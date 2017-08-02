PowerSecure’s days at BPL appear numbered

The government is not happy with PowerSecure, which runs Bahamas Power and Light (BPL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Bahamas Electricity Corporation, National Review understands.

One of the priority items of the new BPL board, headed by accountant Darnell Osborne, is to review the five-year management agreement the Christie administration entered into with the U.S.-based company.

We expect that the Minnis administration will look for a way out of that agreement and take it.

We do not know the terms of the agreement.

The Christie administration never made it public.

It never made public much of what the Bahamian people had a right to know.

We say it every opportunity we get — thank God the PLP is gone from office.

They were bad for the country.

They operated in the shadows.

We expect that the new BPL board will shine a light on what has been going on at BPL.

Have we gotten value for money from the government’s arrangement with PowerSecure?

What specifically do those arrangements entail?

We reported last week that senior executives of BPL have a take-home pay of nearly $300,000 a year.

They have lucrative benefits.

BPL consumers, meanwhile, continue to get screwed.

We have had enough.

It has been a painful existence.

The cost of doing business is astronomically high because of high energy costs.

It is time for true energy reform.

There must be focused action with respect to the operations at BPL, which is burdened by years’ old problems, including an aging infrastructure, high operating costs, expensive and inefficient fuel, organizational inefficiencies, unique geographical challenges and the corporation’s legacy debt.

We also reported last week that the Christie administration gave PowerSecure a $1.1 million bonus, despite poor service from BPL and the company making no profit.

PowerSecure also got its guaranteed management fee of $2 million a year.

We understand that the new government is not pleased with the way BPL has been operating.

That is no surprise.

Who really is?

It believes, as many Bahamians do, that Bahamians could effectively run the company.

One of the early actions of the new board should be to make the management agreement public so that we can see the terms.

It should also make public the business plan PowerSecure completed.

In his contribution to the budget debate in June, Minister of Public Works Desmond Bannister said the government will investigate whether there is any compelling legal reason why these agreements ought not to be disclosed in the public interest, and will report as soon as the matter has been fully reviewed.

According to BPL’s business plan, further savings are expected from more efficient generating assets, improved maintenance of existing assets, economic dispatch initiatives, fuel mix optimization, more favorable fuel rates, and the divesting of BEC’s legacy debt, Bannister said.

Discussions are ongoing so as to develop a new tariff structure, to avoid reductions in staff, institutionalize a system of “pay as you go”, and to forgive customer debts and put lights back on.

A prepaid system is expected to substantially reduce bad debt expense, while providing customers with greater control over the timing and frequency of payments as well as energy usage, according to the minister.

The business plan cost taxpayers $900,000.

When he was minister responsible for BPL, Philip Brave Davis, the now opposition leader, repeatedly promised to make the business plan public.

But that never happened.

It was just more PLP hot air from a government that failed to demonstrate a genuine commitment to accountability.

The new board will take a look at the agreement with PowerSecure as energy costs remain high and power generation issues persist.

The Central Bank in its June economic report said that the fuel charge is up by 66.4 percent over the previous year.

This is extraordinary.

In its May report, the Central Bank said the fuel charge was up by 49.7 percent compared to May 2016.

BPL explained that at the close of last year’s summer season, it began a robust plan to overhaul its engines at the Clifton Pier Power Station in preparation for the 2017 summer season.

It said four engines at the Clifton Pier Power Station were overhauled. This resulted in a greater reliance on the units at the Blue Hills Power Station, which uses the more expensive ADO.

“Therefore, there would have been a higher fuel charge compared to when the engines at Clifton Pier are in full service,” BPL said.

In his national address last week, Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis said the government was devising an energy policy that includes an ambitious program for solar energy and long-term lowering of the cost of electricity, which is essential for economic growth.

The direction the government takes on BPL and energy reform in general will be closely watched.

High energy costs have become burdensome to many, who are also paying value-added tax on their bills.

The FNM’s promise to eliminate VAT on electricity bills, however, has been shelved.