The debacle that is Baha Mar has been a long and painful experience for the Bahamian people.

Loose talk by the Free National Movement (FNM) on the campaign trail has given way to certain realities.

Former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian, whose acrimonious relationship with the Christie administration played out in dramatic fashion in the public arena, clearly has certain expectations with a new government in office.

He wants and expects to get back Baha Mar, a project he envisioned more than a decade ago and steered through a problematic and torturous delivery before eventually losing it completely.

His last hope for getting Baha Mar back is the Minnis administration. His support of the Free National Movement (FNM) and the new prime minister is no secret.

He beamed as he attended Dr. Hubert Minnis’ swearing in a day after the FNM’s decisive election win. He called it a wonderful day for The Bahamas.

Two weeks after, he sat through the more-than-three-hour long opening of Parliament, whipping out his cell phone to take photos of the pageantry on display.

No doubt, he felt among friends.

Under the Christie administration, he felt double-crossed, hoodwinked, abused and unfairly buried as the former government fought his bankruptcy filing in Delaware, siding with Baha Mar’s Chinese financier, who moved to put the property in receivership.

Last week, Izmirlian met with the new prime minister.

We do not know the details of that meeting, as it was private, but we imagine he made his case for why he believes he should get Baha Mar back, how he intends to do it, and what the new government can do legally to facilitate it.

Another round of dreams, for sure, for a man not prepared to walk away quietly.

If Izmirlian felt hopeful or reassured by Minnis’ and the FNM’s statements on Baha Mar while in opposition, he had good reason to be.

A statement released by Izmirlian’s holding company, BMD Holdings Ltd., on Sunday had a public message for the new administration and the Bahamian people.

It said, “BMD recognizes that with the election of this new and honorable government comes the hope of the Bahamian people in restoring good governance to The Bahamas by an administration that will truly act in the best interests of Bahamians. We stand ready and willing to assist in that regard.”

That statement served as a reminder to the Minnis administration and the Bahamian people of the tone that Minnis and the FNM took on Baha Mar while in opposition.

In it, Izmirlian almost seemed to be appealing to the Bahamian people on an emotional level. It was their anger toward the Christie administration’s handling of Baha Mar, the view that the former government had sold the country out to the Chinese and its dealing with so many other matters that led to the wholesale rejection of Perry Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party in May.

Minnis and the FNM fed those perceptions.

As Christie and the PLP warred publicly with Izmirlian while appearing sympathetic to the Chinese, Minnis and the FNM adopted a stance favorable to the Baha Mar developer, portraying him as the victim in what emerged as a nasty and nightmarish saga with intensifying hostility.





Shift

In line with broad public sentiment, Minnis repeatedly accused the Christie administration of being in bed with Chinese “allies”.

Importantly, he pledged to execute a “real sale” of Baha Mar to a purchaser that has the Bahamian people’s interests at heart, should the FNM win the general election.

With the purchase deal with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE) in train, the impression left by Minnis was that CTFE was not a good choice for Baha Mar.

The now minister of tourism, Dionisio D’Aguilar, who was a director on the Baha Mar board under Izmirlian and is a close personal friend of the Izmirlians, was also a strong defender of Izmirlian in the months leading up to the general election.

D’Aguilar said in October that the Cheng family, which owns Chow Tai Fook Enterprises, was unfit to invest in The Bahamas.

On March 12, Minnis said in a statement that only Bahamian laborers will be allowed to complete the project.

After the Christie administration released the heads of agreement it entered into with Chow Tai Fook Enterprises in April, Minnis said it was “astounding” and a “sweetheart deal”.

He said the soft opening of Baha Mar on April 21 was a “scandalous scheme”.

Minnis said the heads of agreement has “disastrous provisions that will impact our country for years to come”.

He pledged to undo any deal that was not in the best interests of the Bahamian people.

Now in government, Minnis’ and the FNM’s tone has shifted.

Last week, Attorney General Carl Bethel announced that there is no need for the new administration to go back on the recently unsealed Baha Mar deal, as there is nothing objectionable or questionable in its contents.

He was referring to the heads of terms, which the Christie administration entered into with The Export Import Bank of China (EXIM) and China Construction American (CCA) to get Baha Mar completed and open.

“Even though we may disapprove of the way certain legal and other matters were handled in respect of the Baha Mar matter, as a responsible government, we will do everything to facilitate the completion, sale and opening of the resort, so that the full measure of its potential economic benefits can be realized for the Bahamian people,” Bethel said in the Senate on Friday.

He said the prime minister has instructed the Office of the Attorney General to remain engaged with the stakeholders in the project and continue to use the good offices of the government to ensure that this matter remains on track and to update the public on essential developments.

While Minnis himself found “disastrous provisions” in the April heads of agreement with the new buyer, and while he pledged in opposition to undo any deal not in the best interests of the Bahamian people, his press secretary, Anthony Newbold, acknowledged yesterday that Minnis has gotten a dose of reality (our words, not his).

Newbold told us that Minnis will not intervene in the Baha Mar process that is playing out.

As such the prime minister will not accede to Izmirlian’s request to put a moratorium on the sale process, he indicated.

We also asked Newbold whether it is still Minnis’ commitment to ensure that only Bahamians complete Baha Mar.

Newbold said, “We have to follow the law; whatever the law says.”

The deal provides for 1,200 work permits.

That means the prime minister does not intend to reverse that.

Anyone who actually believed Minnis would come to office and ensure that no foreigners were working to complete Baha Mar could not have been connected to the reality of these circumstances.

Such statements raise questions about whether it is ever acceptable for politicians and political parties to make crazy declarations and walk them back in office, but that is a discussion for another time.

We note here that later in the day when he spoke to the media, Newbold changed his initial statement to us that Minnis would not intervene in the Baha Mar sales matter.

He told reporters, “There has been no official reaction to the suggestion (of a moratorium on the sale) because the contracts and the entire situation is still being evaluated.”

Newbold said, “Undoubtedly the Bahamian people have a vested interest in the success of the development. Now is the time to ensure that any safeguards and tightening up of any concessions and loopholes are done going forward.”

If Minnis’ press secretary is truly reflecting his thinking on this matter, we have every reason to be concerned.

It is confusing at best.





Sensible

The attorney general’s statement that the government does not intend to undo the Baha Mar deal undoubtedly triggered Izmirlian’s press release two days later.

Interestingly, that release had a similar tone to Minnis’ statements while in opposition.

After the Christie administration released the heads of agreement in April, Minnis said, “It’s clear that this corrupt government’s deal is nothing more than a multimillion dollar theft of the Bahamian peoples’ sovereign rights.

“The conception and timing — along with their fake, ‘soft’ opening, which only included unpaid guests of the PLP party — of this scandalous scheme has been shown for what it is — a costly campaign-driven effort to prop up the election hopes of a corrupt regime that the public has grown tired of. But they have failed.

“Unfortunately, it will be the Bahamian people who will shoulder the burden and pay the price for Perry Christie’s ill-advised and ill-conceived giveaway to his Chinese cronies.”

After Minnis tabled the August heads of terms agreement in the House of Assembly last week, Izmirlian’s statement on Sunday said, “The giveaways laid out in the heads of terms by the Christie administration to China EXIM Bank and Chow Tai Fook are egregious and an insult to the Bahamian people.”

If Newbold’s earlier statement yesterday that the prime minister does not intend to undo the Baha Mar sale deal is in fact the position, it would be interesting to see Izmirlian’s next move.

Legally, he is shut out. But he has refused to walk away.

He claimed in his statement that his company is considering legal options “against the parties involved in constructing these highly questionable agreements”.

While Minnis’ position not to intervene in the sale process would represent a 180-degree turn from much of what he said when he was trying to win election, it would be a sensible position to take.

The prime minister would be risking some political fallout as a result of this position.

Did Izmirlian fund his campaign?

Did Minnis or any senior FNM make any promises to him of a quid pro quo?

If they did, their dealings with Izmirlian could prove politically embarrassing and damaging.

With Minnis being Izmirlian’s last real hope to get back Baha Mar, the prime minister’s public pronouncement that he will not interfere may trigger a nasty response from Izmirlian.

Luckily for Minnis, he still has a tremendous amount of goodwill from the electorate.

Still, many in the electorate did expect and want Izmirlian to get Baha Mar back. They too feel that the Christie administration’s actions led to the developer losing his project in the first place.

So Minnis would also be risking some fallout among those who got him elected.

But any attempt to meddle in the legal arrangements already in place, any effort to undo what has already been done, could have disastrous consequences for the government and for the country.

It could send Baha Mar back into the abyss. It would send a dangerous message to prospective investors that The Bahamas is not a place to do business.

It could mean substantial court-awarded damages that would hurt the Bahamian people.

It would set a bad precedent.

Bethel, a skilled and sensible Queen’s counsel, knows this.

Minnis, who no doubt has enjoyed the support he received from Izmirlian, also knows this.

He is no fool.

It is not in the interests of Bahamians for the government to screw with these arrangements at this point to appease Izmirlian.

A lot continues to ride on Baha Mar.

The government recognizes that in order to ensure economic stability and as a key element in convincing the credit ratings agencies that we are moving in the right direction, Baha Mar needs to succeed.

Never mind all the bluster and pandering of the long-passed political rallies.

The Minnis administration is now down to serious business.

It may still feel bad for Izmirlian, but the realities of governance do not allow for any emotional approach to the management of our affairs.

It is time for Izmirlian to pick up his marbles and move on.

There is nothing now a responsible prime minister can do for him.

Enough already.



