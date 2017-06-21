Shameless PLP should be seeking forgiveness

As he listened to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis last night outline alleged abuses of public money on the part of the Christie administration, former Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) Chairman Raynard Rigby remarked in a Facebook post: “I am sick to my stomach.”

In that one statement, Rigby captured what so many people were no doubt thinking and feeling as they listened to Minnis’ revelations on how the former administration wasted public funds and granted contracts to its supporters without ensuring value for money.

Rigby was responding to a Facebook post by popular talk show host Lester R. Cox, who said he had no words while listening to Minnis’ revelations.

Throughout the budget debate, which ended in the House of Assembly last night, ministers revealed how the former administration wasted public money.

They repeatedly characterized those instances as abuse.

We have reported extensively on these matters.

On Monday night, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister brought to light several contracts in which public money appears to have been abused.

Rigby is right. This is all so sickening.

Even more sickening has been listening to former Deputy Prime Minister Philip Brave Davis and former Minister of Transport and Aviation Glenys Hanna-Martin defend the former administration’s actions.

They are fooling no one with this.

They ought to be ashamed of the manner in which they administered the affairs of the Bahamian people over the last five years.

They spent millions of dollars on consultants for National Health Insurance (NHI), with very little to show for it, at the end of the day.

The country did not get value for money in relation to various infrastructure projects into which tens of millions of dollars was poured.

The level of waste of public money appears even greater than many had imagined.

The Bahamian people have already delivered their verdict on the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP).

They rejected former Prime Minister Perry Christie, Davis and the others in the strongest possible terms on May 10.

The PLP ran on a shoddy record. It lost on a shoddy record; yet Davis and Hanna-Martin continue to defend this record.

They are doing nothing to help the PLP.

They are worsening the anger so many in the electorate have toward the failed administration that was so bad for The Bahamas.

They are continuing along the same arrogant path, shamelessly seeking to spin and defend the indefensible in so many instances.

They continue to demonstrate that they really do not ‘get’ the message of the recent annihilation at the polls.

As opposed to proceeding as if they have a long list of praise-worthy achievements, they ought to be showing some humility; they ought to acknowledge their mistakes; they ought to seek forgiveness.

Davis and Hanna-Martin sat around the table as many decisions were made that proved not to be in the best interest of the Bahamian people.

They remained silent as revelations were made about compromised colleagues.

They all protected each other, even at times when there was need for a strong voice to speak out and acknowledge wrongdoing and mistakes.

Now they act as if the Bahamian people got it wrong when they sent the PLP packing.

They act as if their election loss was due to their inability to promote the good they were doing.

That loss was due to their failure to act in the best interest of the people who elected them to serve.

Their recent reelection bid was more about Christie’s ego and the desire of many PLPs to hang onto power for the sake of having power, than it was a demonstrated desire to advance the cause of the Bahamian people.

Watching these PLPs in Parliament has been exhausting.

Their shame knows no bounds.

In an interview with National Review a year ago, Davis, at the time deputy prime minister, insisted the PLP had a pretty good chance at being reelected.

“I think we do because of things we have done. We just have to make it known what we have been doing,” he said.

Notwithstanding all of the evidence to the contrary, Davis also insisted at the time, that the Christie administration was accountable and transparent.

It proved to be far from it.

It seems that Davis, Hanna-Martin and the other two PLP MPs — Picewell Forbes and Chester Cooper — do not understand how angry the Bahamian people still are over the Christie administration’s performance and actions.

They do not realize that to defend all of this might ensure they stay on the wrong side beyond this term.

A chunk of the PLP’s own base rejected it, but they are doubling down on precisely what led to this rejection.

The people want the PLP to change. They want a wholesale change. Even the party’s base demonstrated it wants change, but it is stunning that its small parliamentary team is pushing a message that the Christie administration has performed so admirably.

It did not.

It failed.

Continuing to be obstructionists in Parliament would probably do nothing to cleanse the party’s image and demonstrate that it is moving in the right direction.

Even Davis must ask himself now why Christie cut him out of some things in the lead-up to the general election.

He has admitted that, in some respects, he was in the dark.

But in many respects, he was on the front lines of the decision-making that made the Christie-led PLP the worst government in an independent Bahamas.

It is time for the PLP to take stock.

It is time for its leaders to show that they understand how they got where they are and are willing to do the things necessary to turn the ship around.

Until then, they will remain a humiliated and pathetic bunch defending their failed record.

Until then, we will likely remain sick to our stomachs learning of their actions in office, and watching their hubris and irrepressible sense of entitlement play out in the national arena.