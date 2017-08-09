A view of The Bahamas from near and far

In the past two weeks we have seen what some observers have called a deep lack of respect for The Bahamas in one case, and a blatantly arrogant and rude speech to the government and the people of The Bahamas in another.

Last week in his confirmation hearing to a United States congressional committee, Doug Manchester, President Donald Trump’s pick for ambassador to The Bahamas, indicated that The Bahamas is a protectorate of the United States.

“For all intents and purposes, we believe that it is a protectorate,” Manchester said.

“We have Coast Guard there, homeland security; we are obviously working with the Royal [Bahamas] Police Force, which we want to, in fact, continue to support, who are doing a great job in human trafficking, in drugs and also gun running.”

Responding to questions put to him by New Jersey Senator Bob Menendez, Manchester said the United States also needs to ensure “we don’t end up with a South China Sea situation in the Commonwealth of The Bahamas”.

While he attempted to walk back his comment that The Bahamas is a protectorate of the United States, Manchester did not abandon it completely.

We certainly hope that Manchester, if he is confirmed as the new U.S. ambassador, does not come to these islands continuing to express the view that we are a protectorate of the United States.

He should very clearly state how he views the country he is coming to, using appropriate language so his views are not taken out of context.

Many Bahamians felt disrespected by the comment, and rightly so.

Though small in geographical size and population, The Bahamas is an independent nation that deserves a high degree of respect from those who come here.

The tone emanating from the recent confirmation hearing was unsettling for some Bahamians.

The fact that Menendez raised it in the recent hearing shows that he, too, thought it was an odd view from Manchester, who previously expressed it to staff of the Senate Committee on Foreign Relations.

But the response from our foreign minister, Darren Henfield, was tepid, limp and overly cautious.

He said Manchester had made a Freudian slip.

While Manchester indicated that he did not clearly understand that “protectorate” refers to a state controlled and protected by another, Henfield demonstrated that he did not understand what a Freudian slip is.

It does not appear he meant to suggest that the ambassador designate made an unintentional error while revealing his true feelings.

While Henfield said Manchester was speaking on his own behalf, he also said the United States needs to clarify the comment.

“I don’t think that it requires a sovereign country to speak to a nominee before a Senate committee, who misspeaks or who makes a misstatement,” the minister said.

“I don’t think it rises to that level, but I do feel that it is in the remit of the United States to clarify the point.

“I think it ought to be clarified by the United States.”

It is a bit contradictory for the minister to accept that Manchester reflected his own thinking in making his “Freudian slip” but still expect clarification from the U.S.

Henfield had an obligation to Bahamians to provide a strong, clear and definitive response as the representative of a sovereign nation.

His response was far from it and confusing.

No one expected a caustic and undiplomatic retort, but a measured and weighty response was warranted, as many Bahamians felt offended that Manchester called The Bahamas a U.S. protectorate and sought to explain it away.

It is not enough to say that he simply used the wrong term, while at the same time suggesting he conveyed exactly what his thoughts are about the country he intends to “promote and make as great as it can be”.

If Manchester indeed does see The Bahamas as a protectorate, his policy recommendations would reflect that, and his attitude in The Bahamas would be driven by that, if he is confirmed as ambassador.

He ought to know that some Bahamians felt disrespected by the characterization and should aim to take a more respectful approach to The Bahamas, an ally of the United States and a close neighbor with shared interests.

Albany

In another incident last week, we noted with interest the remarks made to the government of The Bahamas by Christopher Anand, the managing partner of Albany, a luxurious touristic and residential development in southwest New Providence.

Several Cabinet ministers and other parliamentarians who left a tour of the property and a lecture by Anand did so quietly, but apparently deeply annoyed and insulted by the experience.

Cabinet ministers, MPs and senators boarded buses like school children at the Office of the Prime Minister and were driven to Albany — this struck us as a monumental waste of time.

The Cabinet did not express any displeasure, but there ought to have been some demonstration to Anand that there is a way to deal with the government of The Bahamas.

With the media present, Anand spoke in what some considered condescending tones. He referred to the prime minister, the Cabinet and the other parliamentarians as “you guys”.

After asking them to anonymously write down their impressions of Albany — both negative and positive — he seemed irritated that one of the views expressed was that Albany is “racist” and “anti-Bahamian”.

After his lecture, Anand did not accompany the prime minister on the tour, passing him and his group off to others.

One MP present remarked that he would have left, had he had his car.

During his lecture, Anand asked the Minnis administration to leave the development alone and allow it to get on with its business.

“The biggest gift we’ve been given by all of your predecessors is being left alone,” he said.

“People have not meddled in our business. We haven’t been asked to use certain people. We have been left alone, and I think that’s the greatest gift you’ve given us. And it is my request going forward that you continue to support us, but let us get on with doing what we do.”

Coming out of the Albany experience, the government was left looking soft.

Perhaps many will not focus on it, but how the government responds to and handles these matters is also a big part of governing and presentation.

Why does the entire government even need to visit any development for hours?

The government of The Bahamas must not be viewed as flaccid and tolerant of condescending treatment and disrespect on the part of those who come to The Bahamas to make money.

Some present felt Anand’s tone revealed a deep level of disrespect and disregard for The Bahamas and the people who govern it.

“When you have the government of The Bahamas and the prime minister come into that space and you lecture them in that fashion, it is as if you are talking to your errand boy,” one observer said.

“They allowed it to happen.”