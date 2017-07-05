A crisis under our noses

On Monday morning, with the sea calm and a light breeze making the merciless July sun more bearable, a group of tourists set off to take in the undersea life around southwest New Providence.

The tour was organized by Clifton Heritage National Park.

It was billed as an unforgettable experience.

But the horror of a family of three emerging from the water in distress, scrubbing what appeared to be oil from their skin, was enough to scare anyone watching from getting in.

The family reported seeing gobs of oil in the water near the Sir Nicholas Nuttall Coral Reef Sculpture Garden, the country’s first underwater living art gallery, deployed by The Bahamas Reef Environment Educational Foundation (BREEF) in late 2014.

The family frantically cleaned the oily substance from between their fingers, around their nails and from their arms and legs.

“It’s just not something you expect to see anywhere,” remarked one woman.

The New Jersey native already had on her snorkeling gear and had been excited about her approaching snorkeling adventure.

“When I heard them say ‘gobs of oil’, I literally almost lost it. I said, ‘I’m not getting in that water’. I told them to call me a bus and take me back,” she said.

When we heard of the matter two days ago, we were reminded once again of a long-standing environmental issue, which experts have observed continues to worsen.

Environment Minister Romauld Ferreira, an expert in the field of environmental science, told us on Monday it could take up to $100 million and years to remediate the problem of oil seeping into the sea off southwest New Providence.

Ferreira stressed that, that figure only came from his own estimates as an environmental specialist, and not from any formal assessments.

“The Clifton Pier site is a heavily impacted site,” he told National Review.

“So, obviously it’s an important issue to be resolved. So far, since coming to office, I haven’t seen any report that details the exact cost of remediating that site, but I think some tough decisions have to be made in relation to the site.

“By that I mean the site is an industrial site. The area that’s impacted most is what’s used to generate electricity. So hand-in-hand with these discussions has to be [the question] do we continue to operate, generate electricity from this site?

“Do we shut down the site and move it somewhere else and remediate it?

“Based on my private life, I would reckon that it would cost nearer to the vicinity of $100 million to clean that site up; maybe less, maybe more, but I wouldn’t want to say that without proper costing.”

Ferreira said the $30 million the former administration projected did not seem realistic.

Serious consideration ought to be given to shutting the site down in order to address the issue, the minister added.

“In order to remediate fuel from out of the ground and stop it from seeping out into the sea, you have to actually dig a trench and you have to pull it back, draw back that negative pressure,” Ferreira explained, stressing this is not a one or two-year project.

When he spoke during the budget debate in the House of Assembly last month, Ferreira said a priority item for him this term will be to tackle the remediation at Clifton.

He noted that for a number of years, residents and users of the marine environment at Clifton Pier, the underwater sculpture garden and Albany have complained about the presence of oil in the immediate environs of these sites.

Ferreira informed that the ministry engaged a company to install container booms in the ocean along the cliffs at Clifton, but because of bad weather and inexperience, the project was only partially successful.

He then detailed other steps taken by the previous administration to address the issue, including discussions with Caribbean Systems International to prevent the continued seepage of oil into the ocean.

The company proposed to excavate five feet below the water table and construct a wall up to the surface of the land.

The proposal was not accepted because the area has subterranean caves which would prevent the construction of the wall, according to Ferreira.

He said, among other action, the previous administration engaged CH2M Hill, a U.S.-based global engineering firm.

An initial contract was signed and a preliminary report was issued in June 2016, which identified the Bahamas Electricity Corporation (BEC) as the only source for oil leaking into the marine environment.

He informed that, under the previous administration, and as of March 17, 2017, the government spent $1.3 million on the Clifton Remediation Project.

The contracts with CH2M Hill will cost an additional $1.5 million when completed. This does not include the additional $125,000 the company is asking for in its management proposal and the $65,000 for its participation in constructing a wall.

With the advice of the Office of the Attorney General and the Ministry of Finance, Bahamas Power and Light Company (BPL), a subsidiary of BEC, will be requested to share the cost of remediation, according to Ferreira.

He told National Review on Monday this matter will come down to one main thing: Who’s going to foot the tab for something like this?

Loss of business

Given this environmental crisis and the obvious risks to human health, we wondered how anyone could conduct snorkeling or scuba diving tours in the area.

But we are not experts.

Asked whether anyone should be snorkeling and scuba diving in the impacted area, the minister said, “The short answer is, every day isn’t the same. Some days it’s worse than others.”

Mario Scott Bannister, managing director of the Clifton Heritage Authority, told us: “We can only conduct the snorkeling exercises in the event that the tides are cooperating with us.

“We tend to watch the tides very carefully, because, in many cases, it goes beyond the point that we would take our guests.

“If the wind shifts a bit and it comes in the areas that we tend to use, we have two other locations that we can use that don’t have this problem.”

But Bannister explained that what makes the site in question very popular is the underwater sculpture garden.

He said in the event that the area is being impacted by oil, customers are refunded or they have the option to go to another area.

The woman from New Jersey received a refund and headed back up town, disappointed that she never got to experience the area’s marine life.

The brochure that attracted her to the site said, “The crystal clear water off the coast of Clifton is the perfect place for a snorkeling adventure.”

It promised views of the breathtaking coral reefs, fascinating shipwrecks and the solitude of the ocean.

But she was not prepared to take the chance of getting covered by oil — not after watching a couple and a child in apparent distress after their snorkeling trip.

Asked whether he was surprised to hear a family came out of the water on Monday covered in oil, Bannister said, “It bothers me. It surprises me, but in some cases, those are persons who do not take heed to our warnings.”

The family covered in oil appeared to have been snorkeling on their own.

“What I’d like to see is BEC take a more proactive role in assisting with the problem,” Bannister told us.

He has written BEC on this matter and has sent officials photographs of people who emerged from the water with oil on their bodies.

“So, it’s not that we have not sounded the alarm on any of this,” Bannister said.

“It’s just that not much has happened from our standpoint.”

Bannister said the heritage park has lost a lot of business because of the problem with the oil in the water.

“The cruise lines and the tour agencies that used to send persons to us for the purpose of snorkeling at that site have stopped doing so,” he said.

“It really has had a negative impact on our income.”

Bannister said park officials and workers cherish the “good days”. He stressed that guides are well trained to know when to take people out and when not to.

Unconscionable

We reached out to BPL/BEC on this matter on Monday.

It sent us a statement saying, “…Please be advised that there was no oil spill in the Clifton area. From time to time, based on the current or weather, we do experience increased seepage of product due to the porous nature of the limestone.

“There are containment booms that have been erected and are working to prevent the majority of this product from entering open water.

“However, in instances where additional seepage does occur, a mediation team goes out to recover product in the immediate area.

“BPL understands that this issue is an ongoing challenge and concerted efforts continue to remediate the issue.”

Kenred Dorsett, while environment minister in the Christie administration, reported in the House of Assembly that fuel was being discharged from BEC, and its containment booms were failing to prevent the oil from spreading.

He pledged strong action.

But long-time environmental advocate Sam Duncombe, of ReEarth, thinks remediation efforts are not moving fast enough.

Duncombe told National Review that she has seen the relatively new statues at the underwater sculpture garden covered in oil.

“I’m really not satisfied that enough has been done to address the issue,” she said.

“Diving brings in millions of dollars a year. It attracts thousands of tourists to this country every year. What a wonderful outing – to go out and come out full of oil, and that’s essentially what is happening.”

Duncombe noted that this is tremendously damaging to our reputation as a tourist destination.

“But the bigger issue is the longer term health problems, the longer term health of the oceans and all the reefs that are around, because, depending on the day and if you’re flying over Clifton, you can see oil slicks peeling off the coast for miles,” she said.

“… Here it is, we’ve preserved this beautiful land mass that has all the archeological wonders on it, but the reality is the place cannot be properly used, because when people go swimming, they come out in oil… It’s just a really bad situation that has not been addressed.

“It’s unconscionable. I’ve known about this issue for 20 years. It doesn’t seem that any government has the political will or any good intention to get that oil cleaned up.”

It may be a while yet before we see a significant reversal of the current situation.

While in government, former Prime Minister Perry Christie said, “We cannot allow, whether it’s BEC who is at fault or any other entity that is at fault, to bring such damage to this country.”

In addition to around $100 million, Ferreira estimates that remediation could take over a decade.

Over years, the problem has grown into a significant environmental crisis.

“You’re talking about a clean-up, the scope and nature of which this country has never seen before,” Ferreira said.

The crisis requires the constant attention of government and other stakeholders to address in a more meaningful way.

It is one that we must continue to draw attention to, even on the good days when families can emerge from the water oil free.