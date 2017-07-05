PM pussyfoots on Baha Mar

Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who came to office with a commitment to transparency, has been playing a cat and mouse game with the media, and by extension the Bahamian people, on the Baha Mar matter, and has fed a high degree of uncertainty over the project, which we understand is proving bad for business.

There is a need for the Minnis administration to make a very clear and definitive statement on its position on the Baha Mar sale.

The sensible position that would benefit the Bahamian people and the Bahamian economy is that there will be no interference on the part of the government in the sale process.

Minnis’ statement to one of our reporters on the sidelines ahead of House of Assembly proceedings one week ago that he will not interfere is simply not enough, especially when lined against his sharp and caustic remark to the wider press corps about an hour later, when journalists pressed him on the matter.

“I’ve told you over and over,” he snapped.

“I don’t know what about the English language you don’t understand. The government, just like the Bahamian people, wants to see Baha Mar functioning to provide jobs and opportunities. We will work towards that goal.”

The day before, there was a mixed message from Anthony “Ace” Newbold, the prime minister’s press secretary.

Newbold told us the prime minister will not intervene and cause for a moratorium on the sale — as requested by former Baha Mar developer Sarkis Izmirlian.

A few hours later, Newbold said the matter was still under review.

He did not reveal to the media that Minnis met days earlier with Izmirlian.

We had to find that out through other sources.

When reporters asked Newbold to explain the nature of the meeting, he said he did not know.

“I have no indications of what those meetings were; probably a courtesy call,” Newbold said.

When he was pressed, he said, “I’m not confirming that the meetings took place. If they happened, then we shouldn’t speculate.”

Given the importance of Baha Mar to The Bahamas right now, and given Izmirlian’s call for a moratorium on the sale not long after he met with the prime minister, the government needs to be clear on exactly what is going on.

Did Izmirlian give the PM a heads up in that meeting that he was going to release such a bold statement in time for the Monday front pages?

What message did Minnis privately convey to Izmirlian, who previously remarked that Minnis’ election as prime minister was wonderful for The Bahamas?

Newbold ought to have known that reporters would ask about the prime minister’s meeting with Izmirlian for obvious reasons.

That he supposedly did not know about the meeting is noteworthy.

For Newbold to characterize Izmirlian’s meeting with the prime minister as a courtesy call smacks of silliness and leads us to the conclusion that, like the Progressive Liberal Party, this government is beginning to take us for fools.

Izmirlian is aggressively and publicly trying to regain his project, and we are to believe from the press secretary that his meeting with the prime minister was a “courtesy call”?

What has Minnis promised? What is he on the hook for?

The prime minister is operating like a man who has promised something to the former developer, but now is confronted with the reality of the situation and is unable to deliver.

He is operating as if he’s out of his depth.

‘No official reaction’

The government’s waffling on this issue is undoubtedly of concern to the new Baha Mar purchaser, Chow Tai Fook Enterprises (CTFE).

While Minnis plays coy, while he remains unsure and wishy-washy, he could be doing damage to business opportunities for a property that has had a problematic history.

This is no time for maneuvering and game playing. This is no time for the prime minister to be worrying about Izmirlian’s feelings, as he is seemingly doing.

The need for Baha Mar’s owners to have absolute certainty that the government supports them cannot be overstated.

The global business environment needs certainty. The local climate needs it too, as do the Bahamian people.

With investors, clarity of rules and regulations and policy are paramount in how they deploy their capital and execute their business plans; whether the rules are tough or not, clarity is key.

We can ill afford to display conflicting signals.

By refusing to send very clear signals that the government will not tinker with the ongoing commercial arrangements, which have been approved by the Supreme Court, the prime minister is refusing to give Baha Mar all the support it needs.

It is also noteworthy that Attorney General Carl Bethel advised week before last that there is no need for the new administration to go back on the recently unsealed Baha Mar deal, as there is nothing objectionable or questionable in its contents.

Bethel said, “Even though we may disapprove of the way certain legal and other matters were handled in respect of the Baha Mar matter, as a responsible government, we will do everything to facilitate the completion, sale and opening of the resort, so that the full measure of its potential economic benefits can be realized for the Bahamian people.”

The attorney general made that statement Friday before last.

Four days later, the prime minister’s press secretary was sending other signals, telling reporters at his press conference, “The entire situation is being evaluated”.

Newbold said the evaluation process means that the prime minister had no official reaction to the request for a moratorium on the Baha Mar sale.

We have to wonder, why are our leaders playing games? Why are they not on one accord on this matter?

The prime minister should be reminded, he is running a country, not a tuck shop. Serious matters like the Baha Mar issue call for serious and strong leadership with no room for ambiguity or flip-flopping.

It seems Minnis is seeking to walk the line between pleasing Izmirlian while stating support for the ongoing sale process, but he cannot have it both ways.

He is fueling already widespread perceptions that Izmirlian was a financial backer for the Free National Movement’s (FNM) recent campaign.

If Izmirlian did pump money into that campaign, it was not illegal. Our laws do not require political parties to disclose the sources of their funding, but donors need to understand there are no obligations for favors as a result.

Minnis has promised legislation to address money in elections. We will see if he was serious about that pledge.

He can show seriousness about his transparency commitment by telling the Bahamian people whether Izmirlian did donate; whether he made any promise to Izmirlian in respect of Baha Mar; and, again, what the two of them discussed behind closed doors two weeks ago in that meeting the press secretary claims he knew nothing about.

As we pointed out previously, Izmirlian attended Minnis’ swearing in as prime minister a day after the election, and the opening of Parliament two weeks later. He is cozy with the new government.

And many people who supported Minnis and the FNM, seem to think the government should work to ensure Izmirlian “gets Baha Mar back”.

However, many have clearly given no consideration to “how” this can be achieved. They do not seem to care that CTFE has already entered complex financial arrangements.

As far as they are concerned, the former administration pulled a fast one on Izmirlian to benefit the Chinese. On the campaign trail, Minnis spoke repeatedly of the Christie administration working with its “Chinese allies”.

He said the heads of agreement, released by the former administration in April, had “disastrous provisions”.

He pledged to undo any deal that was not in the best interest of Bahamians.

Now prime minister, he seems uncertain how to proceed.

But he does not have the luxury of dragging this matter on indefinitely.

The way Minnis has approached this reminds us of the Perry Christie style of governance.

The Bahamian people roundly rejected Christie at the polls two months ago. They were tired of the game playing, the lack of disclosure, secret government and shifting positions.

They voted hoping for a new way of doing things. They voted hoping for focused leadership.

Minnis ought to be careful that he does not erode his goodwill early on.

More importantly, he should be mindful that his equivocal answers and doubtful comments could hurt our already underwhelming economic prospects.

His failure to speak clearly to this matter must be highly irritating to Baha Mar’s new owners.

Group business, which properties like Baha Mar depend on to keep them going, is often booked years in advance, but who would book business to Baha Mar when the ground is so unstable?

The property also needs to attract high-quality staff to maintain standards and provide exceptional guest experiences, but who would leave their jobs for opportunities at Baha Mar when the uncertainty is so high?

In order to succeed, Baha Mar needs to attract business, and it needs to attract skilled employees. It would be challenged in doing that without the unequivocal support of the prime minister and the government.

The government and the Bahamian people need Baha Mar to succeed. It is not in the interest of the new administration to mess around with current commercial arrangements for the Cable Beach project.

Minnis should state his position clearly. He should end the hopes and wishful thinking of Izmirlian and those who support his irrepressible fantasy.

This project is more than just a few jobs for Bahamians or the vanity project of an inexperienced developer.

This project is one of key importance to the short to medium term stability of the Bahamian economy.

It is time for the Minnis administration to fully support Baha Mar to help ensure its success.