Poison path

While they reigned as all-powerful and untouchable only a few months ago, PLPs like Philip Brave Davis, the struggling interim leader of a party in shambles with a tattered and rejected brand, are today grasping for relevance as they seek to poison the judicial process while alleging political persecution and intimidation in respect of the recent arrests of several former PLP parliamentarians.

Following the arrests of former Environment Minister Kenred Dorsett and former Public Hospitals Authority Chairman Frank Smith in separate matters, Davis and others went into high gear, alleging PLPs are being targeted as a part of a witch hunt.

Never mind that the evidence in these cases has yet to be revealed.

The aim may be to disturb the atmosphere surrounding these matters, perhaps to make a case down the road that it is impossible for them to get fair trials.

We make no judgment in these cases now before the courts. We have not heard the evidence. We have not heard these men’s defenses.

But we believe the route the PLP leader is taking is desperate and dangerous. The reaction is not surprising, however.

It is from the same old, tired PLP playbook — the same one used ahead of the recent election in a last-ditch and shameless effort to convince the electorate that the FNM, backed by foreign interests, was seeking to destroy The Bahamas and take it back to its racist past.

The alarm the PLP leader is raising demonstrates that the party is clearly not interested in returning to government.

The more he and others like Senator Fred Mitchell and PLP Chairman Bradley Roberts talk, the more so many Bahamians want them to stop talking. Many are repeatedly reminded that they made the right decision on May 10 in ridding the whole lot of them from power.

It seems PLPs do not believe they should be touched.

They are suddenly concerned that the police may be operating illegally because these matters are being investigated through a special police unit known as the anti-corruption unit.

But the PLP in this respect is grasping for something that is not there. The police are the police. There is already a legal framework in place that governs their behavior and outlines their powers; there are bribery and extortion laws already in place, hence the recent charges.

The PLP’s stated concern about the police’s anti-corruption unit is also laughable in the context of its operation of the National Intelligence Agency in the absence of legislation for a full five years.

The lack of legislation to strengthen the anti-corruption regime does not mean that corruption-related offenses do not already exist.

False alarm

When he addressed the Yamacraw branch of the PLP on Monday night, Davis also made a silly and disingenuous statement about the police informing the media on Friday that Frank Smith would be charged that day.

He said, “I was shocked to have come across an alert, sent from the anti-corruption branch which announced the time of the arraignment of a former senator and invited the press to cover it. You understand?

“The press, even before this former senator’s lawyer, knew when he was to appear in court; in fact, the lawyer didn’t know that he was going to be charged because something was supposed to have happened that day that they canceled.

“The press knew before they knew, and the press was sent. What is that about? And they invited press coverage. That’s what’s happening in this country.

“And, of course, that supports the last point I made in my letter to the prime minister.

“I called on him to cause for a speedy resolution of this obvious abuse of power less wayward police officers and offending political personalities can all continue to engage in these dangerous, unconstitutional and criminal abuses that are being visited upon our colleagues.”

There are several things just plain wrong with that alarmist statement.

Firstly, there was nothing special about the police advising the media about the pending arraignment.

That happens almost daily when suspects are being brought to court.

Who does Davis think informed the media in May 2014, when John Bostwick, at the time an FNM senator, was about to be charged with possession of ammunition?

Who does Davis think informed the media in October 2015, when former FNM candidate Fred Ramsey was about to be charged with accepting more than $600,000 in bribes from a foreign company to help it land BEC contracts?

In both those cases, and in many, many others, police advised us ahead of time.

Was Davis “shocked” that police told the media about those arraignments? Was he shocked that police told the media about all the other arraignments we have covered over the years?

Was he shocked that Bostwick and Ramsey were also handcuffed when they were taken to court, or should special treatment be reserved for prominent PLPs in similar situations?

Davis claimed that Smith’s lawyer did not know his client was going to be charged at the time the police told the media.

But Damian Gomez had already told our reporter that his client was being charged that afternoon.

So we fail to see what abuse of power Davis is talking about in this regard.

He is making no sense here.

‘A day of reckoning’

On Monday night, the interim PLP leader also referenced a letter he wrote last week to Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis alleging abuse in respect of recent arrests and warning that a “day of reckoning” would come for politicians and police officers he claims are guilty of abuse in these matters.

That letter was also sent to the press.

Davis — in an obvious bid to ferment confusion and in a tone eerily similar to language often used by Fred Mitchell — told the PM “what goes around comes around” and advised “when you set out to dig a grave for your enemy, dig two”.

He advised that there are consequences for the manner in which certain PLPs have been treated.

He alleged “thoroughly dangerous, unconstitutional and criminal abuses”.

“And mark me well, the persons responsible for what I have described will one day stand before the bar of justice to answer for what they have done and are still doing,” Davis said in his letter.

He also said these are not threats.

But how could anyone take these bizarre declarations as anything else?

There appeared to be a clear warning to the FNM that the PLP, once in power again, would pay back the FNM for these arrests and target FNMs.

Davis’ letter referenced the arrests of Dorsett, who was charged the week before, and Dion Smith, the former Bahamas Agricultural and Industrial Corporation executive chairman, who was arrested days after the May 10 general election in reference to a BAIC theft probe.

Dion Smith was not charged with anything, although police confirmed his arrest to the media.

After checking with Assistant Commissioner of Police Paul Rolle week before last, we confirmed that the BAIC matter was concluded and police found no wrongdoing.

We reported that on the front page.

Davis protested in the “strongest possible terms the absolutely disgraceful manner” in which Dion Smith and Dorsett were treated.

Though his letter was written to the prime minister a day before Frank Smith was arrested, he advised at the Monday night meeting in Yamacraw that his allegations of abuse also related to Frank Smith’s arrest and charge.

Fair hearing

Again, we make no judgment on the matters of the former senator and the former environment minister.

We await their trails and the presentation of the prosecution’s evidence.

We do not believe, as some FNMs do, that all PLPs are corrupt, and once charged they must be guilty.

We believe Smith and Dorsett are innocent until and unless proven guilty. We will not use this space to argue for or against them. That is not the role of the media.

We also do not believe, as some PLPs do, that any PLP charged before the courts is the victim of a so-called witch hunt. That is an easy and oftentimes lame, headline-grabbing claim that overlooks the need for justice to take its course in a civilized society of rules and laws.

There must be equal treatment under the law.

As Nassau Guardian columnist Philip Galanis admonished in his column on Monday, these men deserve their day in court.

Galanis noted, “In the fullness of time, these two men will have an opportunity to defend themselves but it is important for all of us to remember that, like all Bahamian citizens, they, too, deserve to have a fair and impartial hearing.

“In the meantime, while we await their day in court, we should assiduously strive to defend their right to a fair hearing and discourage the slanderous and insalubrious sensationalism that has swathed social media.”

‘You touch one, you touch all’

While it is unfortunate that so many have already passed judgment on these former parliamentarians, it is also sad that the PLP interim leader has sought to undermine the integrity of professionals on the Royal Bahamas Police Force.

Davis reconfirms what has long played out in the PLP — a determination to protect and support each other at all and any cost.

We are again reminded of a declaration made by Jerome Fitzgerald, at the time MP for Marathon, in March 2016 as he brazenly revealed the private emails of Save The Bays members in the House of Assembly as a part of his defense against the Free National Movement branding the Progressive Liberal Party as corrupt. He infamously declared, “You touch one, you touch all.”

It is that kind of attitude and approach that led former Prime Minister Perry Christie to protect compromised colleagues like Fitzgerald, who was clearly guilty of abusing his position as a Cabinet minister.

Brave Davis is today trying to secure a hold on the party and show that he is fighting for PLPs, but the party is looking like the same PLP that was rejected in May.

If Davis has demonstrated anything about his leadership of the PLP since its devastating loss in the general election, it is that he is willing to drag the once revered organization into not much more than a cabal of paranoid race baiters, a PLP willfully ignorant of its own failings and willing to mislead the electorate that wished nothing more than to see it removed from office.

This iteration of the PLP has shown there is no low to which it will not stoop; no alleged wrong against the public trust that it will not vociferously defend; and no one – not even the professionals on the Royal Bahamas Police Force – it will not smear in order to cling to a reputation that, in everyone’s eyes but its own, has been ruined.

Perry Christie’s PLP was a party of delusion. Likewise, Brave Davis’ PLP is a party trafficking in gutter insults, false narratives and a deep disrespect for the intellect of the electorate and the integrity of the organs of the state.

In the court matters now at hand, Davis has determined to support Dorsett and Smith.

Just like other observers, he should guard against passing judgment either way.

He should be cautious in his responses and allow the judicial process to play out.

His political talking points are not resonating.

His efforts to malign the police force amount to a petty and cheap response to very serious issues.

What Davis should be doing now is advocating that Dorsett and Smith both get a fair trial.

He should avoid making statements and taking steps that harm their chances of that.