More bark than bite?

Attorney General Carl Bethel confirmed last night that he intends to examine the facts related to matters highlighted by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister in what they view as misuse of public funds.

Minnis confirmed that he has asked the attorney general to review the matter of the Christie administration dropping The Bahamas’ policy with the Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility with a view to holding former cabinet ministers responsible.

The prime minister said The Bahamas missed out on $32 million in hurricane relief payments for Matthew as a result.

On Monday night, Bannister asked the attorney general to consider whether legal action should be taken against members of the former Christie Cabinet for abusing their legal authority with regard to money used at the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and other projects.

Last night, Bethel wished not to make any comments so as not to prejudice any decision made in relation to these matters.

Also speaking to National Review last night was former Minister of State for Legal Affairs Damian Gomez, who said it would be difficult, if not impossible, to prove misfeasance in relation to the conduct of former ministers.

While Gomez did not defend any minister, or the Christie administration in general, he explained misfeasance is a tort that requires proof of intentional misconduct.

“It is very difficult to prove,” he said.

“It is not merely that you disagree with the person’s judgment in doing ‘a’ or ‘b’.

“You have to actually show some dishonesty on the part of the person you are accusing, so I would be very surprised if any of the things that have been identified in the public reach the level of dishonest intent which is required by the law [to prove] misfeasance.

“You have to actually show that it was done for some corrupt purpose.

“So the person who was hired for $400,000, for instance...we don’t know what was told to them as to their responsibilities and there is absolutely no suggestion that the hired person shared the money with any minister, so where is the dishonesty?”

Gomez, who like Bethel is a queen’s counsel, said negligence and misfeasance are two different things.

Bannister repeatedly mentioned the word “misfeasance” in relation to the actions of the former administration, suggesting that the attorney general may look into whether this is the case.

Gomez noted that misfeasance is what is being discussed in social media in respect to a 2011 Belize decision emanating from the Caribbean Court of Justice.

In that decision — which was widely circulated among Bahamians after the recent general election — the CCJ gave Belize’s attorney general the green light to sue former government ministers for losses the state suffered due to misfeasance.

The ruling has been discussed among Bahamian jurists, and others who have no legal background, but who viewed it with great interest.

Gomez said last night, “It may be as [CCJ] President [Michael] de la Bastide said, that it makes more sense for governments to pass legislation which set out statutory positions and treat breaches of the statute as criminal offenses as opposed to treating them as civil torts.”

In a joint dissenting judgment, de la Bastide and CCJ Justice Saunders concluded that “public wrongs should normally attract public sanctions”.

“Corrupt acts ought to be dealt with by punishing the perpetrator. When allegations are made that a minister has misbehaved in office and the misbehavior occasions significant and foreseen economic loss to the state and corresponding personal gain to the minister and/or his company, it is in the public interest that criminal proceedings be instituted,” they wrote.

“The failure to detect, investigate, prosecute and punish corruption has a corrosive impact on democracy and the rule of law.

“We underestimate at our peril the degree to which such failure affords encouragement to the criminal element in society and contributes to burgeoning crime rates.

“Extending the tort of misfeasance unnecessarily to give the attorney general another choice of civil remedies does not strike a blow for the maintenance of probity by public officials.

“Quite the contrary, it has the opposite effect. It offers the miscreant the softer option of civil liability.

“In countries where the attorney general is an active politician it may even open the door to actions inspired by the hope of political gain.

“In the result, it is our view that this extension will serve to erode rather than promote integrity in public life. Neither the interest of the State of Belize nor the state of Caribbean jurisprudence is enhanced by it.”

However, Justice Winston Anderson, one of the judges in the majority, was of the opinion that the attorney general is competent to bring this action in the tort of misfeasance on behalf of the Crown against the appellants in order to recover compensation for the loss sustained as a consequence of their alleged misfeasance in public office.

Anderson also expressed the view that attempts at political vindictiveness are much more likely through the use of the criminal law system or indeed through the use of other civil law actions that no one doubts are available to the state.

“Indeed, the high standards of proof required to show malice and bad faith will necessarily act as internal constraints against an overzealous attorney general eager to bring unmeritorious proceedings in the tort against his political opponents,” the judge observed.

“But it must not be assumed, and certainly this court cannot proceed on the assumption that an attorney general sworn to uphold the law and [the] constitution of Belize will necessarily abuse his office in the way contemplated.

“If an attorney general were shown to be engaging in such abuse, I apprehend that the law has the means to confront him.”

The CCJ’s ruling in relation to misfeasance in public office continues to be viewed with great interest locally.

Gomez suspects though that what the Bahamas government is engaging in more than anything right now is public relations in making the threats it has made about proceeding with legal action against the former government.

“If you have evidence of a crime or a tort fraud proceed with it,” he said.

“You don’t discuss it in Parliament before proceeding in the courts. The fact that they are doing what they are doing suggests they don’t have any faith in the charge.”

Gomez pointed out that fraud requires a high standard of proof and one has to plead it with a degree of particularity that is not general.

“You don’t go in Parliament discussing the merits and demerits of the case to prejudice it. This is just PR because if you were serious you would do what you have to do,” he added.

“All this fluff is just fluff. If you are not getting down to the nitty gritty of it, why excite people with hysteria rather than getting down to the business of government?”