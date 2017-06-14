The expectations game

As it continues to settle into office, the Minnis administration is no doubt grasping that the realities of governance often mean that meeting the expectations of the electorate is a complex undertaking that will take more time than many anxious Bahamians may be willing to give it.

The failure of the new government so far to cause the much talked about Baha Mar deal to be made public, is one such matter.

While Free National Movement (FNM) Leader Dr. Hubert Minnis, the now prime minister, repeatedly vowed to ensure that the agreement — signed last August between the government and Export-Import (EXIM) Bank of China to complete Baha Mar — is placed in the public domain, Attorney General Carl Bethel indicated that this matter is not as simple as opening the door and spilling the beans.

After reading the secret deal and viewing the file on the matter, Bethel is carefully considering how to proceed.

He told us this past Sunday that the Office of the Attorney General was in talks with EXIM Bank on the matter.

But he assured that the current administration is committed to ensuring that the public eventually has access to the agreement.

This is not how the Baha Mar matter was sold to us, though.

Minnis and the FNM led the Bahamian people to believe that, as a first act, the deal would be made public.

Asked about this matter one week into his prime ministership, Minnis deferred to the attorney general.

Former Prime Minister Perry Christie had said the deal was sealed by the court at the bank’s request to protect the integrity of the Baha Mar sale process.

Back in January, he said then Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson had been instructed to ensure the documents were made public.

Despite her many declarations that, that would happen, she suggested this past weekend that because the government was not the party that requested the documents be sealed, it was not the one that should move to have them unsealed.

That suggestion, of course, goes against everything she led us to believe in the weeks leading up to the general election.

We asked Bethel whether, after reviewing the agreement, he thought the explanation provided by the former government on why the agreement was sealed was justified, but he said he could not speak to that — as the agreement remains under a court seal.

We wonder whether there was any information viewed by the attorney general that has led him to believe that making application at this time to unseal the agreement is not, in fact, a good idea.

Bethel is no doubt cognizant of the public’s expectation that he act to cause the deal to be unsealed.

But perhaps he is aware of the implications any precipitous moves in this regard could have.

The new administration has a healthy amount of goodwill from the recent election win.

But as the weeks pass, if certain things do not begin happening, the new government would likely face an increasingly antsy electorate.

The Bahamian people are not as patient as they were one time ago.

They have already delivered their stinging verdict on the Progressive Liberal Party.

They are now looking for results.

Apart from transparency matters, like the Baha Mar deal, many people, for instance, are awaiting the results of audits ordered by the prime minister the day of the first meeting of the new Cabinet.

In the lead up to the election, “they gern to jail” resonated.

There is an expectation that someone from the former administration or connected to it will be cuffed and thrown in jail.

But no one should be surprised if that does not happen.

Being financially irresponsible does not always amount to a criminal act.

If there is no evidence, no smoking gun, then no one would be going to jail.

The Bahamian people have punished the PLP administration for the mismanagement of our affairs. They did that on May 10 when they voted the PLP out of office. It was a wholesale rejection of Perry Christie, the former prime minister, and his team.

It will be interesting to see what these audits produce.

But such things take time. Several forensic investigations have been promised — into the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute, Bank of The Bahamas, Urban Renewal, hurricane relief spending and National Insurance Board.

Those probes will be expensive.

They may once again demonstrate to the Bahamian people why they absolutely made the right decision in rejecting the PLP at the polls, but they may not lead to arrests.

Minnis has promised to let the chips fall where they may on these matters, but the failure of anyone to go to jail may disappoint many.

As it manages expectations weeks into office, the new government must also begin to lay out a clear vision for where it wants The Bahamas to go and its specific plans to get the economy moving again.

That is a tall order. The government is dealing with what it has characterized as a disastrous state of affairs as it regards public finances.

Out the gate, it is borrowing $722 million, which it says is urgently needed to run the affairs of government.

Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest has promised to be frugal in his management of fiscal resources.

He has spent a lot of time telling us during the ongoing budget debate just how bad the Christie administration left things.

He has highlighted the failure of the former administration to grow the economy.

It is important that we understand that, but it is also important that we see a plan of action from the new government to turn the situation around.

In its recent Speech from the Throne, the Minnis administration pledged to do things like collaborate with all the major tourism industry stakeholders to enhance the tourism product onshore and to promote its development throughout our islands.

In the budget communication, Turnquest said the near-term outlook for domestic economic activity appears modestly positive in 2017 with the phased opening of Baha Mar and the ongoing support provided by other foreign investment-led projects.

But little in the line of economic development plans has been outlined so far.

With unemployment in the double digits, the new government would witness an erosion of goodwill if it is unable to grow the economy and provide jobs in the coming months.

It has already shelved its pledge to eliminate value-added tax (VAT) on breadbasket items, electricity, water, healthcare, insurance and babies’ and children’s clothing.

Turnquest said it would be an unreasonable action to take at this time, given that the state of public finances is worse than the FNM could have imagined while in opposition.

There is a thing to be said about rally talk.

It is easy to make pronouncements and declarations in opposition.

It is another thing entirely to fulfill those pledges once in office.