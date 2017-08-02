With the government hard-pressed to find the $11 million it needs to effect basic repairs to public schools in time for the start of the new school year, the STAR Academy facility at the site of the old Bahamas Academy on Wulff Road remains a financial albatross around the necks of taxpayers, with the government having to determine whether it will pump an additional $18 million into the project.

That $18 million represents the balance of the $29 million commitment made by the Christie administration to develop the facility on land the government does not own.

That $29 million commitment ballooned from the $2.3 million Jerome Fitzgerald, the former minister of education, told Parliament would be spent on the school for at-risk young people.

We understand that the original intent was for $400,000 to be spent to develop STAR Academy.

Today, The Bahamas government still does not have a lease for the land, although $11 million of the people’s money has already been spent on the project.

We wrote about this matter after Education Minister Jeffrey Lloyd and Public Works Minister Desmond Bannister made stunning revelations about waste during the budget debate in June.

On Monday night, former Works Minister Philip Brave Davis acknowledged that the PLP administration made some mistakes.

While he did not acknowledge what those mistakes were, surely the STAR Academy stands out as a poster child for the previous administration’s mismanagement and abuse.

It is, in fact, a significant representation of fiscal mismanagement, ineptitude and slackness on the part of the previous administration.

When he addressed the issue in the House of Assembly, Bannister branded the matter a fiasco and said the attorney general in his independent judgment surely will investigate it to consider which former minister will face legal action in the courts.

“The Bahamian people will want answers,” he said.

What makes the decisions relative to the STAR Academy so egregious is that the government does not own the land upon which such a significant financial commitment was made.

It is our understanding that the new administration, in considering how to proceed on the matter of STAR Academy, is considering how to go about acquiring the land or a long-term lease.

It is a part of its efforts to try to get value for the investment of the Bahamian people’s resources.

But the church could face a holy war from some members who view it as sacrilege to sell the land.

There are elements of the Seventh-day Adventist church that already have a serious problem with the loose arrangement the church has entered into with the government.

One church member said “non-believers” should not have been permitted use of the land in the first place.

She feared the church would have no control over non-religious Saturday events being held on church property.

It is hard to understand what could possibly have been the rationale for the decisions relative to STAR Academy.

To be clear, the education of at-risk youth is no less critical than the education of all young Bahamians. But at any given time, fewer than 500 students would make use of STAR Academy. They include young women from the PACE program and students from Programme SURE.

That does not warrant such a mammoth investment.

A $29 million investment on that property makes no sense in an environment of scarce resources. Really, it would make no sense even if the treasury were fat.

There are roughly 49,000 students in the public school system.

There is a desperate and gaping need for educational infrastructure.

There is a need for a comprehensive school in New Providence, where 2,500 students would be accommodated. We understand the estimated cost of such a facility is $22 million.

There is also a critical need for a new and modern primary school, which would cost between $9 million and $11 million.

But the government does not have the money for such facilities.

We have to wonder where Davis was when these decisions were being made.

How does he raise his voice to criticize anything the new administration is doing three months into its term?

Does he understand the impact decisions like this ill-thought-out one relating to STAR Academy have had on public finances?

We are today staring in the face of another downgrade because of such incredible mismanagement of public resources.

The Christie administration was slack in how it administered our affairs.

The current government has foreshadowed that it will have to make some painful decisions as it seeks to clean up the mess left.

Last week’s announcement by the prime minister that the budgets of all ministries is being cut by 10 percent is the first step.

This means that education, social services and all other critical areas will suffer as a result.

While we believe that much of it probably can come from stopping or slowing the waste, it appears that the cuts may prove harmful in some respects.

There have already been scholarship cuts, something Minister of Finance Peter Turnquest lamented when he addressed that matter last week.

Because of the decisions of its predecessors, the new administration appears damned either way in making a final determination on the STAR Academy project.

If it abandons it, $11 million would have been wasted with no result.

If it continues, it would need to meet the commitment of a remaining $18 million.

Bannister was right when he observed that the Bahamian people want answers.

It is sickening how our tax dollars have been so recklessly used.