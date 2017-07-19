Let’s start with civil unions

We are a deeply homophobic people. We think homosexuality is one of the great evils of the human condition. It offends our macho culture. It offends our narrow, provincial interpretation of Christianity.

The idea that gays are an evil threat is misguided. Homosexuality, heterosexuality, asexuality and various other forms of sexual identity between consenting adults are all part of the human condition. Any of us could be anywhere on that spectrum. You are who you are based on a mixture of biology and life experience.

For many, sexuality is a fluid thing. You’re heterosexual; then you have gay experiences; then you’re not into anyone or anything for a while. That’s life, too.

In The Bahamas, marriage is between one man and one woman. There are benefits in law given to married couples. If a married man dies with no will and no children, for example, his wife inherits all of his assets. If he is sick in hospital and is unable to make decisions, his wife can do so on his behalf.

Gay couples don’t automatically have these and other rights. Their unions are not deemed of equal worth. A homosexual man who has been with his partner for 40 years could not automatically make decisions for him if he is incapacitated.

This should not be.

Gay unions should be recognized in civil law. Consenting gay adults should have the same rights as consenting heterosexual adults to live together in legal union. We are a secular state with a secular constitution. There is no reasonable justification to treat homosexuals differently.

Progress comes in stages. Conservatives think marriage a special religious rite. The compromise could be for the term “marriage” to remain what it is for now and civil unions to be introduced to provide homosexual unions their first stage of recognition.

Expanding gay rights does not lead to the calamity religious fanatics claim. Canada and the United States recognize the dignity of gay people. They haven’t collapsed. Their social order hasn’t disintegrated. They are wealthy, sophisticated places with crime rates significantly less than ours – and education standards far higher.

All of us have gay family, neighbors, co-workers and friends. We are all the same, just with different sexual preferences. Like heterosexuals, gay people are not defined merely by who they are attracted to. They are doctors, teachers, politicians, preachers, journalists, artists and every other profession under the sun.

We already work together, live next to each other and share laughs together. There is no need to discriminate against homosexuals in law.

There was a time when women were supposed to be in the house under the command of men. There was a time when blacks were supposed to be docile and under the control of whites. There was struggle to overcome these forms of prejudice. We are better now for the expanded rights won by each group.

We will be better when we lose our fear of our gay brothers and sisters. They have a right to the pursuit of happiness. Society works best when consenting adults refrain from judging the behavior of other consenting adults when it comes to love and intimacy. We all have to figure out what makes us happy on our own.