AG: Justice Charles was right in STB matter

While former Attorney General Allyson Maynard-Gibson concluded that Supreme Court Justice Indra Charles erred when she found that former Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald’s tabling of the emails of Save The Bays (STB) members was not protected by parliamentary privilege, the new attorney general, Carl Bethel, agrees with the judge’s conclusion.

“No privilege can stand abuse,” said Bethel, explaining why he gave instructions for the appeal in the matter to be withdrawn.

“If it is abused, the privilege, in my view, ought to be lost, and I see nothing in the ruling of the judge that I found to go against the precept. Every privilege is a privilege; it is not a right. Privileges fall away when they are abused. On that basis, the privilege of a member of Parliament cannot override the constitution.”

Last August, Charles ruled that Fitzgerald, who at the time was the MP for Marathon, breached the constitutional right to privacy of STB members when he disclosed their private emails and financial details in Parliament.

She ordered him to pay $150,000 in damages.

Charles said Fitzgerald’s disclosure of STB’s private information in Parliament, which he claimed he got from his “political garbage can”, was a “deliberate act made to avoid scrutiny by purporting to hide behind the cloak of parliamentary privilege”.

When asked who will have to pay the $150,000 now that the appeal has been withdrawn, Bethel said, “There may be an issue as to who pays it, but... I understand the way in which he was sued was as a member of the government.

“There may be some issue, but I can assure you that had the matter gone to court we would have been paying a lot more than that amount in legal fees.

“When I say legal fees, I don’t mean the salaries we pay the lawyers here. They had already engaged non-Bahamian QCs in a number of jurisdictions, and one of the government’s law firms abroad. And so, you were looking at substantially higher legal fees than the amount of costs that are involved in the matter.

“And, of course, it is also up to the individuals named whether they want to mount their own defenses. The state does not see where the matter is a matter that ought to be continued.”

After the ruling last year, Fitzgerald said he had a special interest in finding out what led the court to its final ruling.

The Tribune reported yesterday that Fitzgerald indicated that he would not be making a private appeal in the case.

Fitzgerald revealed the STB emails on the floor of Parliament last year as he sought to make the case that STB — funded by wealthy Lyford Cay billionaire Louis Bacon — was not really an environmental organization, but was concerned primarily with destabilizing the Christie administration.

After the ruling, Fitzgerald insisted that he acted within the law.

He later said he had no regrets in revealing the emails.

“I wish they had sued me in my personal name,” Fitzgerald said.

At the time, he expressed confidence that the Court of Appeal would vindicate him and Parliament.

“You read the judgment, you can’t even make sense of the judgment,” he said.

“It’s obviously pulling at straws.

“The major challenge in the judgment is that the judge put the burden of proof on me to prove where I got the information from.

“There is no burden for me to prove anything.

“They (STB) made the claim that I obtained it illegally, so if you make the assertion, prove it.”

Charles ruled that the government cannot rely on the “shield of parliamentary privilege to oust the jurisdiction of the court when a person alleges a breach of the constitution”.

“In addition, it is for the court and not Parliament to decide on the scope and application of parliamentary privilege,” she said.

Then Speaker of the House Dr. Kendal Major called the ruling an affront on the privilege of Parliament.

In the House of Assembly on Monday, Philip Brave Davis, the now opposition leader, expressed outrage that the appeal has been withdrawn.

“This is an appeal that relates to the privilege of Parliament where a former member of this House was held in contempt and was asked to pay damages with respect to the matter,” Davis said.

“I have been aggrieved by the first ruling, which I have accepted, and I expect that the Court of Appeal ought to have the right to decide on it.”

Davis questioned whether the move to drop the appeal was payback for attorney Fred Smith’s support of the Free National Movement.

Smith is a member of Save The Bays and also legal counsel.

Romauld Ferreira was also an STB lawyer involved in the case. He is now a minister in Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis’ cabinet.

“The question is, what is this, payback?” Davis asked after referencing Smith.

“I would have thought that we all in here would wish to appreciate the extent of our privilege when we are going to address matters.”

He continued, “Why are we now, today, filing a notice of discontinuance by persons who claim all this funding for you?”

When the matter erupted last year, STB Chairman Joseph Darville said the suggestion that STB was a funder of the FNM was totally unfounded “and, we believe, nothing more than a calculated attempt by certain agents of the governing party to smear our organization, the FNM or both with some vague hint at impropriety, all for political gain”.

Darville expressed disappointment that the FNM had failed to vigorously reject rumors that it is connected to and funded by the group.

With Bethel’s decision to withdraw the appeal and Fitzgerald’s indication that he won’t launch any private appeal, the matter has reached its legal end.

Fitzgerald is now in private life.

The taxpayers, it appears, are left holding the bag over the useless political exercise he engaged in on the floor of the House last March.