable belief that the information was substantially true and disclosed evidence of wrongdoing or a serious threat to health, safety or the environment.”

Wrongdoing includes the commission of a crime, failure to comply with a legal obligation, miscarriage of justice or corruption, dishonesty or serious maladministration.

This part of the act also provides for every public authority to maintain its records in a manner that facilitates access to information.

Many civil society groups and other stakeholders, including we in media, have long been pushing for a Freedom of Information Act.

The new act repeals the one passed under the Ingraham administration that was not enacted.

Yesterday, the attorney general could not say when the other provisions of the act will come into force.

Under the new administration, carriage of the FOIA has been transfered to the Office of the Attorney General from the Ministry of Education.

Bethel indicated that he had only just received the file and needed to be properly informed of the status of matters related to FOIA before making any pronouncements.

The act is crucial in a modern democracy like ours.

It helps in the process of more transparent government — something that became a major issue under the previous administration, which frequently resisted demands for it to make public information the public has a legitimate right to.

The Christie administration was heavily criticized for taking so long to bring the Freedom of Information Bill to Parliament.

Former Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald had described the process that led to the development of the new act as complex, with input from various stakeholders.

Since the Minnis administration took office just over a month ago, there have been demands for the full enactment of the legislation.

These demands will no doubt continue.

With the new government’s stated commitment to good governance and transparency, we are hopeful that it will move swiftly to select an information commissioner and bring this important legislation fully into force.



