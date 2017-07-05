Feeble defense

Nearly two months after he suffered a miserable defeat, former Prime Minister Perry Christie emerged last week to pay tribute to the late Dr. Bernard Nottage — explaining that he did not realize Nottage was so sick when he ran in the election — and also defending his administration’s feeble record in office.

Christie’s defense of his record was a stark reminder to Bahamians everywhere why it is so good for the country that he is gone.

Like PLP Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis, Christie made no sense in his contention that his administration was responsible in administering our fiscal and other national affairs.

We have already reported extensively on the revelations made by ministers of the new Cabinet: Handpicked cronies received lucrative contracts; the Christie administration spent $30 million on a facility on church land for which the government has no signed lease; tens of millions of dollars were paid to consultants for National Health Insurance (NHI), but there is very little to show for it; and many other such matters.

On the campaign trail, they told the Bahamian people ‘elect us and we will deliver NHI within our first year’.

In the weeks and days leading up to the 2017 general election, the former government entered into millions of dollars worth of contracts and made other spending commitments.

When Christie came to office in 2012, he condemned the Ingraham administration for entering contracts close to the election and pledged repeatedly to bring legislation to prevent any future administration, including his own, from doing such a thing.

Christie never brought the legislation.

In office, he talked and talked and talked. Many times, when he did act, it had a ruinous effect on our national well being.

Christie did exactly what he claimed his government would not do, as it relates to late-term contracts. This is inexcusable and hypocritical. Much of the spending appeared wasteful.

We should thank God every day that Perry Christie is gone off the national stage.

We should raise our hands in praise that we no longer have to suffer through the Christie administration, which pushed us to the edge of the fiscal and economic cliff and appeared set to kick us off, if the results of May 10 had gone in another direction.

Christie should be embarrassed to defend spending under his administration.

There is still a great deal of anger among the electorate toward the many ill-advised decisions he made; the sloppy and indisciplined manner in which he ran a government; and the manner in which his administration wasted millions of precious tax dollars.

It is offensive to hear him try to explain it all away, without any details, in near incomprehensible terms.

Speaking to the revelations made by Minnis administration ministers, the former prime minister said, “Sometimes people do not understand the inner workings of Cabinet, and how you do not go in there with evil intentions.

“When this new government examines entirely their own files, they’re [going to] find the answers to all the questions in their closing.”

An initial examination of the files left by the former administration has revealed a depth of mismanagement and waste that many could not have imagined.

During the budget debate, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis revealed that the Christie administration awarded $8 million worth of hurricane clean-up contracts to a single contractor operating four companies, two of which were not registered.

Minnis said, “We have quite a bit of information, much of which is quite shocking, and we will pass this and other information on to the Office of the Auditor General.”

In the face of this stunning revelation, Christie claimed that Shane Gibson, who was appointed hurricane czar after Hurricane Matthew last October, was concerned with saving money.

“You will find strong efforts and successful efforts on the part of the political directorate on being able to rein costs in, and being able to do the right thing,” the former prime minister said.

Under Christie, our credit rating was downgraded four times, eventually hitting junk status.

The irresponsible management of our resources drove the national debt past $7 billion. The Christie administration added more than $2 billion to the debt while leaving us with failing institutions and inferior infrastructure.

While he shamelessly paraded around our islands with ZNS in tow in the final weeks of his administration renaming schools, his government did not build one new school in five years.

Former Minister of State for Finance Michael Halkitis insulted the intelligence of the Bahamian people by claiming the government had used VAT money for building new schools.

The Christie administration wasted $30 million on the so-called STAR Academy on land owned by the Seventh-day Adventist Church on Wulff Road.

Experts in the construction field and other regular Bahamians still ask what on the site could possibly be worth a $30 million injection.

Untold millions of dollars were pumped into the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute (BAMSI) with no minister in the former or current Cabinet able to report to the Bahamian people on exactly how much money was spent on the Andros facility.

Despite launching BAMSI, the cost of food remains high.

Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister reported in Parliament that the Christie administration awarded a BAMSI contract to people inexperienced in the field of construction. That contract was terminated. The Bahamian taxpayers were disadvantaged yet again.

Five years after Christie and the PLP promised to deliver the moon and the stars, Bahamas Power and Light is still failing.

A mortgage crisis remains, despite the miracle solutions the PLP promised before the 2012 election.

And Christie, who protected compromised colleagues while in office, is now seeking to convince us that his administration had the best interest of Bahamians at heart at every turn.

He promised to ensure his ministers adhered to the highest standards of probity in public life.

That was a joke.

Bahamians saw their prime minister failing, as he did in his first term, to take action against ministers who deserved to be dealt with.

Christie was a failure on multiple levels, and the Bahamian people punished him and his crew accordingly.

He is unconvincing in his contention now that he did right by the Bahamian people. This claim could not be any further from the truth.

The people have rejected him, and for very good reasons.

Christie should be ashamed to even attempt to defend his failed record or his tattered legacy.

Simply put, he was bad for The Bahamas.

We are happy that he is no longer in a position to harm our country.