Who’s going to jail? Probably no one

The budget debate we have just witnessed as a country was both revealing and painful.

Bahamians received example after example of how the Christie administration abused power and wasted public money.

The perception had already set in among many voters that the value-added tax (VAT) money was stolen.

While there was no evidence presented before or after the general election that any Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) member stole our VAT money, this perception did irreparable damage to the PLP.

After Bahamians voted the party out of office on May 10, we started to get a fuller picture of the nightmare that was the Christie administration.

One by one, ministers of the new administration presented disturbing cases of wasteful spending.

We learned of the $14 million paid out for National Health Insurance consultancy, when at the end of the day, there is no real NHI plan or funding mechanism for the scheme.

We learned about contract awards, but with no evidence of work done; in some cases, there was no value for money.

The result of these revelations has been an intensifying anger among the Bahamian people, many of whom feel that voting the PLP out of office was not enough punishment for the violation of the people’s trust.

Again, many people think the Bahamian people’s money was not just wasted, but stolen.

The recent revelations in Parliament have fueled the call for prosecutions.

In the weeks leading up to the general election, we heard over and over and over again, “They ‘gern’ to jail”.

Many people, it seems, believed that.

The Free National Movement (FNM) did not dispel that notion. It in fact encouraged it.

Now the people expect someone to go to jail — not just the Ministry of Education employees accused of stealing $7,000.

It is why so many were irritated by a statement from Attorney General Carl Bethel last week that, despite the shocking revelations throughout the course of the debate, there was nothing said by anyone that raised any criminal concerns.

Many of the revelations that angered people were made by Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister.

Bannister carefully worded his conclusion in those matters.

He said he has asked the attorney general to consider whether legal action should be taken against members of the former Christie Cabinet for abusing their legal authority with regard to money used at the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) and other projects.

He described BAMSI as a “free for all” in many respects and claimed the former government was “complicit in certain irregular acts”, regarding the controversial project.

He said the PLP administration was guilty of misfeasance, the wrongful exercise of legal authority.

That is a civil matter.

As we listened to the budget debate and heard the conclusions, we too were disgusted; but we also realized that, in making those revelations, the Minnis administration would face some problems from some Bahamians who expect prosecution.

Without clear evidence of corruption, however, there is no way the attorney general could move to prosecute anyone.

During the budget debate, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis pointed to the “gross and stunning incompetence” on the part of the Christie administration in deciding to opt out of its Caribbean Catastrophe Risk Insurance Facility (CCRIF) policy.

He also highlighted “financial irregularities” as they relate to the award of Bahamas Power and Light contracts, but he, too, stayed clear of accusing the former administration of theft.

With calls resonating for prosecution, Bethel told reporters last week, “...the law is sufficiently mature, the common law, that certain acts can either be dealt with civilly in civil law or in some other way. But I do not believe that anything that has been said by anyone in Parliament has gone to the extent of raising any criminal concerns.”

Bethel said in the Senate the following day that there is something “rotten in the state” as it relates to certain actions taken by the Christie administration.

He said his office will take a balanced approach when looking at such matters and noted that Bahamians are “justifiably horrified” by some of the allegations of wastage and are calling for action.

Bethel pointed to the 2011 Caribbean Court of Justice ruling that gave the go-ahead for the attorney general of Belize to take legal action against two former Cabinet ministers for monetary losses suffered by the state as a result of misfeasance.

He assured that he will take only lawful steps in looking at these matters.

Meanwhile, those looking for prosecutions should temper their expectations.

It is not easy to just lock someone up.

In the one corruption case we had in recent years where Fred Ramsey, a former BEC board member, was found guilty of accepting hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes to steer government contracts to a French power company, a judge ordered that he return the “unjust enrichment”.

He would only have faced jail time (six months) if he failed to pay back the money.

His conviction came after clear evidence was presented.

Now the Bahamian people want to see a big fish fried.

Commissioner of Police Ellison Greenslade told reporters on Monday he was not surprised to learn of allegations made against the Christie administration.

He was speaking in the context of the police establishing an anti-corruption unit. Greenslade did not speak specifically to any former member of the PLP government being probed for corruption, however.

But he did tell us there are 11 matters the unit is looking at. He did not specify what those matters are.

Again, no matter how angry the people are, no matter how glaring the poor decisions of the former administration, an attorney general can only move to prosecute with evidence.

The Minnis administration could face political fallout and lose some of the tremendous amount of goodwill it came to office with early on if the months pass and people do not see anyone going to jail.

We would not be sorry for the current government if there is fallout over its failure to prosecute anyone or take civil action against any member of the former government.

It set people’s expectations high that there would be prosecutions.

Minnis’ declaration on the night of the general election that his government would let the chips fall where they may also gave people hope that former officials would be locked up.

But when the chips start falling, if there is no discovery of a smoking gun, there could be grave disappointment.