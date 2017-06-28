A picture of waste

While contributing to debate on the 2015/2016 budget in the House of Assembly in June 2015, then Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald said the government had allocated $2.3 million for STAR Academy, a facility for at-risk youth.

Two years later, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister revealed that the former administration actually spent just under $30 million on STAR Academy, which was being developed on land not owned by the government.

The land on Wulff Road is the former site of Bahamas Academy and is owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church.

The agreement was for the government to pay the church $5,000 a month or $60,000 a year to lease the land.

On the weekend, Minister of Education Jeffrey Lloyd revealed that no lease was ever signed.

Pastor Leonard Johnson, the regional head of the Seventh-day Adventist Church, confirmed that the church never collected any money from the former administration for the land.

Bannister said, “while perhaps well-intentioned”, STAR Academy is now “an example of the recklessness of the former administration”.

“...the former Cabinet authorized the spending of huge sums of the people’s hard-earned tax money to build infrastructure on land that was owned by someone else,” the minister said.

He went on to detail how weeks before the general election, tens of millions of dollars were approved for the project. The investment ballooned to $29,539,785.93 “to improve someone else’s land”, he said.

The minister branded the matter a “fiasco” and said the attorney general in his independent judgment surely will investigate it to consider which former minister will face legal action in the courts.

“The Bahamian people will want answers,” Bannister said.

There is no explanation for why the expenditure on STAR Academy jumped from the allocated $2.3 million to just under $30 million.

The STAR Academy matter is but one of the examples of mismanagement of public funds highlighted in the recent budget debate.

Lloyd concluded that it was a waste of money.

Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis, who was on the defensive all during the recent budget debate in the House of Assembly, asserted to reporters last week that it is false to suggest that $30 million was wasted on STAR Academy.

But Davis could not demonstrate how the Bahamian people got value for money in this decision to build a facility on land owned by the church and pay an annual fee of $60,000.

Davis said, “The minister (Lloyd) intentionally misled Parliament on many assertions about the school and left out many key facts behind the decision, such as the fact that there are actually two buildings on the property which the ministry will occupy, one of which is now complete and to be used as an administrative building and the fact [that] when the school is complete it will also be the home of the technical cadets who will use it in the afternoon, as they are being forced out of BTVI because of increased enrollment.

“Therefore, the completion of the school is of utmost importance to our troubled youth and the technical cadet program.”

Davis said, “The question again is whether the arrangement can be justified by the overall contribution to society and whether the state receives value for money. Without question the answer to both is yes.”

Anyone driving by the site of the old Bahamas Academy would be understandably stunned by the absence of evidence of the expenditure of $30 million.

There is little to show for it.

The decision in the first place seems ill-conceived.

Why would the government spend such an exorbitant amount of money on property it does not own?

Davis would prefer we not focus on the cost.

He said, “Focusing on cost only is myopic and exposes the minister of education and his government’s lack of appreciation of the ills of society, much less how to address them in partnership with civil society.”

As the former minister of works and the former deputy prime minister, Davis should be ashamed about these revelations.

That he seeks to defend the obvious ‘pissing away’ of public funds is incredible.

The Bahamian people suffered long enough under the Christie administration; they should not have to also suffer the insults of the opposition leader seeking to defend this.

Where did the money go?

How could he possibly justify the expenditure of $30 million on the Seventh-day Adventist Church’s Wulff Road site?

Today, there is no STAR Academy. What we have instead is an incomplete project that stands as an example of the level of waste on the part of the Christie administration, and at a time when the economy was weak, people were out of jobs, the government was struggling to pay its bills and the debt was rising.

It will likely take a long time for the Free National Movement administration to reverse the damage the PLP has done to The Bahamas.

It is hard to believe they (the PLP) were a group of people who actually loved The Bahamas and cared about ordinary Bahamians.

That they seek to justify such astounding actions is not surprising.

It is their way.

Even after their defeat, they remain shameless; they seek to defend their abominable actions.

It is clear that it might be a while yet before we truly grasp the magnitude of their egregious and harmful decisions, which have had a detrimental impact on the state of our finances and a deleterious effect on our social and economic progress.