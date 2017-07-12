After Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis took a wimpish approach to the matter involving Sarkis Izmirlian’s call for a moratorium on the sale of the Baha Mar project at Cable Beach, former Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham’s voice towered on the national stage when he addressed the issue at a Rotary meeting last week.

Ingraham said in very strong terms that the former developer was “dead wrong” to make such a request.

As he did during the recent election campaign, Ingraham emerged from his corner and showed up Minnis, who remains overly cautious, timid and vague in his approach to certain matters of national importance.

Answering a question from a Nassau Guardian reporter, Ingraham said: “The completion of Baha Mar and its operation is of critical and essential importance to the economy of The Bahamas, and the people of The Bahamas.

“The government must do nothing whatsoever to stop it from being completed. Nothing.

“The government must do whatever it can to facilitate the completion of Baha Mar. We need to ensure that we are not downgraded even further and we begin to get upgraded.

“I am not aware of what Sarkis said, but, if he said that, he is dead wrong.”

We have been saying for several weeks now that the new administration needs to send very clear signals that it fully backs the ongoing sale process involving Hong Kong-based conglomerate Chow Tai Fook Enterprises.

This is not time for playing games.

Just two days after Ingraham’s comments, Moody’s, the international credit ratings agency, announced that it has put The Bahamas’ rating on review for a downgrade.

It noted that it needs to see very clear evidence that there is a plan for a turnaround of our fiscal crisis and a recovery of our national economy.

The Bahamas desperately needs new investments, but the most immediate hope right now for an economic boost is the Baha Mar project.

We believe that the new downgrade threat is a wake up call for the new administration.

While it can continue to blame the Christie administration for the current state of public finances, it is charged with developing plans and demonstrating that it has the solutions to turn things around.

On the campaign trail, Minnis said an FNM government would grow the economy.

In his new year’s address in January, he noted that the national debt was continuing to rise, the debt to GDP ratio was worsening, unemployment remained stubbornly high, the middle class has been decimated and poverty was on the rise.

“And to top it all off, 2016 saw the downgrade of The Bahamas’ credit rating to junk status,” the FNM leader noted.

He suggested a change in national leadership was necessary to avoid fiscal and economic calamity.

Minnis insisted there was hope.

“The Free National Movement while in opposition has regrouped and has assembled a leadership team of diverse, skilled Bahamians who can face these challenges head on,” he said.

“Let me assure you, my fellow Bahamians, that under an FNM government, we will get our credit rating back to investment grade in short order. This is a promise that you can take to the bank.

“To reverse this downward trend, we will immediately stop the wasteful spending, stop the scandalous contracts, and weed out the corruption.”

Minnis also assured, “We will not be side-tracked in our resolve to create more and better jobs, and more ownership of the economy for Bahamians.”

Now in office and with another downgrade looming, the new administration is under tremendous pressure to deliver.

It will find that many people are not going to be patient for much longer.

They have long suffered due to weak economic prospects and mismanagement of precious resources, and their expectations were raised high ahead of the recent election.

They are anxious now for action.

Many want to feel that things are finally getting better.

They are not prepared to wait forever.





Lukewarm

We believe that while the new prime minister has clearly been walking a tight rope in his efforts not to offend Izmirlian, he clearly understands that Baha Mar must succeed for the sake of us all.

The early Moody’s review is a very important reminder of that.

It is a shame though, that Minnis has been lukewarm in his public support for Baha Mar under Chow Tai Fook.

We reported last week that he has waffled on the issue. While stating to a Guardian reporter that his government will not interfere in the Baha Mar sale, he was vague when later pressed on the issue by the press corps.

We believe by now that the Minnis administration ought to have released a very strong statement that it will not entertain Izmirlian, and it will do all it can to ensure that Baha Mar is completed and that CTFE closes on the sale.

Whatever the government can do to assure the stability of Baha Mar and end lingering uncertainty it ought to do forthwith.

The project and the local and international communities need strong cues from the prime minister that his government will do nothing to interfere in the progress of the project.

The fact that Minnis and his ministers have shied away from clearly addressing statements made by Izmirlian has fostered lingering doubt about the project.

It is quite telling that several ministers declined last week to address the matter.

On Friday, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest did not respond to questions put forth involving the government’s position relative to Izmirlian’s request for a moratorium on the sale of Baha Mar.

Earlier, Investments Minister Brent Symonette also declined to comment, suggesting that request would be reviewed by Cabinet.

Tourism Minister Dionisio D’Aguilar, a former member of the Baha Mar board under Izmirlian, told reporters that Baha Mar is not a matter within his portfolio so he declined to comment.

More than anything else, those ministers have demonstrated that they have no clear position on what to do about Izmirlian and his requests.

The Minnis administration continues to feed a perception that it is indebted to him in some way.

Yesterday, Chester Cooper, the shadow minister for finance, said the government of The Bahamas must act responsibly and reject any suggestion that fosters uncertainty regarding the Baha Mar development and CTFE.

“The Minnis administration’s pontification over wild requests by Sarkis Izmirlian that suggests he should somehow reacquire the property at Cable Beach has surely led to uncertainty among those who would wish to book and invest in the property in this most fragile stage of its infancy,” he said. “We note that Standard & Poor’s cited the stalled opening of Baha Mar as a reason for their downgrade (in December).

“The former administration was successful in ensuring the opening of Baha Mar. We re-iterate in the public’s interest that Baha Mar must succeed.”

While he noted that Izmirlian remains a friend to The Bahamas and a permanent resident of this country, Cooper said a prudent government would be assisting him in finding another project in the country in which to invest his considerable resources; the property at South Ocean situated next to Albany comes to mind.

“Anything less than full-throated support in word and deed for Baha Mar is potentially harmful to our economy at this time,” he said.

We fully agree.

This is the time for our prime minister not to act as another governor general with photo ops.

This is not the time for him to pander by making speeches and saying things that feed the public’s desire for prosecutions in the wake of the Christie administration’s disastrous term in office.

This is the time for him to be hitting the right notes on the critical issue of economic growth and development, and to foster confidence in Baha Mar and The Bahamas.

These are very serious times indeed.

The rallies have long passed, but many remember the commitments that were made by the FNM leader who insisted he has the answers.

We hope the prime minister can find his voice amidst the lingering noise of the campaign season.

We hope it too can tower at times when it is needed most.

But most of all, we hope for a plan and the skill and focus to execute it in a timely manner to save us from the doom that would otherwise follow.