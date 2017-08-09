If nothing else, in the weeks since the near obliteration of the Progressive Liberal Party at the polls, some in the PLP who continue to speak on its behalf, have shown a startling disrespect for the will and intelligence of Bahamian voters, demonstrating a lack of recognition that the PLP is in desperate need of reform.

Its leaders continue to spew venomous nonsense, suggesting that the Bahamian people were somehow duped, that they somehow got it wrong on May 10.

The PLP remains in campaign mode.

It does not seem to understand why it is out of office.

Its leaders believe it is the only party that should govern and can govern The Bahamas.

They are shamelessly trying to appeal to fears that The Bahamas, as we know it, is being lost.

But many Bahamians are happy that things have changed in their country.

They are ecstatic and relieved that it is a new day in The Bahamas, notwithstanding the concerns some had — and still do have — about the ability of Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis to govern effectively.

For many Bahamians, what they have now in the new government is infinitely more promising than the recent Progressive Liberal Party administration, which cast a cloud of depression over the country, with leaders who acted like, and clearly believed, they were our lords and masters.

Many feel hopeful again after doing their part to unseat the PLP.

Three months after the general election, and with Perry Christie sent into retirement, the PLP is unable to get out of its own way.

Fifty-seven percent of the electorate voted for the Free National Movement.

After the election victory, former Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell insisted: “There is nothing revolutionary about [the FNM’s] victory or far reaching.

“They were able to manipulate a population suffering from the ill effects of the economic recession, which was never overcome, and the turn of clever phrases plus the money of foreign interests to accomplish what they have, and the failure of the PLP to correct the problem.”

If the 57 percent vote in favor of the FNM was not a clear message to those in the PLP that they need a new message and a new cause, then the party is more delusional and lost than we thought.

Seeking to inject the bogeyman into our national conversations is a tired, tried and rejected approach.

But PLPs like Fred Mitchell just do not get it.

They are seeking to excite what limited base they still have to rise up against the new administration.

They are encouraging a false narrative, employing a weak strategy to create enemies for the PLP and its supporters

Last week, the new PLP leader, Philip Brave Davis, said PLPs will soon be called to demonstrate against what he claimed were police and judicial abuses against PLPs.

Good luck.

But who really is listening to Davis these days?

He represents all that the Bahamian people, in very large numbers, rejected on May 10.

He was Christie’s deputy in a cabinet that was unaccountable, chaotic and ineffective in delivering quality governance.

The PLP left power fighting perceptions of corruption.

These perceptions also lingered in 2007 when it lost the government. Its own post election polling told PLP leaders that they needed to address these widely held views.

For whatever reason, the PLP only took actions that worsened the perceptions.

Primarily, it failed to be accountable.

Christie failed to do what he promised, and that was deal with compromised ministers.

He failed to strengthen the country’s anti-corruption regime.

He failed to bring legislation he promised.

He failed to show a level of respect for the electorate that was required.

Now in opposition, the party under new leadership continues to dig its political grave even deeper, pushing the Bahamian people away even more.

Why is the PLP angry at the FNM because it (the PLP) did not do what it needed to do to keep its own base together?

The FNM was elected by a democratic process; yet Mitchell and others in the party would have us believe the party stole the election, and that a bunch of crooks and gangsters are now running The Bahamas.

This is an absurd view from a group that has become unhinged, and seemingly determined not to truly accept the will of the Bahamian people as long as it is not the PLP that is governing The Bahamas.

The PLP’s attempt at evoking fears about losing our national soul and our identities as Bahamians with the FNM in charge is doing nothing to start the process of healing and rebuilding for the PLP.

They are becoming a more sickening lot by the day.

In this state, those who continue to speak on the PLP’s behalf are making the party even less appealing than it was three months ago.

Bogeyman

Scoffing at a recent suggestion by Prime Minister Dr. Hubert Minnis that the PLP owes Bahamians an apology for how it handled their affairs during the last term, Mitchell said the only person he needs to apologize to is former Prime Minister the late Sir Lynden Pindling, for allowing The Bahamas to be turned over to “a set of gangsters and crooks dressed up in white gowns calling themselves a legitimate government of The Bahamas”.

“I don’t know how we let it happen,” Mitchell said.

“We shouldn’t have let it happen, and we have to work to overturn it, because if we are not careful, and some people have already pronounced this, if we are not careful, we have reversed ourselves [and] all of the progress that has been made from 67 to the present.

“We are at risk of reversing ourselves to a pre-67 period. So that’s the fear I have. So I apologize to the man who has gone on above, because we have some work to do to get back to where we were.”

Mitchell forgets that the PLP repeatedly issued this warning on the campaign trail.

Ahead of the election, Davis and other PLPs in a desperate attempt to hold onto power, warned voters that electing the FNM would take The Bahamas back to the days of the Bay Street Boys, when black Bahamians were subjected to social and economic discrimination.

The PLP also warned that the FNM would sell The Bahamas out to foreign interests.

Voters did not buy those claims.

They were anxious to see the backs of Christie and his Cabinet.

Tens of thousands of Bahamians voted fully understanding the issues at play.

They were not duped, as Mitchell, Davis and their colleagues continually suggest.

Their approach to opposition politics is exhausting and nauseating.

We do not understand how they could possibly see it as benefiting the PLP.

People voted for change. They voted against the offensive actions of the most ineffective government in modern Bahamian history.

Three months on, we fail to see how conjuring up the bogeyman could possibly work for the PLP.

It’s the same stupid line adopted by PLP Chairman Emeritus Errington “Minky” Isaacs days after the PLP lost the May 10 election.

He suggested the loss was a result of black people failing to stick together.

“You don’t see no white people supporting the PLP, per se. We’ve got to learn stickability,” Isaacs told PLPs.

Mitchell’s latest round of crazy talk should be rejected in the same manner as Isaacs’ statement.

When will the PLP get it?

Daily, its leaders are demonstrating that it will take a gutting of the party for it to emerge as a viable force once again.

If Mitchell wants to apologize to a dead man for the PLP’s inability to fulfill its lust for power, let him go ahead.

But that does not help the PLP’s cause.

What it does is reconfirm for voters that they made the right decision.

Every time they hear Mitchell or Davis speak, many shudder at what another term of the PLP would have meant for The Bahamas.

Promoting this idea that the country is being run by crooks and gangsters is silly.

Deepening divisions in a post-election era is not good for the country.

The approach being taken is not constructive or helpful to fostering good governance.