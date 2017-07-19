Conditions ideal for a long FNM run

The margin of victory for the Free National Movement (FNM) on May 10 was an indicator that the party’s win was a change moment for the country.

The FNM won 35 seats; the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) four. The FNM beat the PLP by 20 percentage points. Perry Christie’s PLP was thrown out of office in the worst defeat of a sitting government in our history since majority rule.

But that’s not the worst of it.

With the introduction of value-added tax (VAT), the Bahamian people felt the hand of the government directly in their pockets like never before. You see it on every receipt. It’s on bread. It’s on meals at restaurants. It’s there when you withdraw money from the ATM.

The people watched the PLP collect a billion-plus dollars of their money. Then the scandals came. Ministers were taking money. Ministers were begging for money. Ministers couldn’t explain clearly where tax dollars went.

The people came to a damning conclusion: The PLP stole it. They stole it all.

A PLP that was once the party of black liberation is now considered by many Bahamians as “the party of thieves”.

The people are angry. They think the PLP deserves more punishment than being voted out of office. They want PLPs prosecuted. They want PLPs jailed. We have not seen this type of anger toward a former governing party.

The moment

It was striking to see Kenred Dorsett, the former environment and housing minister during the last Christie administration, taken to court and charged with bribery, extortion and misconduct in public office. It’s been 30 years since a former minister faced prosecution for allegations related to conduct in his former public office.

Dorsett is innocent until proven guilty. The Crown has the burden of proving its case.

The investigation and charge, however, play into a narrative the new prime minister has led: No one in public life should be free from scrutiny.

From the campaign to now, Dr. Hubert Minnis has pledged to clean up politics. The people like his tough talk. They support aggressive measures.

There was a belief that the political class was immune from prosecution because it’s so rare for it to happen here. Under this new regime that belief is fading.

Minnis even told FNMs in the House of Assembly that he’s not going down because of them. He said he’d cut them loose and not interfere, letting the law take its course.

The PLP faces an onslaught of integrity questions. There are ongoing audits. There are criminal investigations. The opposition is on its knees and the electorate is not sympathetic.

What magnifies the problem is this PLP is defending what happened during the last Christie administration. That’s a dumb strategy. Two thirds of Bahamians voted against the party on May 10. Two thirds of Bahamians thought it was a lousy government that should be removed.

The suggestion has been made that the new leader, Philip Brave Davis, should apologize for what went wrong and seek the forgiveness of the people. That hasn’t happened. Until it does, Bahamians will stay hostile toward the party.

Growth

As weak as the PLP is, and is likely to remain on its current track, Minnis and the FNM need certain successes to cement a future win at the polls.

The economy needs to grow. In Moody’s latest threat to downgrade our credit rating, it noted the weakness of the economy. In 2013, there was zero growth; -0.5 percent in 2014; -1.7 percent in 2015; and 0.1 percent in 2016, which is essentially zero growth again. We are stuck in a stagnation-contraction phase. Investment is needed.

The FNM knows this. The party has pledged venture capital for entrepreneurs; it’s seeking to encourage investors with incentives; it’s trying to cut back the red tape impeding the ease of doing business.

If these efforts succeed, the people will take note. The country has had an unemployment rate in the low to mid-double digits for nearly nine years. In Grand Bahama, a depression set in last year with the hotel closures resulting from damage caused by Hurricane Matthew.

Reform BEC/BPL

Along with growth, Bahamians want the government to tackle legacy issues.

No modern economy can thrive if individuals and businesses have to pay 40 cents per kilowatt-hour for electricity. The average price of electricity in the United States is 10.41 cents per kilowatt-hour.

The status quo with BEC/BPL cannot continue. We need new power plants and electrical infrastructure on New Providence and several other major islands.

Investors will move on and not consider The Bahamas with our high energy costs and unreliable service. You don’t know when the power will go off. The erratic service damages appliances and equipment.

Bahamasair

The country has spent half a billion dollars on the airline. No right-thinking person would argue that we should keep spending $20 million to $30 million subsidizing the loss-maker, year after year, in these difficult times.

Privatize it. Give the new owner a much smaller subsidy to ensure the far-flung islands have air transportation. The money formerly pumped into this airline could be spent on education or some other more worthwhile endeavor.

There are other loss-makers the government should offload too. Now is the time. The people are aware of the need to cut waste. They know our fiscal situation is urgent. They will support reform that lessens the government’s burdens.

New Providence Landfill

No government has brought forward a long-term solution to the problems at the New Providence Landfill. It ignited again in March. The fire was one of the worst in the site’s history. Jubilee Gardens was evacuated, and homes were damaged by smoke and fire.

The Pan American Health Organization’s (PAHO) assessment in April concluded that it is an “urgent public health hazard” and presents a “chronic health risk” for workers and surrounding communities.

The report provided a roadmap as to what needs to be done. The government should pursue the proper long-term path to creating a stable environmentally responsible waste disposal site. If it costs $100 million, we must find the money to do it. The lives of Bahamians are at stake.

Heavy lifting

The people came to think of Perry Christie as an empty talker. He was not working at solutions to big problems. He had few successes.

Minnis has the potential to be a transformative leader, if he takes on the big things others did not with big ideas and transformative policy. It is obvious what needs fixing. Public education and healthcare could be added to the above-mentioned list.

People bond with leaders who hear their cries. They like doers too.

If this prime minister leads an honest government that reforms, the people will stay with him. They want him to succeed. The last PLP offended Bahamians. It will take quite a bit of time before the party is forgiven and welcomed back to power.