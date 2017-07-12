Doing more harm to tattered PLP brand

As we get deeper into this term and the role of the

official opposition becomes even more crucial in providing necessary checks on the government, it will, for sure, be most interesting to see how the post-Christie Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) manages with elements that remain delusionally stuck in the past, and other elements forging a path of reform that is a breakaway from a still-rotting carcass.

The party only has four seats in the House of Assembly.

If those four MPs are singing from different hymn sheets in terms of the way forward for the party, they are less likely to be effective.

The newcomer, Chester Cooper, has already set himself apart from the other three PLP MPs by making bold statements and demonstrating that he understands why the PLP lost the May 10 general election.

Not long after the election when PLP Chairman Emeritus Errington “Minky” Isaacs suggested the party lost because black Bahamians failed to come together, Cooper immediately distanced himself from that unfortunate and ill-thought-out remark, noting that it was a time for healing, and the PLP is interested in building The Bahamas for all.

Cooper said, “The PLP is an organization that is supported by Bahamians of every racial make-up. The thread that binds us is that we are all Bahamians.

“Many white Bahamians voted for me, and fought a hard battle in Exuma and Ragged Island to keep that constituency in the PLP’s column in what appears to be a wave election.”

Weeks later, Cooper made an address to the PLP’s National Progressive Institute that was on the mark.

It separated him further from others like PLP Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis, Englerston MP Glenys Hanna-Martin and senators Fred Mitchell and Dr. Michael Darville, former members of the Christie administration who seek to defend the indefensible.

The Bahamian electorate soundly rejected the Christie administration’s touted record.

In his address, Cooper charged that the party lost the election because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation” and urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to PLP supporters and the country.

He also acknowledged that, during the campaign, former Prime Minister Perry Christie proved a hard sell.

As we highlighted in this space previously, many in the electorate found Cooper’s address refreshing in light of the refusal of Davis and the others to acknowledge that they made some critical errors while in government.

If the party fails to do the things necessary to move on, it would not move on.

Some are just prepared to live as if the voters were the ones who made a crucial error when they voted against the PLP eight weeks ago.

While Cooper called for repentance, South and Central Andros MP Picewell Forbes insisted the party has nothing to repent for and won’t “stoop down” in the face of an election defeat.

As far as Forbes sees it, there is no reason for the PLP to humble itself in the face of its humiliating defeat.

“The PLP is a party of legacy and history, man,” said Forbes, while a guest on Steve McKinney’s show “Hard Copy” on Peace 107.5FM.

“We have not gotten everything right, but to tell the oldest established party in this country amidst all its fallibility, ‘You have to now stoop down, repent, reengineer, rebrand’. No man. The people made a decision.”

Report

Interestingly, the need for rebranding and reengineering was precisely the recommendation made to the PLP by foreign firm Greenberg, Quinlan, Rosner after the party was defeated in 2007.

The report was commissioned by the leadership of the PLP. We reported extensively on it.

The need for reengineering and rebranding of the PLP is evident again today, although Forbes and other PLPs choose to turn a blind eye.

In that 2007 report, the research firm said the PLP needed to cleanse its reputation.

“The party lost in part because of perceptions that its government was scandal-ridden,” the report said.

“It needs to take concrete actions that convey its seriousness about purging corruption from the party and state. There is a perception among voters — one deepened by the FNM — that the PLP has become more focused on doing things that benefit its own politicians than for people.”

It said the perceived sense of scandal and corruption in the PLP was one of the main reasons the party lost.

It is noteworthy that the researchers recommended that the PLP take action to demonstrate to the public that it takes corruption seriously, including developing and publicizing a party code of conduct that prohibits its leaders from exploiting public office for private gain.

It also recommended instituting a party tribunal that is authorized to investigate allegations of corruption against party members.

“As popular as some of these measures might be, nothing would send a stronger signal of the party’s seriousness about ethics and integrity than to expel a senior member for corruption,” that 2007 report added.

“We are not recommending an unwarranted hunt for some sacrificial lamb, but the truth is, no action would have as much political impact as a well-known figure being exposed and punished by his or her own party.”

With many people angered by the decisions then Prime Minister Hubert Ingraham made regarding the sale of a majority stake in the Bahamas Telecommunications Company in 2011, and with the New Providence Road Improvement Programme evolving into a nightmare for many with a high cost overrun, the PLP was reelected in 2012.

Perry Christie, who was the party’s leader, claimed he understood the lessons of the mistakes he made in his first term.

But the PLP was an even bigger disaster in its last term under Christie than it was in its first.

Today, it is searching for a message and for direction.

It has largely lost the trust of the people.

These are, of course, still early days into the new term. There is still widespread anger over the actions of the former administration.

This anger was heightened during the budget debate in Parliament last month when shocking revelations were made about the PLP administration’s sickening waste of public finances through a series of bad decisions.

Many people want someone to go to jail as a result. Many will likely be disappointed if they see no one going to jail.

In the absence of any smoking gun revelations to date, we do not expect any prosecutions, but we agree wholeheartedly with Chester Cooper that there at least needs to be some acknowledgement by the PLP that it made some decisions that hurt the country, and that the behavior of certain ministers was injurious to our national interests.

There is need for repentance, not the same cocky attitude from those who were members of the Christie administration.

That did not work well when they were in office. It for sure will not work well now that they have been kicked out of office.

Denial is not a good thing, but some PLPs are stuck in a state of perpetual denial.

When he appeared on McKinney’s show recently, Forbes said the PLP is still standing and has support in the community.

“You can go Over-the-Hill right now, election just gone, and everyone who had on a red shirt are putting on a yellow shirt,” he said.

“The PLP in your belly man. That’s just the PLP.”

He said people just got mad with the PLP, but they still understand the party’s philosophy, history and what it believes in, “and the Bahamian people, they know that we need to come back to that”.

The vote on May 10, 2017 suggested that the majority of the electorate did not feel the PLP believed in Bahamians, as it claimed in 2012.

As it was in 2007, the corruption issue was a major feature in the 2017 election campaign.

There remains a widespread perception that the PLP is the party of corruption.

Christie’s refusal to deal with compromised colleagues fed this perception.

Now Christie, and most of his former ministers, have been forced off the national political stage in humiliating fashion.

Those who are left to pick up the pieces and rebuild the party need to find common ground and shared goals, but we do not see how they can do it if they remain delusional, entitled and missing the point of May 10, 2017.