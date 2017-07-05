Mortimer eyes DNA leadership

Almost two months after the Democratic National Alliance (DNA) had a dismal showing at the polls, DNA Deputy Leader Christopher Mortimer confirmed to National Review last night that he expects to soon become leader of the party.

“I can confirm that I will be looking to the leadership of the DNA fairly soon,” said Mortimer, who was contacted for comment.

“I think the DNA as a party is something that the Bahamian people, as it relates to the ideas that can transform our country, it’s something that the people want.

“The people want something they can believe in. I think people understand exactly who I am, what I’ve been able to accomplish, what I can do as a leader.

“I’ve done that from the business standpoint and I am certain that there are a number of people who believe that I can bring something to the DNA and so, I will be looking forward to taking up the mantle of leadership with respect to the DNA.”

Asked the process by which he expects to become leader, Mortimer told us, “The leadership of the DNA is something that is set by the DNA. It is something that ultimately will, I believe, happen in the not-too-distant future.

“I believe that I have the support of a number of the executives in the DNA and I’m looking forward to bringing the ideas that will transform our country. And I also believe that I will have the support of Mr. McCartney when I do stretch my wings and become the leader of the DNA.”

National Review did not speak to McCartney last night, who is expected to hold a press conference today.

Reportedly, he intends to eventually step down as DNA leader.

The Democratic National Alliance received an estimated 4.7 percent of the vote in the May 10 general election — just over half the support it received in the 2012 election, a year after it was formed.

Given the fact that it performed worse this time around than it did in 2012, we asked Mortimer why he still has hope in the DNA.

“Because I believe that...at the end of the day the election of May 10th was not a referendum on the DNA. It was a referendum on the inability of the PLP to deliver and the fear that the FNM was able to stir up in the minds and the hearts of the Bahamian people, the level of corruption that was going on, the insider dealing, the cronyism that was going on, and because of that fear, the majority of the Bahamian people decided that they were not prepared to take a chance on something that would ultimately be better for them,” Mortimer said.

“I believe with this new leadership, with new people, new ideas, that the Bahamian people will be able to stand up and say, listen, this new DNA, this new leadership team will be something that would ultimately be better for the country and that they’re prepared to become a part of something that would be better for the country as a whole and that is what I am offering in my quest to be leader of the DNA.

We also asked him what role he expects McCartney to play in the new DNA.

“Mr. McCartney is a visionary,” Mortimer responded.

“The hopes and dreams of Bahamians, of transforming our country, is something that Mr. McCartney has always been about.

“He will always be like any great leader, whether it’s Sir Lynden (Pindling); whether it’s, even in this case, Hubert Ingraham. He (McCartney) and his vision of what the country can be will always be the foundation upon which the DNA is built and the country is built.

“And so, there is always room for Mr. McCartney’s views, his opinions, his ideas and we look forward as a party to incorporate, not just his ideas, but those of many Bahamians who believe The Bahamas can be better than what it currently is.”

Asked further about McCartney’s expected role, Mortimer said, “Mr. McCartney will hold an emeritus position in the party.

“He’s the founder of the party and so he will always be a part of the executive, a part of the brain thrust that determines the ideas and the concepts that we believe will ultimately transform this country. He will always be a part of that.”

The DNA won no seat in the May 10 election.

It was the same result as the last election, but this go around support waned.

In 2012, the DNA won more than 13,000 votes (8.5 percent). There were 38 seats up for grabs.

On May 10, the DNA got 7,537 votes in the 39 constituencies.

A total of 159,910 of the over 184,000 people registered to vote voted.

In Bamboo Town, McCartney got 607 votes, 400 fewer than he secured in the 2012 election when he lost the seat.

The PLP’s Gregory Burrows got 1,512 votes.

The FNM's Renward Wells won with 2,561 votes.

In Seabreeze, Mortimer came in third with 416 votes — approximately half the support he received in Nassau Village in the last election.

Mortimer lost to the FNM’s Lanisha Rolle, who secured 2,783 votes. The PLP’s Hope Strachan received 1,558 votes.

In 2012, Mortimer got just over 800 votes in Nassau Village.

He lost to the PLP’s Dion Smith, who got 2,301 votes. The FNM’s Basil Moss had just over 1,500 votes.

When contacted not long after the recent election, McCartney said the future of his party was unclear.

He asserted that the result of the 2017 general election was a clear indication of the people’s rejection of the PLP.

He said the DNA will meet to discuss the way forward.

“That is something that we have to assess,” he said when asked about the future of the party.

“...We will certainly have to do an assessment of this election.

“We intend to have a meeting in very, very short order to make the decision as to where to go.”

Despite the losses, McCartney thanked the DNA’s candidates.

The DNA’s press conference, presumably to discuss the way forward for the party, is scheduled for 11 a.m. today at the party’s headquarters on East Street South.