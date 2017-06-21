The curious case of the ‘fishy’ contract

Was cultural consultant Ian Poitier laughing all the way to the bank?

Poitier collected more than $1 million for cultural consultancy over a two-and-a-half-year period, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar revealed in the House of Assembly last Thursday.

In an 11-page statement sent to the media on Sunday, Poitier said he was a policy adviser to Prime Minister Perry Christie and also provided counsel to certain ministers.

He said he provided cultural development services; was the writer, producer, choreographer and/or director for national events and promotions, including independence celebrations and Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival opening ceremonies and organized Bahamas cultural exchanges abroad.

He was also a communications consultant, he said.

Poitier said he provided a communications strategy and plan for the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) and a communications strategy for the “successful outcome of Baha Mar negotiations”, and was also chairman of the Clifton Heritage National Park, among other things.

In fact, he said, his services were “cheap”, considering that he had to pay third parties who assisted him in his work.

He did not indicate how much of the more than $1 million he collected went to third parties.

The revelation regarding the money paid to the cultural consultant sparked debate in various circles over whether the $400,000 paid annually to Poitier represented wasteful spending by the Christie administration.

It is a delicate situation.

While some viewed D’Aguilar’s revelations as an attack on Poitier, the public has a right to know how taxpayer dollars are being spent.

While the Minnis administration ought not discourage Bahamians from returning home to contribute, taxpayers ought to be assured that they receive value for money from consultants, or for any other service or product for which tax dollars are spent.

On the face of it, $400,000 to this one cultural consultant every year appears astronomical, particularly because we cannot point to any appreciable advancement in cultural development under the Christie administration.

The independence celebrations have been lackluster for years and Bahamas Junkanoo Carnival is widely viewed as a waste of tax dollars and an afront to our indigenous cultural celebrations.

To be clear, it is not Poitier’s fault that the government of The Bahamas agreed to pay him $400,000 a year for his services.

He is a professional.

His fees are his fees.

What is of concern to us, again, is that we do not see value for money.

D’Aguilar told the House that when asked what Poitier produced for the $1 million spent, senior executives at the Ministry of Tourism agreed that whatever he did produce, it was not in their professional opinion worth $1 million.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis addressed that point when he defended Poitier in a statement on Monday.

“Since April 2016, he worked principally from the Office of The Prime Minister, as the prime minister had asked him to work as his policy advisor,” Davis said.

“This was in addition to the work he was already engaged in. It is not surprising, therefore, that members of staff at the Ministry of Tourism were unaware of the additional work that Mr. Poitier had been charged to undertake.

“Mr. Poitier’s work covered six broad areas, each one of which is a separate career strand in itself.”

Poitier himself addressed this point in his lengthy statement.

“It is extremely disingenuous of the minister to claim that he could find no evidence of what I’ve done,” he said.

“He could have asked his permanent secretary, who I recently updated several weeks ago with a full list of my accomplishments and achievements. He could have asked me.”

Not only were Poitier’s fees cheap, as he put it, but he said the work also took a toll on his health.

“On any assessment, even if only half the output were of reasonable quality, this would be a demonstration of good value.

“Again, this is not to swagger, merely to demonstrate that I am confident that I have delivered exceptional value,” he said.

Speaking to The Tribune, former Minister of Tourism Obie Wilchcombe indicated the Christie administration was satisfied with Poitier’s work.

“The individual who was recruited from [the] UK, an outstanding Bahamian who was brought home by the former prime minister to serve in cultural development, played a major role in a number of things we did over the past several years, including directing the Cacique Awards,” Wilchcombe said.

“What the minister forgot to mention is the same individual had been hired by the previous administration to stage individual events. Our government decided to negotiate with him and see how best to have him involved in the development of our cultural identity and to have him help with events, and we were satisfied with the work we did.”

D’Aguilar did not completely shut the door on Poitier — at least not yet.

He told the House that he has ordered that no further amounts be paid to Poitier until he is clear in his mind that this expense is justified.

We would be surprised if Poitier’s engagement continues, however.

In his statement on Sunday, he acknowledged that he had no signed contract with the Bahamas government.

“I did not know why my contract was never signed,” he said.

“It certainly is not my fault. And even before this unfortunate situation arose, it has created difficulties. Every month I asked for it. After being here for six months with still no contract, I was given a letter by the permanent secretary, confirming that my contract would be signed in line with the terms negotiated.”

He said he took independent advice at the time, and was told that, even without a signed contract, the fact that the letter was in place, and that everyone was behaving as though the contract was real, legally he had an effective contract.

It seems odd that there was no contract in place for such a lucrative arrangement — $33,000 per month. This appears more than Christie administration slackness. For sure, it is a curious oversight.

D’Aguilar has described the whole matter as “fishy”.

We certainly agree.

In assessing whether to continue the arrangement with Poitier, the minister may wish to more closely examine the deliverables from this particular consultant.

We certainly see nothing that justifies more than $1 million being paid out in just over two years for cultural consultancy.

The Bahamas’ cultural product remains pathetic. The indigenous Bahamian entertainment industry remains on life support; downtown Nassau is still a dump, when it ought to be a hub for cultural entertainment for Bahamians and tourists alike.

Perhaps all of this is a part of Poitier’s cultural development strategy, but it remains difficult for the former administration to justify such an exorbitant expenditure when there is very little to show for it.

These outrageous payments were being made even as police officers were demanding that they be paid for hours worked. The government instead fought them in court.

Teachers and nurses, too, are in desperate need of salary increases.

The Christie administration appeared to have an unhealthy obsession with consultants. It is clear that in some instances, the engagement of consultants amounted to a waste of public funds and an abuse of the privilege to manage the fiscal affairs of our country.

It spent $14 million on consultants for National Health Insurance, which was a loosely structured scheme with no funding plan when the Christie administration left office in May.

Despite these “lucrative” contracts to consultants, many medical providers still did not sign on, Minister of Health Dr. Duane Sands noted in Parliament.

Ministers of the Christie administration were not fully accountable for how they used public funds, and in demonstrating that we got value for money at the end of the day.

While it may be unfortunate that Poitier, a Bahamian professional, found himself at the center of a hornets’ nest, it is good that we are having a wider discussion on how public funds have been used, how they will be used in the future and the need for greater transparency in these matters.

The misuse of our tax dollars was ultimately a key reason for the blistering defeat the Progressive Liberal Party recently suffered at the polls.