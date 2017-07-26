Petty ploys

Threats emanating from the Progressive Liberal Party’s (PLP) camp about forwarding names of Free National Movement (FNM) members allegedly involved in questionable conduct to the police are non-sensical and make a mockery of our justice system.

Likewise, a warning from FNM Chairman Sidney Collie that he has dirt on certain PLPs and, if pushed, he would reveal it, demonstrates that he, like some PLPs, views the handling of our affairs as a game.

Many Bahamians are tired of the games and look to the FNM administration for a level of seriousness and a non-partisan approach to matters involving the police and the judiciary.

Collie’s remarks were unfortunate.

He proved he is no better than the PLPs whose unacceptable and disrespectful behavior in office led to their wholesale rejection at the polls on May 10.

If Collie has evidence of corruption involving PLPs, as he suggested, he ought to turn it over to the police.

He claims he has had such evidence since before the election.

He should have revealed it then.

In the same vein, if the PLP had any evidence of corruption involving FNMs it was duty-bound to turn that information over to police at the time it knew of such alleged wrongdoing.

Attorney Wayne Munroe, who was the PLP’s candidate for Free Town, said on Monday he is compiling a list of names to present to the new anti-corruption unit.

“The police have established what the threshold for arrest is and the threshold for charge is. I suspect that if they are going to show that they are being even-handed, that those will be investigated in the same manner as these other ones,” Munroe told The Nassau Guardian.

Attorney Damian Gomez, the former minister of state for legal affairs, told The Tribune, “The PLP may well set up a committee to do an investigation into what we know to be corrupt activities of some former ministers of the Free National Movement, and we shall publish it with a request to the new antic-corruption unit for their action and attention.”

And PLP Interim Leader Philip Brave Davis has warned Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis “what goes around comes around”, as he discussed recent arrests of former PLP parliamentarians.

These PLPs in their recent utterances have given the impression of a tit-for-tat approach to the handling of corruption matters.

Empty promises

In office, Prime Minister Perry Christie talked about establishing an anti-corruption regime.

On March 20, 2014, he addressed an anti-corruption forum in the Cayman Islands on the topic “Toward a Corruption-free Caribbean: Ethics, Values, Trust and Morality”.

We often reference this address as it points forcefully to Christie’s propensity to talk a good talk, and his failure to act on important issues.

The then prime minister observed: “Although corruption is a menace for developed and developing countries alike, it is particularly relevant for small island developing states, where corruption is not infrequently linked with national development.

“However that may be, there is no denying that systemic corruption — whether it be high-level political corruption, lack of financial transparency, or petty bribery among public officials and law enforcement personnel — undermines good governance and the rule of law; accelerates moral decay; fosters negative international perceptions of the country; stymies foreign investment; impedes the delivery of public services; exacerbates poverty; and, in the final analysis, retards social and economic development.”

Christie added: “This may be an appropriate juncture to lay stress on an overarching truism that is central to my topic, namely, that there is a moral center that undergirds anti-corruption initiatives. Thus, the best anti-corruption systems are not necessarily achieved by legislative frameworks and administrative machinery to enforce rules governing the behavior of those in public positions.

“Whilst such things are of great importance and utility, probity in public life tends to be more rigorously observed in societies in which both government and the community have a shared responsibility in inculcating and observing ethical values and integrity in public and private life.”

Christie noted in that speech more than three years ago that The Bahamas does not have a comprehensive written policy on corruption, or a unified anti-corruption framework with a single watchdog agency or oversight body such as an integrity commission or anti-corruption commission.

He also said in that speech: “The Bahamas will likely introduce before year’s end specific legislation dealing with anti-corruption in the form of either a new Prevention of Corruption Act or Integrity in Public Life Act.

“This new act will specifically implement the provisions of both the UN and Inter-American anti-corruption conventions, and create an integrity commission to supervise the administration of the act and oversee the process of public financial declarations.”

All of that no doubt sounded good to the then prime minister’s audience.

When he came back home, those commitments were no longer on his radar, if, in fact, they ever were.

A year later in March 2015, Damian Gomez, who at the time was the minister of state for legal affairs, told a committee of the Organization of American States that The Bahamas government was working on an anti-corruption action plan which will build on existing initiatives.

Mudslinging

Two years later, Dr. Hubert Minnis and his Free National Movement (FNM) were in tune with the national desire for an administration that would deal forcefully with corruption.

The corruption theme featured prominently in the 2017 general election campaign.

Perceptions of corruption proved fatal to the Progressive Liberal Party.

Of course, the PLP pointed out that it was, in fact, a former FNM candidate, Fred Ramsey, who was convicted in a bribery matter involving his acceptance of a bribe while a member of the board of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation more than a decade ago.

But the PLP administration did not present any names to the police that we know of, of other FNMs who were allegedly involved in questionable conduct.

Now that two senior PLP members — former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett and former Senator Frank Smith — have been charged with extortion and bribery in separate cases, certain PLPs intend to raise the alarm over FNMs they claim should also be investigated.

And Collie, the Free National Movement chairman, warned Davis, the PLP interim leader, that, “when he goes public and threatens reprisals or payback” he must remember that the PLP has left a “graveyard of severely injured and disgruntled Bahamians all across this country”.

Collie warned that the FNM is still privy to information it has held onto since the election “indicating mass corruption” in the PLP.

“The chairman of the PLP released a number of documents on FNM candidates,” Collie said.

“The only reason why I did not release a host of documents in my overflowing garbage bin was because our advisors and consultants told us we were going to win. We were leading comfortably and we didn’t need to go into the mud.

“So, just to let Mr. Davis and the rest of them know, my garbage bin is still full; and if you push me, apart from what the government is doing, I will release some of what I have.”

The various threats being made about exposing corruption are steeped in politics and reflect a stunning level of immaturity among some prominent members of the leading political parties.

If Munroe, Gomez and other PLPs knew of wrongdoing among FNMs, then they had an obligation to expose that a long time ago and let justice take its course.

Likewise, Collie has the same obligation.

He shamelessly revealed that he may be sitting on information about corruption in the PLP, and that he did not use it because the FNM was ahead in the election.

Bahamians should take note of these utterances from men who should know better.

The FNM, under Minnis, has promised a new approach to these matters.

It has also promised a new anti-corruption regime.

If it is to have integrity, its formation and its work must be free from politics and the mudslinging that permeate our system of governance long after Election Day.