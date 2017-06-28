Hogs at the trough

In a shameless bid to defend his egregious and hoggish actions, then Minister of Education Jerome Fitzgerald on April 20 sought to appeal to the emotions of the Bahamian people when he explained that he solicited contracts from then Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian on behalf of his ailing father.

Fitzgerald’s emails to Izmirlian — revealed by The Tribune earlier that day — and his explanation to the Bahamian people left the impression that his father was on hard times.

Even if that was the case, it does not, and did not, excuse the then minister from abusing his office to benefit his family.

While the matter undoubtedly contributed to the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) crippling loss in the May 10 general election, and while it is no longer headline news, it was a classic case that exposed PLP greed.

The level of greed has been underscored as a result of a significant revelation by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis in the House of Assembly last week.

Minnis revealed that Fitzgerald’s father benefited from a million-dollar-a-year, no-bid contract from Bahamas Power and Light (BPL).

The contract was for customs brokerage services, the prime minister advised.

“Companies sent in their documents, but they were ignored and individuals were subsequently contacted and asked to bring their contract in and they were granted the contract,” Minnis said.

He noted the commencement of Edward Fitzgerald’s contract was September 20, 2012 and the expiration date was September 2015.

Fitzgerald’s father landed that no-bid contract within four months after the PLP’s election victory.

In this context, Minnis also revealed that PLP Chairman Emeritus Errington “Minky” Isaacs landed a near $2 million a year contract from BPL under the PLP government.

The commencement date of that contract was March 27, 2013, while the expiration date for the contract was March 27, 2017.

The amount for the contract was $1,853,829.56 per year.

“The contract was for the provision of labor and cleaning services for BEC premises located at Blue Hills power station and Clifton power station,” Minnis said.

“Remedial work of this kind requires specialized knowledge.

“I was told that oil cleaning was also a part of this contract.

“Now, from what I know from this individual, he knows nothing of cleaning oil.”

When he spoke to us last week, Isaacs was quick to point out that he is a Bahamian. He said he was qualified to do the work. He also threatened to strike the prime minister in his mouth if he spoke of the matter outside of Parliament.

Isaacs, however, missed the point of the prime minister’s revelations. That was not surprising.

Yes. Of course, all Bahamians, PLPs, FNMs, DNAs and others, who are qualified should have a shot at public contracts, but the process must be fair.

These matters continue to feed the view that the PLP is largely the party of the all-for-me-baby crowd that fixes up friends, families and lovers.

Minnis discussed the contracts as he spoke during the budget debate about certain “financial irregularities” under the Christie administration, including ignored request for proposals (RFP) procedures in favor of handpicked political supporters for BPL contracts.

The no-bid contract awarded to Fitzgerald’s father stood out for obvious reasons.

While that big money contract had already been locked in, Fitzgerald was busy begging Sarkis Izmirlian for contracts to help support his ailing father.

He violated the code of conduct of Cabinet ministers in a most disgraceful and brazen fashion.

He never apologized for it; he sought to defend it.

Then Prime Minister Perry Christie ignored this egregious and despicable action by one of his ministers. He also praised Fitzgerald on the rally stage for his work in education.

When asked about the matter one week before the election, Christie brushed it off as another FNM lie.

He was doing more damage to his party than he could realize.





All for me, baby

Fitzgerald, by far, was among the most disappointing of the new generation leaders who Christie touted ahead of the 2012 general election as the future of the PLP.

He became the poster child of PLP greed and arrogance.

With his father already holding a lucrative no-bid contract, he wanted more.

He wanted the whole hog.

He wanted Izmirlian to ensure that his family’s business got the limousine, trucking and brokerage contracts for the largest project in the country.

How ordinary taxi drivers and small business people trying to make ends meet could still support the PLP after these revelations was stunning.

While they hustled, pinched pennies and sweat to make a living, Fitzgerald was using his office to benefit his family.

There is no evidence of any intervention on his part with the BPL contract, but the PM’s reporting last week that acceptable procedures were ignored suggested that certain people had an unfair advantage.

What is the small man to think and feel when he sees his leaders (now former leaders) and their families feeding at the trough while he struggles?

One can understand the anger that continues to rise among some Bahamians, even though they sent Fitzgerald and the others packing.

The level of their greed continues to be exposed.

We observed on April 26 that Fitzgerald’s actions in the Izmirlian matter demonstrated his shameless abuse of power, conflict of interest and greedy, self-serving, unscrupulous behavior.

Now we find out that his father had already been the recipient of what the prime minister describes as a contract that was unfairly awarded.

Again, Fitzgerald’s emails to Izmirlian exposed him as a greedy beggar. He said his father needed $15,000 a month to pay the nurses who were providing 24-hour care and another $5,000 a month for medication.

He wanted Izmirlian’s recommendation to Baha Mar’s hotel brands to secure contracts for his family.

He wanted “all ports of entry” to be advised that his family’s business is to clear shipments in relation to Baha Mar.

Again, he wanted it all.

Fitzgerald joined conflicted former Attorney General Allyson-Maynard Gibson as lead negotiator for the government on Baha Mar.

Maynard-Gibson’s family has stores in the property. There is no way she could have separated herself from her family’s interests as she negotiated on behalf of the Bahamian people.

In Fitzgerald’s case, he indicated in one of those emails to Izmirlian that a senior official of China Construction America had made certain promises to him in respect of contracts for the family business.

The question still remains: Did he continue soliciting the Chinese when Izmirlian was off the scene?

Fitzgerald represents the kind of leader we do not need in the halls of Parliament.

Thank God his constituents recognized that and rejected his bid for reelection.

The new prime minister has promised to deal with any minister who acts in this fashion under his watch.

At their swearing in, he sent them a strong message that wrongdoing would not be tolerated.

Many people are hopeful that he meant what he said.

Christie told us the same thing, remember?

We have had a nightmarish experience with PLPs like Fitzgerald, whose greed knows no bounds.

When Exuma and Ragged Islands MP Chester Cooper called on the PLP to repent, he no doubt was thinking about the Fitzgerald case and other despicable actions by former ministers.

In his speech to the National Progressive Institute on Monday night, Cooper observed, “We ignored scandals, protecting the interest of offending individuals and condoned things we should not have by our silence.

“I can give you examples of the last few weeks, but sufficed to say, this was one moment when my campaign team reportedly felt a momentum change.

“And we protected the interest of the party over the interests of the nation, thinking, wrongly, that the Bahamian people would somehow understand without being told, that those two things were actually the same.”

We had long felt the PLP was doomed, notwithstanding the disastrous performance of the Free National Movement in opposition.

The actions of PLPs like Fitzgerald sealed the party’s fate.

The nation is better off now that they have been kicked out of office.