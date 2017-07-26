With The Bahamas still reeling from the traumatic effects of Hurricane Christie, and the new administration’s honeymoon drawing to an end, it is game time for Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis, who must demonstrate that he is not intent on spending the next five years taking advantage of photo ops, but has a real and meaningful plan to chart the way forward.

While the nation’s attention has been focused on the corruption issue in recent times, there is a pressing need for the new administration to demonstrate that it is about the business of governance, that it is addressing urgent matters of state and crafting plans to tackle our most pressing problems.

Tonight, Minnis will keep his promise and deliver his first national address since taking office.

While the corruption theme will likely feature in that speech, Minnis also needs to lay out plans to get our economy moving; bail us out of the fiscal crisis that has us staring in the face of another detrimental downgrade; and outline solutions to a violent crime problem that has worsened since he took office.

Two and a half months have passed since the Free National Movement (FNM) came to power in dramatic fashion, promising good governance, economic transformation and social change.

Its immediate priority was bringing a new budget to Parliament, which it did, getting approval to borrow $720 million.

The new ministers outlined in great detail what they termed as the Christie administration’s abuse of public funds to the tune of tens of millions of dollars.

Much of what they revealed was shocking.

They accused the former administration of misfeasance.

The new government was elected with a tremendous amount of goodwill, although the vote, for most people, was a vote against Perry Christie and the Progressive Liberal Party.

It was not a love affair with Hubert Minnis and the FNM, but that is not surprising. That is how elections have gone over the last few election cycles.

After wrapping up the budget debate, Parliament went on its summer recess of two and a half months.

That is a long time.

It will give the new administration time to draft legislation and consult with relevant stakeholders.

The ministers are not on vacation.

But when they return to Parliament, they must lay out an aggressive agenda that deals with issues most critical to Bahamians.

The prime minister has indicated through his press secretary that legislation strengthening the country’s anti-corruption regime will be given priority.

Many people want to see that.

They also want accountable governance, something the Christie administration repeatedly failed to provide.

Many Bahamians were tired of feeling like their hard-earned money was being wasted and that there was not much to show for it.

They felt like the Christie administration mismanaged value-added tax revenue.

Some people even felt the money was stolen, although there was no particular evidence of this.

Still, those perceptions were tremendously damaging to the former administration.

The Minnis administration has promised transparent governance.

Today’s address by the prime minister is intended to be a demonstration of that.

But we are beyond the point of broad strokes, general themes and wide commitments.

It is time to put meat on the bones. It is time for specific initiatives. It is time for timelines and deadlines.

Minnis must begin to explain how his administration intends to revive the national economy, which did not grow for most of the last term.

Unemployment remains in the double digits. It was recorded at 11.6 percent last October.

Since then, just over 2,000 people have been hired by Baha Mar. That is significant, especially for those who had no work before. But it is far from enough.

There has been no significant economic activity since the last survey that would point to a appreciable decrease in unemployment.

Ahead of the general election, Minnis promised to establish a council of economic advisers. No such council has yet been announced.

Earlier this month, international credit ratings agency Moody’s placed The Bahamas’ credit rating on review for downgrade.

It said it would downgrade The Bahamas if its review were to conclude that the government’s debt ratios are likely to rise to levels that would erode its fiscal strength.

It said it would confirm the country’s Baa3 rating if its review were to conclude that economic trends and the government’s policy response “support a stabilization of the debt trend”.

A person close to the prime minister, speaking on condition of anonymity, told us that the best we can hope for in the next three years or so is for the new government to keep the ship afloat and stabilize the situation.

He said it will take a long time before we see a turnaround in the current fiscal crisis.

“If Bahamians really knew how bad things are, there would be rioting in the streets,” the source said.

This is a chilling prospect.

We cannot imagine that the situation is worse than Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest and other ministers already told the country.

Turnquest declared in his budget communication in May that the FNM, upon coming to office, met the cupboard bare.

Tell us how

The FNM administration has shelved key campaign promises, like eliminating VAT on breadbasket items, electricity, water, insurance, healthcare and children’s and babies’ clothing.

It has yet to outline its plan for special tax zones in inner-city communities.

All of those promises sounded good on the campaign trail, but they are not likely to see the light of day anytime soon.

In the days after the general election, we noted that Minnis and his team have awesome challenges ahead.

While they secured 57 percent of the votes, they were immediately confronted with all of these sobering realities.

Under the Christie administration, crime was out of control. That remains the case.

More than 600 murders were recorded last term. There have been 80 murders in The Bahamas so far this year, and 27 since the new government took office.

Many Bahamians still do not feel safe in their communities.

The new administration has promised to “pop necks”, to use Minnis’ term, but it has yet to lay out a plan for capital punishment to be carried out.

The last hanging was in the year 2000.

The public expects the new government to fix big problems, like the New Providence Landfill, and the failing energy grid.

We opined previously that the general public will not have an appetite for more taxes, but Bahamians will not have a great deal of patience about a rising national debt (which exceeds $7 billion), deteriorating infrastructure and persistent problems with electricity supply.

The new government has promised to revitalize Grand Bahama’s economy. We have yet to see any meaningful, substantive plan in that regard.

How will the new government fix Grand Bahama?

There has been a lot of talk, but not a specific strategy that is critically needed.

Minnis has repeatedly promised to “rescue The Bahamas”.

He must now say how he intends to do that.

Back in January, not long after Standard & Poor’s downgraded our sovereign credit rating in that grim economic report on The Bahamas’ fiscal health and future, Minnis declared the FNM is the only party that can “save The Bahamas” and change its course toward a future where Bahamians are empowered.

He promised Bahamians that if they elect the FNM to office, “we will get our credit rating back to investment grade in short order”.

He must now say how.

As he gets deeper in this term, it will not be enough to keep blaming the PLP and to keep saying things are much worse than we ever expected.

That is a line adopted by Perry Christie and the PLP after they took office in 2012.

They were kicked out of office in 2017, still blaming the Ingraham administration and never really getting a hold of things.

A new day has since dawned in The Bahamas. There’s a new sheriff who has promised to get our affairs in order.

Minnis has spent the last 11 weeks touring and having photo ops.

But we do not need another governor general.

Tonight must be about more than optics.

The prime minister needs to demonstrate that he understands the honeymoon is ending, if not, in fact, over.

It is time to get moving.