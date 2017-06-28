Embracing truth

Like an Olympic gold medal win, the ‘get rid of Christie’ mantra united Bahamians in unprecedented fashion.

It culminated in a spectacular defeat of the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) at the polls seven weeks ago today.

Despite this crushing loss, however, some in the PLP, led principally by PLP dinosaurs Philip Brave Davis and Glenys Hanna-Martin, still behave as if the Bahamian people got it wrong, as if they truly deserved to win.

They have refused to humble themselves.

They have refused to apologize for the disgraceful performance of the administration they were a part of.

They have refused to acknowledge that their mismanagement of our affairs and abuse of power brought The Bahamas to its knees, nearly pushing us off the economic cliff.

Their continued defense of their condemnable actions is angering people even more.

Thus, it was refreshing to see that someone in the PLP actually “got it”.

Exuma and Ragged Islands MP Chester Cooper and former PLP Chairman Raynard Rigby, both progressive in their thinking and genuine in their visions, had separate speaking engagements on Monday night.

Cooper spoke at the National Progressive Institute at PLP headquarters in New Providence.

Rigby, who is leading the PLP’s post-election assessment, was in Exuma, speaking to PLP supporters and listening to their reasons why the PLP lost the general election.

Exuma, of course, is one of only three Family Island seats the PLP won in the election. Cat Island, Rum Cay and San Salvador and Central and South Andros are the other two.

The untold story in the weeks after the election is why a portion of the PLP’s base abandoned it.

That is critical for the PLP in taking stock of where it is and charting a future for the new PLP while cleansing itself of the stain and poison of the Perry Christie-led team that has turned the PLP into an organization without a cause, one unable to recognize itself.

Christie, his ego, his arrogance and the cast of largely unaccountable and abusive players who battled Dr. Hubert Minnis and the Free National Movement (FNM) in a high stakes game for power were bad for The Bahamas.

Their exit from the seat of power is the first crucial step in the restoration of good and clean governance.

With the PLP moved unceremoniously from office, with its top guns annhilated and Christie forced into retirement in a most humiliating way, the party’s attention now turns to rebuilding.

It cannot rebuild, however, if it continues to lie to itself and lie to the Bahamian people.

It cannot reform if it continues to defend a record that was wholly rejected by the Bahamian people.

It must get real.

Cooper’s and Rigby’s message to PLPs was precisely this.

It was a welcomed and remarkable break from the delusional approach that has been taken by people like Davis, Hanna-Martin and Senators Fred Mitchell and Dr. Michael Darville, who all sat around the table and participated in the making of decisions that were not in the best interests of the Bahamian people.

Collectively, they turned a blind eye as the wrongdoing of colleagues was being exposed.

God and them only know what they kept quiet about that has yet to be exposed.

Cooper acknowledged in his timely speech to PLPs, “...we ignored scandals, protecting the interest of offending individuals and condoned things we should not have by our silence.”

He added, “We protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation, thinking, wrongly, that the Bahamian people would somehow understand without being told, that those two things were actually the same.”

Cooper also acknowledged how useless it is for the PLP to continue to defend what has passed.

“Will we spend the next five years trying to defend the past five years that we were rejected on?” he asked.

“I suspect that this will anger our people and the electorate even more.”

Cooper also acknowledge that a main reason for the loss was Christie’s continued presence as leader.

He admitted, “As I walked the constituency, and I know you know I’m not the only one who heard this, people would say: ‘Chester, I like you; you are the best candidate by far, with the best plan. I want to support you, but I can’t vote for you because I don’t support Perry Christie or what the PLP has become, and a vote for you is a vote for Christie’.”

In a powerful observation, Cooper also said, “We went into communities asking support from the very people we raised taxes on to improve their lives, and when we did so, we found them in the same circumstances we met them in when we promised to improve their circumstances five years ago.”

Cooper said it is time for the PLP to repent — a point we have made repeatedly in this space in the weeks since the general election.

Likewise, Rigby called on the PLP to get serious.

He said the party acted “foolishly” while in office and said those who brought shame and scandal to the organization should “stand down”.

This is why we believe that Davis is not a good leader for the PLP.

While he should perhaps spend the next year or two helping the party to rebuild and heal, he cannot lead it through genuine and lasting reform because he is tied to everything the people rejected.

He cannot distance himself from all the bad decisions.

He cannot pretend he was not connected to an administration that so violated the people’s trust and abused its power that it was despised by Bahamians in every corner and abandoned even by some PLPs.

Davis appears determined to live in a parallel universe. He continues to defend matters that cannot be defended.

Last week, in the face of damning and shocking revelations about abuse of public funds by the Christie administration, Davis, the former deputy prime minister, called a press conference to defend the former government.

While he repeatedly accused the new government of telling lies in the budget debate in Parliament, he had no specifics on most of the matters he was defending.

It was bizarre, really.

Davis urged Bahamians not to be “suckered” into the government’s “lies”, yet he could not explain circumstances surrounding the award of contracts for which the Minnis administration had reported the public did not get value for money on.

Davis fell flat when he attempted to explain why the Christie administration spent $30 million to build the STAR Academy — a facility for at-risk youth — on land owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church and for which there was no signed lease.

He also had no explanation for astronomical contracts awarded to certain PLP cronies, yet he has asked Bahamians to accept what the government is telling them as lies.

The PLP ought to understand, as Cooper has observed, that the more it seeks to defend nonsense, the more it touts a failed record, the angrier many Bahamians will get.

Cooper has done well to stay away from the cesspool in which some PLPs continue to wade.

Pretending that the Bahamian people just got it wrong on May 10 will do noting to help the PLP’s cause. It only further shows them to be out of touch and operating in another realm that landed them right where they belong — on the outside looking in.

The bitterness and desperation of PLPs like Fred Mitchell would leave the party mired in a pit of despair with no identity and a fractured base that does not understand what the PLP is about and does not support it.

The Bahamian people rejected the Christie-led PLP in the strongest possible terms.

They rejected all that they stood for.

They rejected a group that condoned wrongdoing, that wasted our resources and mismanaged our affairs.

They are tired of hearing the party pretend as if it did not deserve what it got when, in fact, voting them out does not feel to many like adequate punishment for the crew that nearly drove us off the economic cliff.

Truth

The PLP’s brightest hopes now are people like Cooper, who was brave enough to speak truth and to acknowledge that the party needs to ask the Bahamian people’s forgiveness.

It needs people like Rigby, who was shunned by the party because he dared to challenge the status quo in the PLP at a time when others worshipped Christie and ignored the dangerous elements that were ripping the party to the core and more importantly eroding the economic and social gains of a people.

Bahamians saw a small few living high on the hog, while they scrapped for the crumbs that fell here and there.

Once upon a time, we had some hope in men like Michael Halkitis, Khaalis Rolle, Dr. Kendal Major and Jerome Fitzgerald. These were the so-called new generation leaders.

Christie touted himself as the bridge to the future, but those proved to be meaningless catchy slogans designed to dupe the nation.

Christie’s insatiable lust for power, the shameless greed of some around him like Fitzgerald, and the disdain with which they treated Bahamians drove them out of office and stripped the PLP of its once glorious attributes.

Like the more seasoned all-for-me-baby crowd they met in politics, the so-called new generation leaders could not find their voices when it mattered most.

Christie clearly had no intention of being any bridge to the future. He wanted more power. He wanted to rule for as long as he could rule.

The bid to hang onto power was clearly more about his ego, more about PLP control, more about power, than it was about bettering the lives of ordinary Bahamians.

In the end, Christie suffered a horrible political fate.

The message to him and to the PLP was resounding: You cannot treat us with disdain; you cannot conduct our affairs and keep us in the dark; you cannot mismanage our resources and ask us to support you again.

To now continue to tout their record as if it is something to be celebrated is damaging the PLP’s already tattered image.

That image needs to be cleansed. The party needs to be rebranded.

The PLP needs to wash itself of the stain that was Christie, Davis and the others.

If the party continues to celebrate its record, it would probably do so to its detriment.

It needs to move on.

It needs to embrace truth.

It needs to look to a future in which it acknowledges its faults, its sins, its shameful actions, its many mistakes, and it needs to retire those who contributed to the near-destruction of a once great party.

As Cooper so rightly observed, they were more concerned about protecting each other and their party than they were concerned about protecting the interests of the nation.

Voices like Cooper’s and Rigby’s are important now for the PLP.

They reflect that not all are delusional, not all have missed completely the message of the May 10 defeat, not all continue to take the Bahamian people for fools.

They reflect what so many Bahamians want to see in their political leaders and those who seek to lead.

The most important characteristic of a good political leader has to be honesty.

Honesty is also a critical ingredient for building a new PLP.

It ought not continue lying to itself.

The Bahamian people have rejected and continue to reject PLP lies.

Hearing the truth from men like Cooper and Rigby is welcomed.

Whether the party embraces them and their messages is, of course, something entirely different.