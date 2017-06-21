The price of abuse

Addressing a colloquium on political reform, constitutional change and national development on June 23, 1998, Sir Lynden Pindling suggested the time had come to consider legislation that would hold the minister of finance personally responsible for the use of public funds.

“As our democracy deepens and economics becomes more widely understood, I think you will also find an increasing demand for greater accountability and more transparency in the conduct of the country’s finances,” said Sir Lynden, the late former prime minister.

“Wisdom accumulated over the last 25 years suggests the urgent need for legislation which codifies the new conventions which have developed over the expenditure of public funds by a minister of finance.

“That such legislation would ensure accountability and force transparency is beyond question, and it might make the minister of finance personally responsible for public funds spent in breach of the legislated guidelines.”

That was nearly 20 years ago. A year earlier, Sir Lynden lost his bid to return to power in a humiliating defeat that left the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) shattered.

His suggestion all those years ago is relevant today in the face of the chilling and absolutely stunning revelations that have been made in the budget debate, which came to an end in the House of Assembly last night.

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis and his ministers have outlined what they have characterized as the abusive actions of the Christie administration.

In a particularly revealing, cogent and powerful contribution to the debate on Monday night, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said in many respects, the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) project in North Andros became a “free for all” with the former administration complicit in certain irregular acts.

“The attorney general will have to decide whether to take legal action against members of that PLP Cabinet for their misfeasance,” said Bannister, after outlining irregularities in relation to multiple contracts.

He said PLP ministers made outrageous decisions to waste the people’s money, “decisions that were not justified at the time, and cannot be justified now”.

“If anyone on the other side wants to challenge me,” Bannister said, “they know that there is much more that I can say.”

In addition to BAMSI contracts, the minister pointed to other contracts in which public funds were abused.

He pointed to a $6.5 million contract for the Lowe Sound Primary School awarded to well-known PLP supporters who were inexperienced for such a project.

Their individual bids had been rejected as being unsatisfactory, the minister said, so the former administration told them to get together and work as a team.

Bannister said, “Members of the former administration need to pray that nothing goes wrong with this project because $6 million is a lot of money for them to have to find to repay the Bahamian people for their misfeasance in how they negligently allocated this project.”

Bannister introduced an interesting theme in his contribution to the budget debate, providing support to the resonating view that someone connected to the previous government needs to go to jail.

In the years since Sir Lynden’s suggestion, there has been no legislation introduced to make a minister personally responsible for abuse of public funds.

But the matter was brought into the spotlight in the months leading up to the May 10 general election amid widespread perceptions that the actions of individual ministers led to the loss of millions of dollars in taxpayer dollars.

The issue built steam after the election when a 2011 judgment of the Caribbean Court of Justice circulated.

In that case, the attorney general of Belize filed a claim against two former ministers of government alleging that, during their respective terms of ministerial office, they arranged the transfer of 56 parcels of state land to a company beneficially owned and/or controlled by one of them.

It was further alleged that the consideration paid by the purchasing company was almost $1 million below market value and that this transaction was undertaken deliberately without lawful authority and in bad faith.

The claim was premised on misfeasance in public office.

The court found that the attorney general is competent to bring this misfeasance action on behalf of the Crown in order to recover compensation for loss sustained as a consequence of their alleged misfeasance in public office.

On the matter of such action being taken for political vendettas, one of the justices of the CCJ said the high standards of proof required to show malice and bad faith will necessarily act as internal constraints against an overzealous attorney general eager to bring unmeritorious proceedings in the tort against his political opponents.

“But it must not be assumed, and certainly this court cannot proceed on the assumption that an attorney general sworn to uphold the law and constitution of Belize will necessarily abuse his office in the way contemplated.

“If an attorney general were shown to be engaging in such abuse I apprehend that the law has the means to confront him,” the judge determined.

While The Bahamas is not a member of the regional court, the ruling may be persuasive authority, should our attorney general pursue any action against former ministers.

The minister of works has suggested that the attorney general pursue this misfeasance matter in the court.

Last night, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis confirmed that the attorney general was looking into at least one such matter.

Minnis said The Bahamas missed out on $32 million in Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) hurricane relief payments for Matthew because the Christie administration failed to make its $900,000 payment to renew the insurance policy.

Minnis told the House of Assembly he has asked Attorney General Carl Bethel to review the matter of the dropped policy with a view to holding former Cabinet ministers responsible.

It will be interesting to see if the attorney general tests this in the courts.

We are certain it would be something that would have widespread support of the electorate. Many voters were disgusted by the manner in which the Christie administration was administering our affairs and its failure to properly account for the expenditure of public money.

If the attorney general does pursue this, there would need to be very strong evidence to make it stick.

The new administration ought not raise the hopes of the people too high, though.

Many are anxious to see someone go to jail over reported abuse of tax dollars.

If ministers talk the misfeasance language, but there is no action by the attorney general against anyone, there would for sure be widespread disappointment among those who are anxious to see such action taken.

Many people believe there should be a price and cost to wasting the public money that goes beyond voting ministers out of office.

Any successful case in this regard would be revolutionary for The Bahamas.

It would send a serious message to those in public office that they must be strict and ethical in their handling of the people’s money; that the risk of abuse would be higher than previously contemplated.

Misfeasance and corrupt acts have serious effects on countries seeking to advance. These acts add unnecessary burdens to taxpayers; they slow economic and social progress and erode confidence in institutions of government.

Two decades after Sir Lynden’s observations at that forum, and with the reported abuses being revealed in The Parliament of The Bahamas daily, the new government may find it necessary to focus on such legislation as part of its larger package of legislative measures intended to address corruption and encourage transparent and accountable governance.

As he contributed to the budget debate last night, making revelations about alleged abuse of public funds and reported bad decisions that cost taxpayers, Minnis said there is a lesson for the new administration.

“We must manage the people’s money properly,” he insisted.