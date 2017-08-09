How people power stopped an outrageous proposal

With the Progressive Liberal Party (PLP) kicked out of office three months ago, there does not appear to be any reason for the Americans to be concerned with China entering any arrangement with The Bahamas to fish in our waters.

But concerns linger.

At the recent confirmation hearing of Doug Manchester, President Trump’s pick for ambassador to The Bahamas, what emerged as a significant issue with transnational reach in the final months of the Christie administration was again raised.

It reminded us how dangerously close we came to driving our precious marine resources to ruin.

Back in October, when the proposal from The Bahamas Embassy in Beijing landed on our desk along with a letter from then Agriculture Minister V. Alfred Gray granting the go-ahead for it to be further developed, we were stunned that a minister of the government would give such a proposal the time of day.

Gray called that proposal to allow the Chinese to fish in our waters “progressive”.

It called for the Chinese to be involved in The Bahamas’ fishing industry as 50 percent owners of 100 companies that would have been involved in the deal.

The story sparked public outrage.

The government responded by insisting that no Chinese would be allowed to fish in Bahamian waters.

The suggestion was that being a 50 percent owner of a fishing company does not mean the Chinese would be in our waters fishing.

But the people were no fools.

They had, had enough of the former government hoodwinking them on so many matters, playing games and being so brazen as to even entertain such a consideration through one of its ministers.

We said, at the time, we would have been stunned if then Prime Minister Perry Christie was in the dark on this proposal.

Eventually, he announced in Parliament that there would be no such deal. It took him 20 days after that story broke to make a definitive statement and calm increasing fears, both locally and internationally.

Months later, it is interesting to get insight into how the Bahamian embassy’s proposal involving the Chinese was viewed beyond our borders.

At Manchester’s hearing, U.S. Senator Marco Rubio still seemed concerned that The Bahamas government might entertain such a proposal.

Speaking of any proposal that would lead to a Chinese presence in Bahamian waters, Rubio said, “This, without a doubt, is concerning, because Florida shores are in close proximity.

“And while these talks did not yield an agreement, we remain concerned about the potential that Chinese commercial fishing vessels, which Beijing used as a type of militia in the South China Sea, would be so close to U.S. waters and potentially involve now a dispute with American commercial and recreational fishing interests in what might be international waters, or even Bahamian waters.”

Rubio wanted to know whether Manchester had given any thought to how he would approach this issue with the Bahamian government if it arose.

Manchester said he would “continually emphasize” all the U.S. government is doing to “protect” The Bahamas.

He added: “Even though China has, in fact, made a significant economic contribution to the Commonwealth of The Bahamas in the form of hotel resorts, and so on and so forth, we just need to encourage more business from America to be there.”

Rubio said if The Bahamas ever considered leasing its waters to the Chinese for fishing, “that would most certainly have a negative impact on our relations with them”.

Beyond the concerns some Americans had — and still apparently have — over the matter, China’s detrimental footprint on marine environments in various areas of the world ought to have raised a red flag for officials in our Beijing embassy and those in our government who viewed this as progressive.

We observed in November when we wrote about this issue that the fact that the former minister (Gray) saw the proposal as “progressive” showed that he at least saw Chinese entrance into our fishing industry as a good idea, notwithstanding his repeated statements, and that of the then prime minister, that foreigners would never get licenses to fish in The Bahamas.

Despite all the denials at the time, then Tall Pines MP Leslie Miller advised that Paul Andy Gomez, at the time Bahamas ambassador to Beijing, had asked him if he would be interested in having discussions with certain businessmen out of China to pursue this effort in regard to fishing and farming in The Bahamas.

All these months later, we remain baffled that anyone in authority actually thought such a proposal would fly, notwithstanding the $2 billion figure supposedly attached to it.

This is one example of those previously in power showing stunning disregard for our precious resources, our intelligence and the regional implications that such a move would have had.

It is good that, that group is gone from power.

There are just so many examples of their actions driving us to the brink, and their considerations — like the now-dead agri-fishing deal — bringing under threat important relations beyond our borders.

We are happy that the new foreign minister, Darren Henfield, has reiterated that no such consideration would be given under the current administration to the Chinese or any other foreigners fishing in our waters.

“Our government’s position is that fishing is reserved for Bahamians, and that’s been the policy of Bahamian governments from time immemorial, and I don’t see that changing any time soon,” Henfield said.

The sinking of this outrageous deal with the Chinese last November was a marvelous demonstration of people power and a powerful message to the government of the time that Bahamians will not tolerate selling their patrimony — no matter how big the money involved.