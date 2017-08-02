Chosen few

There are signals that the regulated web shop regime established by the Christie administration in the wake of a ‘no’ vote in the 2013 gambling referendum could be in for substantial adjustments, if not an overhaul, and it could come with the support of a titan in the web shop industry — Craig Flowers.

Flowers believes that the 10-year web shop moratorium is indeed anti-competitive as it benefits just a select few operators, some of whom have gone wild in opening stores all over the country.

The moratorium should not be on the number of operators, but on the number of stores, he said, adding that he never supported the moratorium from day one.

“It made absolutely no sense to me,” he told National Review.

“If the government’s intentions were to reduce this proliferation of stores, what difference does it make how many licenses are there if the store numbers continue to increase?”

While the previous minister responsible for gaming, Obie Wilchcombe, often talked about zoning, it never really appeared that the former administration had any sincere concerns about the proliferation of web shops.

Eight operators currently hold licenses, including FML Group of Companies Ltd., which Flowers said is now operated by his children.

He estimated that FML has just over 20 stores nationally.

“The proliferation really came by my calculation by most of the new companies that just came in at the latter end, and certainly everybody ran once the government made the announcement that there will be regulations of the industry and took on enormous amounts of new stores,” Flowers said.

“We held our own and stayed up, and today I think we would [have] one of the lowest, if not the lowest, [number] of outlets in the country.”

Flowers believes other Bahamian business people should have an opportunity to participate in the industry, but it needs to be better regulated with a clear decision on a total number of stores among operators.

“Now what you’re saying is, you don’t want anybody else in this group,” he said of the current moratorium.

“That’s all it is saying. We don’t want anyone else to come into this group, but as far as the proliferation of stores...it’s going to be for those chosen few.”

Last week, Minister of Tourism Dionisio D’Aguilar, who has ministerial responsibility for gaming, said the moratorium is an anti-competitive policy which impedes Bahamians aspiring to enter the sector.

“It is something that I fundamentally disagree with, as anyone should be able to enter any market within reason,” said D’Aguilar, a businessman by profession.

“But, on the other hand, because of the clear social costs that the gaming industry has on the population, you don’t want to just open it up so every single person is in that business, therefore making it much more available and more acceptable for the population to take advantage of.”

The decision to review the moratorium is one Flowers supports wholeheartedly.

Flowers said the former government ought to have made a statement on what it considers — from its research — to be the appropriate number of stores for the sector.

He said it is now left to the new administration to take a position in this regard.

“I would like to hear from either government, this government or the former government, a statement saying that we would have done some research as it relates to the amount of outlets this country can take, the same way we speak about the amount of taxi plates that can be issued, not the amount of companies that own taxi plates, but the amount of plates themselves,” Flowers told National Review. “That means the amount of outlets in this country that the government thinks is the correct amount. And if they say there should be no more than 100 outlets, then we should go back and look at the process.

“If there are only eight licenses, these 100 stores now have to be considered the moratorium. The moratorium should be on outlets, not on licences.”

Critical error

Early on in the Christie administration’s most recent term, the gaming issue became explosive.

Had it handled the matter effectively, the then government would have deserved applause for finally tackling what had long been a vexing national issue.

Instead, then Prime Minister Perry Christie made a critical error in going to a referendum in the first place; he then refused to take a position on the referendum, and refused to adhere to the wishes of the people expressed in a democratic process.

It was a stunning move that proved to be the first nail in the PLP’s coffin after the 2012 election.

It continued to make moves that fed a prevalent perception that it was acting in favor of a select group of web shop operators.

The perception was that they were being paid back for financially backing the PLP.

That was never proven, but in the world of politics, perceptions can be damning and dangerous to the future prospects of parties.

Flowers pointed out in his chat with National Review: “The former government said ‘we are going to regulate the industry’ after there was a referendum and there was a decision made by the people saying ‘no, we don’t want such’.

“The government decided ‘we are going to go against the wishes of the people and still regulate’. One would think that there would still be some consideration if we are going to go forward, we have to have some consideration to the fact that the majority of the people didn’t want this, so if we are going to regulate, let us regulate, but let us at least show that there is a reduction in the amount of stores if we go ahead and regulate, not to have a regulation to have a proliferation of stores.

“I just think that we’ve gone the wrong way with the procedure to regulate, because there should have been some dialogue with the knowledge that we are going against the wishes of the people.”

Flowers noted that no position was reached on how many stores should be allowed.

“The only thing that happened in the past was licenses were issued and there was this complete flood of any amount of stores you want, go ahead; just apply,” he said.

“I think that in all fairness to the former government, the factor that they were more focused on with this decision was based on revenue.

“I think their main purpose was ‘how can I get more money in the treasury?’ and I think they had this other notion of ‘we had to provide jobs. We have to make certain that there are more jobs for people’, and so the web shops were employing people, and every time you open a new store, the government gets $30,000 or $35,000, a fee for a new store as it relates to direct cost per store.

“I’m almost certain that, that was the driving factor, that the former government needed to show revenue to justify its cost in terms of why we went ahead and regulated when the people said no.

“...It never stopped. So as long as you can pay the $30,000 to $35,000 to the government, open as many as you want.

“As a matter of fact, you can do whatever you want. You can apply to have games thrown every half an hour, every 15 minutes. We just need to charge you. As long as you have the money to pay, go ahead, do it.”

With a new administration settled in, the plan is to conduct a complete review of the gaming industry, according to Kenyatta Gibson, who is into his third stint as chairman of the Gaming Board.

It will be interesting to see the posture the FNM administration takes as it relates to web shops, given its vociferous objections to the former government’s rejection of the results of the referendum, and given its persistent contention that the PLP acted to benefit a chosen few.