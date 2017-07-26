Performance bonus for BPL

Despite innumerable power outages, escalating bills and an inability to bring Bahamas Power and Light’s (BPL) costs under control, PowerSecure benefited from a performance bonus of around $1.1 million under the Christie administration, National Review understands.

Additionally, while BPL customers have had to dig a little deeper in recent weeks to pay higher fuel charges, four BPL executives have seen their collective annual salary of around $1 million remain unchanged.

This does not include lucrative housing and other allowances.

We understand that these salaries range from $280,000 base pay down to $210,000.

BPL has received roughly $3.1 million as a management fee in the last year, National Review understands.

PowerSecure’s agreement with The Bahamas government provides for a guaranteed management fee of $2 million a year, but the company can get up to $5 million a year, with $3 million representing a bonus.

Customers do not view its performance as stellar, but the Christie administration reportedly agreed to provide PowerSecure with almost half of the additional $3 million it would have gotten if BPL did earn a profit and had a good performance.

This means the former administration agreed to give PowerSecure the $2 million management fee and an additional $1.1 million.

We understand the company made the case that BPL remained challenged because the government rejected its proposal for a rate hike.

BPL CEO Pamela Hill had intended to raise electricity rates, but then Prime Minister Perry Christie was against this move.

Reportedly, the rates would have gone up by as much as 12 to 15 percent.

We reported at the time that Hill had penned a letter to BPL customers in which she revealed that the company had “developed an improved rate structure” in order to fund its intended investments in equipment and personnel.

“These adjustments will give BPL greater financial security to immediately begin investing in a more efficient system that will prepare us for our peak summer period and beyond,” she said.

The former administration feared that agreeing to a rate hike would doom its chances of re-election.

Instead, in a desperate move, it promised free electricity for some consumers.

Of course, the PLP’s relection chances were doomed in any event.

Consumers, meanwhile, continue to see poor service and higher bills.

The Central Bank’s monthly economic report for May revealed an increase in household energy costs with an almost 50 percent increase in the fuel charge year-on-year.

BPL’s fuel charge increased by 8.3 percent to 13.7 cents per kilowatt hour on a monthly basis, and by 49.7 percent, when compared to May 2016.

BPL explained earlier this month that at the close of last year’s summer season, it began a robust plan to overhaul its engines at the Clifton Pier Power Station in preparation for the 2017 summer season.

“Between October 2016 and March 2017, four engines at the Clifton Pier Power Station were overhauled. This resulted in a greater reliance on the units at the Blue Hills Power Station, which uses the more expensive ADO,” the company said.

“Therefore, there would have been a higher fuel charge compared to when the engines at Clifton Pier are in full service.”

Secret documents

PowerSecure signed a management services agreement with the government in February 2016 to transform the electricity sector.

The base compensation for the five-year contract is that $2 million per year, and BPL must achieve predefined key performance indicators related to cost reductions, reliability improvements and customer service enhancements, in order for PowerSecure to receive “potential additional performance-based compensation”.

BPL is a wholly owned subsidiary of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation.

Again, BPL was mandated to reduce the cost of electricity and bring about a more reliable service.

At the time PowerSecure signed its management agreement, it pointed to aging infrastructure, high operating costs, expensive and inefficient fuel, organizational inefficiencies, unique geographical challenges and the corporation’s $450 million legacy debt as key challenges.

The Christie administration signed a transitional agreement with PowerSecure two years ago.

PowerSecure was expected to gather key data and evaluate the corporation’s finances, power generation and reliability issues.

It was expected to complete its business plan within 60 days and present it to Cabinet.

That business plan cost the Bahamian people $900,000, according to Philip Brave Davis, who at the time was minister responsible for BPL.

Despite many promises to make the business plan public, the Christie administration never did.

The former administration also kept the management services agreement with BPL hidden.

Contributing to the budget debate in the House of Assembly last month, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister suggested he was not opposed to making those documents public.

“I shall be investigating whether there is any compelling legal reason why these ought not be disclosed in the public interest, and will report to you as soon as the matter has been fully reviewed,” Bannister said.

According to BPL’s business plan, further savings are expected from more efficient generating assets, improved maintenance of existing assets, economic dispatch initiatives, fuel mix optimization, more favorable fuel rates and the divesting of BEC’s legacy debt, according to the minister.

He advised that discussions were ongoing so as to develop a new tariff structure, avoid reductions in staff, institutionalize a system of “pay as you go”, and forgive customer debts and put lights back on.

It is now left to the Minnis administration to decide what to do about BPL and how to effect promised energy reform.

There has yet to be a clearly articulated plan in this regard.

It must also consider whether ongoing arrangements with PowerSecure are in our best interest moving forward.

Customers are likely to scoff at the revelation that the company earned a performance bonus while they have had to pay higher bills and suffer through persistent power cuts.