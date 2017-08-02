Aborted apology

In a national address on Monday night, Opposition Leader Philip Brave Davis acknowledged — finally — that the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) made some “mistakes” while in office, but abandoned a plan to express that the PLP is deeply sorry for abusing the trust of the Bahamian people, National Review can reveal.

“We made mistakes, including some serious ones,” Davis said.

“But we were always especially mindful of the people impacted by our policies. We did not, and do not, think in terms of statistics, but in terms of individuals, people, families, neighbors friends.

“We know the people who will be helped when the government does good, or harmed by an ill-considered government slash-and-burn policy.”

That address was a response to the national address given by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis the week before.

Davis’ acknowledgement of “mistakes” is an important step for a party whose leaders remain arrogantly and seemingly oblivious to the message sent by a majority of the electorate almost three months ago.

It is interesting that he held off on making a full throated apology to the Bahamian people.

That would have at least sent a signal that the PLP is prepared for reform.

Early on after the PLP’s near obliteration at the polls on May 10, we discussed what the party needed to do to reform.

Obviously, the first step was Perry Christie’s resignation as leader. That came five days after the general election.

What was also important was for the party to offer a sincere apology to the Bahamian people — to acknowledge that it did wrong in office.

Davis came close to that.

The original plan was for him to say sorry.

We do not know why he pulled back.

We have to wonder who is advising him.

No doubt, the prints of the vitriolic and stubbornly delusional Fred Mitchell are all over the damaging moves that Davis has made since he became interim leader of a party torn and tattered.

Founded in 1953, the PLP had noble pursuits and a sacred philosophy.

Its mission was to assist all Bahamians to achieve their God-given talents by creating an atmosphere where they can excel in the national economy and enjoy health and all of the benefits and rights of their citizenship.

But the modern PLP was nearly destroyed by greed, arrogance and leaders with an irrepressible sense of entitlement. They became more concerned with holding onto power than they were doing right by the people.

The people repaid this abandonment of that philosophy and abuse of power and trust when they went to the polls in May.

The party was brought to its knees by Christie, and by men like Davis and Mitchell too.

Together, they presided over the most ineffective government we have seen in a post-independence Bahamas.

While the PLP has changed its leader, it has not changed its face.

It will be some time before the party begins to regain the trust of the Bahamian people, if it ever does, but it ought to be demonstrating very carefully, and in a genuine fashion, that it gets what it must do to get back to a position of trust.

Indeed, regaining that trust will not be easy.

The Christie administration spent five years abusing the people’s trust and insulting their intelligence.

When Davis talks about having made mistakes, we hope he understands that one of those mistakes is that while in government the PLP acted as if the people were the servants.

The PLP under Christie and Davis was all-powerful.

It became a damaged brand.

Repent

We believe that Chester Cooper — the “newbie” PLP MP as he was described by Davis — said it best when he called on the party to repent several weeks ago.

Cooper said the PLP lost the election because it “protected the interest of the party over the interest of the nation”.

He urged party members to make a “sincere and humble apology and repentance” to its supporters and the country.

Days later, South Andros MP Picewell Forbes said the PLP has nothing to repent for and won’t “stoop down” in the face of an election defeat.

But there is a whole lot the PLP should apologize for.

Its lack of humility could be to its detriment moving forward.

It is hard to take Davis seriously in his leadership of the PLP.

Davis, like Christie, protected compromised colleagues by his silence.

They put on a sham show in the lead up to the general election, operating in a parallel universe as they ignored all of the mistakes, screw-ups and misery that they delivered to the Bahamian people.

They endorsed and offered bad governance.

They failed to demonstrate that they sincely believed in probity in public office.

When colleagues came into the spotlight for abusive behavior in office, they encircled them; they thought this cloak would somehow make the Bahamian people blind to the unacceptable actions of disgraced and disgraceful ministers.

When the public demanded accountability, they were scoffed at by Davis and the others.

Davis ought to be focusing on effecting real reform in the PLP before he moves on from the leadership.

Voters do not want to hear his criticisms of the new prime minister.

If he does speak in a national address again, it should be to offer the apology he contemplated before Monday night’s address.

It should be to acknowledge his own mishandling of our affairs.

As the former public works minister, he must take responsibility for the waste of millions of dollars from the public purse on the Bahamas Agriculture and Marine Science Institute, STAR Academy and other projects.

It will be hard for many people to separate Davis from the egregious and contemptible actions of the Christie administration.

Their sins in government were so grave that the anger and disgust of the electorate nearly knocked them off the map completely.

Even as he acknowledged “mistakes”, Davis’ delusion was reflected in his clownish and time-wasting address to the nation.

He claims the PLP got the message of the election defeat loudly and clearly, and has already begun a period of listening, consultation and reflection.

He claimed the PLP approaches this task with humility and determination.

He then went on to talk about the fact that Bahamians still “profoundly support the ideology and mission of the PLP”.

“They know that the PLP has brought about the biggest, best and most profound positive changes that are the foundation of the modern Bahamas,” Davis said.

“And they still believe that the PLP remains a powerful force for good in our country.”

But months after the general election, the PLP’s name remains stained and its image tarnished. When many Bahamians talk about the PLP, it is in the context of corruption — a perception the party still has a difficult time shaking.

But it is not a new perception.

It has existed for a long time.

The 2007 post election report commissioned by the leadership of the PLP talked about the corruption perception.

Even after voters gave the party another opportunity in 2012, its leaders became blinded by power, forgetting the mistakes of the past, and treating the Bahamian people with disdain at every single turn.

So when many Bahamians talk about the PLP today, they do so almost with revulsion, but also with glee that they removed a bad government from power that has driven The Bahamas to the brink of ruin.

When they talk about the PLP they ask repeatedly, why doesn’t Davis, Mitchell and the others just shut the hell up?

They are tired of hearing from the very people who damaged our international reputation and mismanaged our affairs.

These are not the people they think of when they think of the future leadership of a prosperous Bahamas.

Those who remain leaders of the PLP are among the group that poisoned its name. They made it a rejected brand.

It is not today a powerful force for good in our country. It is a party in ruin. It suffered a near cataclysmic death blow on May 10.

Today, Davis leads a party struggling for relevance. It clings to a noble past, but its future remains under threat.

The PLP’s best bet is for a clean slate and a reshaped message.

Those must be a part of its reform.

How can the PLP win the trust of Bahamians when it is led by a leader who lacks relevance and who has an inability to rise above the treacherous actions of an administration that proved horrendously bad for The Bahamas?

The more Davis speaks, the more he hurts the PLP.

He doesn’t need to be matching Minnis in national addresses, especially if they are half-hearted and lacking in substance.

What he ought to be doing is preparing the PLP to transition to a leadership team that can effect the kind of overhaul that may make the party presentable to the Bahamian people down the road.