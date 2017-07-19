Campaign finance laws can no longer be ignored

When it was revealed in the newspapers that then Education Minister Jerome Fitzgerald solicited Sarkis Izmirlian for contracts for a family firm, the country was shocked. When it was revealed days later that former Labour Minister Shane Gibson received money in a U.S. bank account from a Peter Nygard company while a minister, Bahamians were shocked again.

Both scandals cost the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) votes in the May 10 election. The PLP lost that election badly.

Neither act, though, based on the information publicly revealed, was illegal.

There are two problems here. The first is there are no campaign finance laws in The Bahamas. Theoretically, a politician could argue that any money given to him – regardless of the amount – was a campaign contribution. It could be a wet briefcase with $5 million in it. That’s okay in The Bahamas.

The other problem is the corruption laws that oversee the conduct of public officials conceptually focus on outright bribery – that is, I pay you to use your public office to do something for me. There are, of course, so many other ways to be corrupted.

Dr. Hubert Minnis is right to want to update our anti-corruption laws. We need to ensure that those in public offices of trust are focused on doing the people’s business honestly. Those who enrich themselves, or seek to enrich themselves, through misuse of public power should be punished, and punished severely.

But strengthening these laws, like making it illegal to beg for funds or benefits, is useless if there are no campaign finance laws. Every corrupt politician will simply say ‘I took the money for my campaign’, even if we all know the money was given to influence that person’s conduct.

For too long, our political leaders and parties have liked the slack, unaccountable political financing system we have. Donors could be foreign – potentially attached to agencies of another state; they could be of known dubious character; the money could come from a personal or business account.

Our election financing system is inherently corrupt. With no rules, a donor could give a candidate $100,000 for his “campaign”. The candidate could deposit the money into his bank account, keep it and not spend a dime on the campaign. That’s fine in The Bahamas.

We are all riled up about what MPs or Cabinet ministers may or may not have done while in office. We want them prosecuted or sued. But just pursuing personal misbehavior, while ignoring the corrupt election financing system, would be counterproductive.

If we are serious about cleaning up corruption, there should be rules on political donations and election and candidate financing. Cash donations should be banned; foreign donations should be banned; there should be accounting that is disclosed to the public; there should be caps on donation amounts per individual. We should consider publicly financing elections.

Dr. Hubert Minnis must take on this issue if his anti-corruption crusade is to have meaningful impact. Politicians on both sides will not like having to follow rules. They will not like having to turn down money. They will not like having to disclose sources of funding. But reform we must.

Unaccountable money funding people and elections is a threat to democracy. If people could buy candidates, these people would come to office corrupted even before they get public power. Their financiers would own them.

We have a rotten system. It needs to be changed.

